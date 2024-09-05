This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCAT chapter.

Kamryn Jackson, N.C. A&T Her Campus Writer

Hey Girl,

The North Carolina A&T State Career Fair is coming up and while this can be a nerve wracking time, I’m here to tell you what you do and don’t need to do to slay this career fair.

First, DO your research beforehand. Recognize that companies and recruiters are there to see your potential, so use this to your advantage. Visit their website to learn about their mission, and advocate for yourself in ways that you can help achieve their goals.

Speaking of goals, DO have a goal for yourself. After researching the companies that will be at the career fair, have a goal of which companies you would like to talk to and how many connections you want to make. Some other goals include having a strong elevator pitch or being offered an opportunity on site.

DON’T be hindered if your goal isn’t met. It’s okay if you don’t get offered opportunities or aren’t able to make connections with companies in attendance. Give yourself grace for being able to talk to recruiters. Understand that everything will work out how and when it’s supposed to. You have all year to apply for positions and to be placed in opportunities to advance your career.

DO have your resume on file and available. Whether this be virtually, or physical copies, ensure that you are able to hand recruiters an up to date and perfected resume including all your skills, experiences and attributes. Ensure that you are able to recall and expound upon all of your experiences if needed.

A perfected resume should include your contact information, education (including GPA and classification), any prior job, internship or fellowship experiences, related courses and certifications, and extracurricular activities. Ensure that the formatting and fonts are kept constant throughout your resume. Remember that recruiters take very little time reading your resume, so it should be detailed but also straight to the point.

DON’T come unprepared. Make sure that you are able to make connections via LinkedIn and Handshake to follow up within 24 hours of speaking to recruiters. Having these profiles available are another gateway to finding other internship or job opportunities in the future.

DO have a good first impression. Your first interaction with employers is vital, so make it a good one. Show your personality and enthusiasm and ensure that you have great communication skills. Remember to demonstrate professionalism while expressing your interest in joining the company. Stand out and be unforgettable to increase your chances for being considered for an opportunity.

Lastly, DO dress the part. Follow this lookbook and make sure you are wearing appropriate business professional attire. This includes well fitting black, gray, or navy pant suits or, if you decide to wear a skirt or dress, make sure that it is knee length. For shoes, if you choose to wear heels, stick to black, navy, or nude. Remember that you are going to be standing and walking around for a while, so make sure they are comfortable.

Struggling to find a professional business attire? I suggest looking at H&M, JcPenney, Bar III, or if you’re on campus, going to AggieSource for affordable alternatives.

When asked about advice when approaching the career fair, a sophomore Computer Science student, Ariana Phillips said,

“I would emphasize the importance of shaking off as many nerves as possible before the fair. It’s a fast-paced, high-energy, and overwhelming environment, so it’s important to be as leveled and confident as possible to get the most out of the fair. I remember having to take breathers in between booths last time, so I would hark on the importance of preparing yourself professionally AND mentally.”

Ariana used these methods during her time at the career fair and landed an intern position at Coca Cola this summer.

Morghan Williams, a junior Pre-Law student said,

“Have an elevator pitch. When you’re talking to companies, know your why about where you’re headed and where you’re looking to go. Your typical introduction, “hi my name is (classification) (major) student, from (hometown).”

I would also say to go into the career fair open minded for all opportunities and possible internships, externships, fellowships, or any advice from a professional standpoint. Don’t go into it looking to gain a specific thing, go into it looking to gain anything.”

Morghan was offered the opportunity to intern for the 2024 Oliver Hill/Samuel Tucker Pre-Law Institute this summer.

With all this advice and tips in mind, I know you will do great at the career fair. Make sure to be confident, and ease your nerves. You got this, girl!