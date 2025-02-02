Leaving a Legacy: Halima Opata

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCAT chapter.

For Halima Opata, a senior at North Carolina A&T State University, the journey to finding her voice has been one of growth, confidence, and purpose. Originally from Laurinburg, North Carolina, Opata didn’t expect to end up at N.C. A&T. She planned on studying creative writing at an HBCU out of state.

Life had other plans, and now she can’t imagine her college experience unfolding anywhere else. “A&T has given me community, support, and inspiration to become my best self,” Opata said. “I’m a totally different person since high school.”

As a longtime poet and Mass Media Production major, she has joined various organizations on campus where her diverse talents are celebrated and her voice is amplified.

“I’ve had the opportunity to expose myself to diverse audiences and make long-lasting connections,” Opata said. “Once you do one thing at this school, people remember you and bring you back for more opportunities.”

Being confident has been key to making the most of Opata’s college experience. “This is the time to be fearless and ask for what you want,” she said. Whether it’s performing spoken word, stepping into leadership roles, or building relationships with peers and mentors, she’s navigated every opportunity with intention. Her advice to her fellow seniors is simple: “don’t hold back. If there’s something you want to try, now is the time to go for it.

As graduation approaches, Opata reflects on what it means to leave a legacy. “You don’t want things to die out when you leave; you want things to continue,” Opata said. Questions like, “Will people remember you? Did you network well? Did you do what you wanted to do while you were here?” guide her final semester at A&T. These questions remind seniors to not just think about their next steps but also about the impact they’ve made along the way.

Opata sees graduation not as an end but as a transition into a new phase of life. N.C. A&T, with its rich history of social justice, has given her the tools to move forward with purpose. “A&T students have been at the forefront of movements for decades,” Opata said.

Inspired by that history, she plans to blend her creativity and passion for social justice into a career as a social justice journalist, using her voice to document and drive change. “You need someone to document the movement,” Opata said, “and I can also move it forward through spoken word and poetry.”

Halima Opata’s story is an example of the power of finding your community, having confidence, and leaving a meaningful mark. As a senior, it’s important to remember that the end of college isn’t about closing a chapter, it’s about stepping into the world with the confidence that their impact will be everlasting.