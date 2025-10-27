The Internship Diaries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCAT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever felt like you don’t belong when you walk into a room? When you don’t see any faces that look like yours, act like yours, or even understand you? I used to be that person, uncomfortable around my counterparts whom I had to work with because they didn’t look like me or understand me.

I was too shy to speak and often shrank myself, and when I did speak, I worried my delivery was too abrasive. Sometimes they felt like I was too outgoing, too vocal, too quiet, too bold, or the right word to use was too “ghetto”.

Throughout my early tenure in adulthood, I learned a very vital lesson: To always be true to yourself but also remain professional when wanting to get a career opportunity is vital to success as a whole. Never shrink yourself to fit into any spaces; in fact, put yourself in uncomfortable situations to grow exponentially and be able to do hard things.

In this article, I will be sharing tips and pointers to authentically be yourself, be confident in spaces where your race may not be in, and accept that sometimes when you apply for things you may never hear back or not be hired due to how you look, but don’t be discouraged this will equip you with the skills that you can take with you throughout your college career and beyond.

Being “The Only One”

I will always remember my first internship. I was their first and only young black employee. I didn’t know how to feel, and I was so anxious since on the first day I walked in, I didn’t see any faces that looked like mine. I felt so visible yet invisible at the same time, like I was being judged and watched by everyone.

I felt so much pressure to represent all black students who applied for this position but didn’t get it. I introduced myself to everyone, and the one thing that really stuck with me, that’s been stuck to me like glue my whole life, was the fact that people would compliment how “articulate” I am. That word to me has followed me around for such a long time, and to me can be seen as a microaggression.

To the fact that systemically, people of color were not seen as intelligent, articulate, or outspoken. Ever since that day I stopped hiding myself, doubting myself, and even shrinking myself in uncomfortable spaces. I started applying to things that I never would have thought I was eligible for just to get the opportunity.

Some not as much, but I will always say to go where you are wanted, where people want to see you professionally and personally grow with their assistance. Don’t feel discouraged if you’re the only black person in the room; see it as you are special and you are there for a reason. You belong and never allow anyone to make you feel otherwise.

Navigating Microaggressions & Stereotypes

Microaggressions are statements that are indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination against people in a marginalized group. Stereotypes, which are widespread, are opinions that are commonly held about a particular person or thing.

Both of these I have experienced, and both are mentally and emotionally draining. Throughout my internship, I quickly realised that it was preparing me for the beast of what we call work life. I had to grapple with the little things people said to me, like how impressed they were with my grammar and my vocabulary.

These felt like constant reminders all the time that I was being measured against stereotypes rather than my skills and eagerness to learn from others in the field I want to enter. Most times, it would make me second-guess my need to “code-switch” just to fit into the work environment. Mentally, it was exhausting to deal with the internship and the invisible labor of proving that I belonged in it.

Instead of letting this experience break me and discourage me, I chose to pause and remind myself of my self-worth, accolades, and who exactly I want to be in the long run and who I am presently. I decided not to shrink myself and my authenticity because of my quiet way of pushing back and killing those stereotypes & micro-aggressions.

Words of Advice



As a young black woman who attends an Illustrious historically black university, if I could give any advice at all to black students stepping into predominantly white workspaces, it would be this: prepare yourself mentally and emotionally for the possibility of microaggressions and stereotypes, but never let them define your experiences; take it with a grain of salt.

Find the people who want to see you succeed, whether that’s mentors or networking with other interns. Even if they don’t look like you, a community will grow around you, and it shows in how you carry and speak about yourself. Like Makenzie Harris reminds us, “do not compromise yourself as a person, stick to your morals and values, and even when things don’t look bright as ‘the only one,’ you will find your way to navigate the situation. Lastly, as Vanae Biddix wisely advises, smile. “Smiling not only brings warmth, but it also shows confidence. In predominantly white workspaces, there may be an unspoken assumption that you know less than your counterparts, and some will try to prove it directly or indirectly”. Smiling and walking into every room with confidence is your quiet way of reclaiming that space.

Remember to protect your peace and know that it isn’t your job to educate everyone on how to treat or communicate with someone. If something crosses the line, document it and use the proper resources to advocate for yourself. Most importantly, that takes the cake over everything: know your worth, know your own excellence, understand that you were chosen for a reason, and you bring value by simply showing up and being your authentic self.

Looking back on my own personal experience, I see how much strength and confidence I gained from navigating those challenges I once thought would break me. Being the only Black student in a predominantly white workspace can sometimes be challenging and isolating. But it builds resilience, sharpens your voice, and prepares you to take up space unapologetically.

So, to the next student who’s walking into an internship like mine: know that you belong, you’re capable, and your presence matters way more than you realize.

XOXO,

J