What Are Aggie Women Wearing?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCAT chapter.

The first day of class at North Carolina A&T is more than just the beginning of a new semester—it’s a fashion show! Aggies are infamous for stepping out in their best fits, recording “FDOC Fit Checks,” and going viral on social media for the world to see.

This year’s first day of class took place on August 21st and it was no different. Aggie women didn’t just step onto campus; they made a statement. Whether they were heading to their first class or catching up with friends outside of the Student Center, their outfits were on point and ready to impress.

Skirts and Sneakers

This year, skirts took over! From denim to pleated and ruffled, skirts were everywhere, paired perfectly with trendy sneakers like Asics, New Balances, Adidas Sambas, and Nikes. The mix of feminine flair with sporty vibes created a look that was both cute and casual—perfect for navigating the campus with ease and style!

Graphic Tees and Jorts

Graphic tees paired with jorts or baggy jeans always make a bold appearance. This combo was all about expressing individuality and comfort. Whether rocking a vintage band tee or a shirt with a trendy slogan, Aggie women proved that you can never go wrong with a good graphic tee.

Kitten Heels and Ruffle Socks

For those who were feeling demure , kitten heels and sneakers paired with ruffle socks were a chic choice. This look added a retro feel to the day, combining comfort with style. The ruffle socks brought a nostalgic twist, making these outfits stand out in the best way possible.

Ties, Sweaters, and Jerseys

Many Aggies were also spotted sprucing up their looks with ties, sweaters, and jerseys. Whether it was a classic tie to add a preppy touch, a sweater for those early morning classes, or a jersey with bold colors, these elements brought an extra layer of personality to the campus style.

Bows and Bling

No outfit is complete without the right accessories, and Aggie women know how to accessorize! Bows and an assortment of jewelry were finishing touches, showcasing the creativity and attention to detail that defines Aggie style.

The first day of semester on A&T’s campus is more than just a return to classes—it’s a celebration of individuality and self-expression. Aggie women set the tone for the year with their diverse fashion choices.

Whether they were rocking skirts and sneakers, graphic tees, or accessorizing with bows and jewelry, these ladies showed that they are here to own the campus in style. Aggie women and their style are a reminder that A&T’s campus breeds creativity and freedom of expression!