21 in Disney: The Best Way to Drink Around the World

21st birthdays are already known to be a big celebration, but I had the luxury of having mine on Thanksgiving this year in one of the happiest places on Earth! There is a right way to celebrate and a wrong way (which is pretty obvious how to do that). I decided to go to Epcot with friends and some family members to do the Drinks Around the World Challenge!

I decided earlier in the year that going to Disney World to experience both the drinks and the newer rides (the Guardian of the Galaxy ride is the coolest thing ever experienced) was the way I wanted to spend my birthday. Thankfully, I had gotten some tips and tricks on the best way to do the challenge from a friend who had done it just a few months prior. Her opinions on the best drinks were definitely right so stay tuned for the tier list below!

#1: Viking Frozen Coffee in Norway

If I could give a drink an 11/10 I would give it to this one! The Viking Coffee is a frozen milkshake-like drink made with frozen coffee, Baileys Irish Cream, Kamora coffee liqueur, chocolate sauce, and topped with a coffee-chocolate crunch garnish. It costs $14 and is worth every penny!

I recommend also starting with this one like I did for a pick-me-up! It gave me and my friends the energy to walk around the rest of the world and ride all the rides possible. There is also a hot version for those who are going even later in the year so, overall, this drink is very versatile, sweet, and creamy.

#2: Moonshine Sour in the US

Even weeks before my trip, I heard over and over about how good the moonshine sour is. A cashier in Disney even recommended it to me! They were all right, of course.

It was a 10/10 and tasted basically like juice (be careful with this one!) since it was sweet and tart. The drink is made with Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine, blood orange, blackberry, and lemon which makes it taste just like a Sour Patch Kid!

#3: Violet Sake in Japan

The Violet Sake is a refreshing balance of sake, purple pear, and lime juice which makes it a 9/10 in my book! There was a line outside the bar serving it just due to its vibrant color (that’s why I chose it too). It is ordered so frequently we got our drink in seconds cause they had them lined up ready!

#4: Honey Hibiscus Hard Iced Tea in China

I would give the Honey Hibiscus a 9/10 as well! It is made with light rum, honey, hibiscus tea, and blueberry boba (the best part). This one is just the right amount of sweetness to be light and refreshing without being too much. Plus, it is vibrant and pretty for pictures.

#5: Sharable Sangria in Morocco

The sangria in Morocco was a solid 8/10! It has fresh fruit and was extra refreshing at the halfway point of my day. It was also $14 for two glasses which is by far the cheapest deal of all the drinks I had. It is a good bang for your buck!

#6: Limoncello Mule in Italy

The Limoncello Mule is made with Grey Goose L’Orange vodka, limoncello, peach puree, orange juice, pineapple juice, lime juice, and ginger beer. It was fruity, tart, and delicious! It is simply rated lower just because of how pricey it is and some of the other drinks I had in Italy were better. Overall, it was a 7/10!

#7: Ottawa Apple in Canada

As a fan of apple, this drink was great to end my trip around the world! The Ottawa Apple is made with Crown Royal Canadian Whisky, apple infusion, and cranberry juice. It’s fruity and has maple leaf vibes to make you feel truly Canadian for a few minutes. I give this one a 7/10 but could see how people could dislike it if apple is not your thing!

#8: Schofferhofer Grapefruit Hefeweizen in Germany

The grapefruit flavor of this Hefeweizen is perfectly tart and sweet with an infusion of grapefruit flavor. It can be found in Sommerfest and was a 6/10 for me! I expected a bit more of a variety in Germany and was not as impressive or complex as the other drinks higher up on the list.

#9: Classic Lime Margarita in Mexico

Now, don’t get it twisted, I am also a lover of margaritas but it isn’t something to write home about. We started with a traditional margarita to begin our journey around the world and the actual margarita cart was closed so don’t take my words too seriously! I give this a 5/10 since it would have been better frozen, but definitely try the avocado margarita I keep hearing about!

#10: Champagne in France

I would recommend going for one of the slushies or cocktails in France over their traditional champagne. Once again, it was nothing to write home about but who can resist champagne in the city of love? I give it a 4/10.

#11: Hard Apple Cider in the United Kingdom

In last place is the United Kingdom. It was the last stop on my trip around the world and simply did not impress me since it tasted just like apple cider. There was not anything super exciting about it. Still, all the drinks I had were good and nothing was super bitter or disgusting! I rate this one a 3/10.

My biggest tip for doing this challenge is definitely splitting drinks with friends! It allowed us to try many more drinks than just the ones listed here and made it so much cheaper since I did not have to buy every drink. Make sure to drink plenty of water and do this responsibly! Happy travels!