woman applying lotion
Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels
3 Natural Masks That Changed My Skincare Routine

Kanika Poojary
Growing up in an Indian household has taught me a lot, but one thing that really stands out is how amazing natural skincare can be. I have spent years buying every skincare product I could find at Target, hoping to get that perfect glow. Spoiler alert: none of it worked. That all changed when I started using the natural ingredients my mom and grandma had been suggesting all these years.

These ingredients have been passed down through generations, and I’m excited to share some of my favorites. 

Here are 3 natural skincare masks you should try:

Oats, Manuka Honey, Turmeric, AND Lemon Juice

This mask is a great mix of hydration and brightness. Oats are super soothing for the skin and act as an exfoliator. Manuka honey is amazing for fighting acne because it’s antibacterial. Turmeric calms redness with its anti-inflammatory powers, while lemon juice helps lighten dark spots. I mix everything with warm water and this mask leaves my skin glowing. I use this one about 3-4 times a week and keep it on for an hour.

Fuller’s Earth POwder and Water 

This mask is great natural way to clean out your pores. Fuller’s Earth (also called Multani Mitti) is my go-to for controlling oil and giving my skin a deep clean. It’s a clay mask that pulls dirt from my pores, which is perfect if you have oily or acne-prone skin like me. I just mix the powder with water, leave it on for 30 minutes, and rinse it off. It helps reduce oiliness and tightens my skin, making it feel smooth and fresh.

Crushed Tomato, Yogurt, Turmeric, and Chickpea Flour

This mask is great for skin-brightening. Tomatoes are packed with antioxidants and help fade dark spots, yogurt hydrates and softens, and chickpea flour (also known as besan) gently exfoliates to remove dead skin cells. I also add a bit of turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties. I use this mask once or twice a month and keep it on for 30 minutes to keep my skin clear and bright.

Now, I know my skin still isn’t perfect, but I’ve definitely seen more of a difference with these natural masks than with any of the store-bought products I’ve tried. I like to balance these masks with other products for the best results. If you’re looking for an clean and effective way to pamper and freshen up your skin, you should definitely try out these masks!

