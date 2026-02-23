Brunch, Besties, and Big Love: A Guide to Galentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCAT chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day usually comes with roses, date nights, and couples flooding your timeline, but somewhere behind the heart shaped chocolates and dinner reservations, another kind of love quietly unfolds between friends who have seen every version of you.

These are the friends who’ve seen you cry over the wrong person, helped you get ready when you were nervous, and listened to you overanalyze texts and interactions. These friends show up with food when youre stressed, send random “i’m proud of you” messages, and celebrate your wins like they’re their own. That kind of love deserves recognition too, and that’s exactly where Galentine’s Day comes in.

Originally, Galentine’s Day was meant to acknowledge and uplift female friendships. Symbolically, it’s celebrated on Feb. 13, but honestly, it can happen whenever you and your friends decide to make time for each other. Life gets busy, schedules get chaotic, and sometimes weeks pass without more than a quick, “We need to hang soon” text. Galentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to actually follow through.

Even if you’ve been in a relationship for a while, getting together with friends and acknowledging how much you mean to each other is just as important during the season of love. Romantic relationships are amazing, but friendships are often the relationships that hold us together when everything else feels uncertain. They’re the people who knew you before you grew up, during your breakdowns, and through your rebrands.

As we get older, friendships start to shift. When we were younger, proximity did most of the work. You saw your friends every day at school, after practice, or on the weekends without needing to plan weeks in advance.

Now, everyone has responsibilities, different routines, and sometimes even different cities. As we get older, friendship becomes less about proximity and more about intention. It’s about choosing to check in, choosing to show up and choosing to nurture the connection even when life gets busy. That’s what makes celebrating days like Galentine’s day feel more meaningful, it’s intentional.

It also becomes a reminder that friendships deserve the same effort and celebration we reserve for romantic relationships. Taking time to plan something, even if it’s small, sends a message that the relationship matters.

This is a day that gives you an opportunity to pause and appreciate how far you’ve all come together. The shared experiences during late night conversations, created inside jokes, and seasons you supported each other through creating a bond that deserves recognition. Celebrating doesn’t always have to be about doing something new, it can simply be about honoring the history you already have.

The best part is that celebrating doesn’t have to be complicated. Honestly, some of the best memories come from the simplest plans. Brunch is always a classic. Getting dressed up, taking pictures, laughing over pancakes and iced coffee, and talking for hours creates the kind of moments you’ll look back on years from now. There is just something about sitting around a table with your friends that feels comforting and grounding at the same time.

If relaxation is more of your vibe, a spa day is another perfect option. Whether you book appointments or create a DIY setup at home with face masks, candles, and matching robes, the goal is just to slow down and enjoy each other’s presence. Paint and sip nights are also a fun choice, especially if you want something interactive.

For a more sentimental activity, jewelry making can turn into something really special. Making charm bracelets or beaded rings for each other gives everyone something tangible to remember the day by. And of course, you can never go wrong with a rom-com movie marathon. Matching p[ajamas, comfort snacks, and nostalgic movies create the perfect cozy environment to just exist together without pressure.

At the end of the day, Galentine’s Day isnt really about what you do, It’s about who you do it with. It’s about pausing long enough to appreciate the people who support you emotionally, hype you up when you need confidence, and remind you who you are when life feels overwhelming. In a world where everyone is constantly busy and distracted, intentional time with your friends biomes even more valuable.

Romantic love is beautiful, but friendship is foundational. It’s the love that steadies you, grows with you, and reminds you who you are when the world gets loud. Galenties Day is just one more reason to celebrate the people who never let you face life alone.