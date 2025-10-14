10 Halloween Costumes That Aren’t Overdone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Halloween is coming up fast, and we all know the pressure of finding a costume that feels fun, and not like the same thing everyone else is wearing. Don’t worry, I got you. Whether you’re going to a campus party or a night out with friends, here are 10 unique ideas for you to wear this year!
- Maze Runner: If you grew up obsessed with the Maze Runner movies like I did, this one’s a no brainer. Cargo pants, a utility belt, a basic tank or tee, and sneakers will easily give you that dystopian vibe. It works solo or as a group costume if you and your friends want to go as all of the Gladers!
- Tinkerbell Fairies: Again another childhood staple that is so cute, especially with friends. I love the idea of everyone picking a different fairy so it feels unique to each person. There are so many diverse characters so I really love this one. Amazon has great options for wings and corsets and you can dress this up with more accessories!
- Flapper: I have personally never seen this costume before and it’s so iconic. A flapper costume gives you that vintage 1920s look that’s instantly recognizable. For this you need a fringe dress, pearls, and a feathered headband. If you don’t have the fringe dress, you can DIY it with any dress, long necklace, and red lipstick. This can also be coordinated with friends for a Gatsby themed group.
- Peaky Blinders: I actually did this costume two years ago and it was such a hit. People instantly recognized it, but it wasn’t something everyone else was wearing. The look is super easy: an oversized blazer, a button up, trousers, and a hat. You can keep it simple with what’s already in your closet or accessorize with suspenders and a pocket watch.
- Betty Boop: I also did this last year and as someone with black hair, it can be tricky finding iconic costumes, but Betty Boop worked perfectly. I wore a red dress from Amazon, copied her makeup, and ended up being the only Betty Boop all weekend. This costume is extremely easy, timeless, and iconic.
- Bride of Frankenstein: Frankenstein is one of the most iconic Halloween characters that may or may not be over done, but his bride, classy yet underrated! Wear a white dress, add some dramatic eyeliner, and tease your hair to create the iconic look but don’t forget the signature white streak in the hair.
- Siren: Think of it as a darker, grown-up version of the mermaid costume. A flowy skirt or dress in ocean colors, seashell accessories, and glittery makeup can give it an enchanting look. If you want to make it scary, add pale foundation, dark eye makeup, and pearls with fake blood. It’s very versatile and I guarantee you will get amazing photos.
- Rodrick Heffley: This one might seem random but I love the idea of girls dressing up as iconic male characters. Rodrick from Diary of a Wimpy Kid is such a throwback, and pulling it off is simple: skinny jeans, a band tee, smudged eyeliner, and messy hair. People will instantly recognize it, and it’s a funny conversation starter.
- Peacock: Animal costumes can feel repetitive, but a peacock is colorful and different. A sparkly blue or green top, feathered skirt, or even a feather headpiece makes this stand out. You can go all out with makeup, such as bold eyeshadow in shades of teal and gold, or keep it simple with just a few feather accessories. Either way, I think it will catch a lot of attention and be unique.
- Monster High: Now this one is a bit on the popular side but characters like Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Clawdeen Wolf all have bold, distinct styles, so you can really play around with makeup, wigs, and accessories. It’s also great for a group costume, you and your friends can each choose a different character and bring them to life.