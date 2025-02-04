The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

You’ve probably heard the ever-so-popular phrase, Money can’t buy you happiness. And the increasingly popular red pill counter: It buys you crazy-ass happiness.

The answer seems obvious when you think back to those long-awaited trips and the moments you finally held in your hands what you had spent months saving for. The joy was undeniable—so where did it fade? Maybe we’re not losing this happiness but misunderstanding what it truly is.

What is happiness?

People often mistake thrill and excitement for happiness. Money can indeed offer that. But true happiness is much more nuanced than that. It’s a realization that everything leading up to this blissful moment was truly worth it. Many people overlook their well-being and the emotions that an event evokes in them while it’s unfolding. Caught up in a sense of excitement and the notion that this experience is enjoyable, they may deceive themselves into believing they are happy and should savour the moment. Yet, in the absence of deeper reflection, they risk losing it altogether. This fleeting happiness makes them question if it was even real to begin with.

But that’s the thing; happiness isn’t all black or white. It’s a mix of all the wonderful emotions that you’re supposed to feel. Think about the last time you were angry or sad. It lights you up now in hindsight? Why is that? Because even though your struggle wasn’t beautiful, your survival is. The realization of just how naive you were took a long time, but understanding these simple truths has been crucial. The person you once were, with all their flaws, needed to exist for this version of you to see the light of day.

You don’t have to be on this high of enjoyment all the time. Happy emotions and happy thoughts are not viable all the time, and that’s not something you should even be striving for.

You should be okay with all the emotions you’re feeling and understand their role in transforming your life. They keep our lives from going stagnant.

Happiness isn’t a single feeling—it’s the full spectrum of emotions that shape our growth. And yet, many chase an illusion of constant joy, mistaking comfort for fulfilment.

Comfort is the sleekest trick our minds pull on us; it offers a cheap sense of joy and thrill, or worse, a distraction rather than running through the storms. But at the back of our minds, we know the only way out is through. We are just never fully ready to confront it, and guess what? We’ll never be. The trick is to let yourself feel, acknowledge these feelings, and still go through with it. This is the point at which many people overvalue money because they think it will solve every problem.

Money cannot solve problems that have intrinsic roots. While it may delay these issues, it can never truly resolve them. These challenges must be confronted directly throughout life.

And remember, no matter where you go, there you are ~ Confucius.

A simple category mistake

Money is merely an instrumental tool that enables an experience, but it does not conform to the intrinsic ends through which happiness is truly achieved.

It’s not the car that’s making you happy; it’s the prestige it carries, the sense of an uplifting social ranking. It is just an instrumental tool that satisfies the deep human desires for acceptance and validation. Consider this: if the prestige of owning a car was stripped away, would it bring the same joy? Likely not, as the joy isn’t derived from the utility of owning the car but the deeper need for approval.

Basic human needs

Of course, money plays a crucial role in survival and security. The stress of having something on the table for dinner sure doesn’t make you happy. Right? Well, I’m quite aware of the demographic of this article. Most of you enjoy your basic needs being met—perhaps even to the point of excess. The comfort of warm food and secure shelter that you now take for granted was likely earned through the hard work or sacrifices of a previous generation. This hard work, though tough at times, helped cultivate a sense of meaning in their life and a deeper appreciation of life’s essentials.

And this struggle isn’t all devoid of happiness; in fact, it is so pure it makes us light up. The simple acts of care, love, and adoration remain untouched, unhidden by layers of material possessions. It’s misguided, even insulting, to assume those less fortunate can’t seem to find this joy.

Why do you think we help those less fortunate through donations and community-building efforts? Because in doing so we rediscover the simple joys we’ve grown ungrateful for. This experience gives us a glimpse into what truly matters.

So, What Role Does Money Play?

This brings us to the question: if money isn’t the answer, what is? Ultimately, money is a facilitator, not the source of happiness itself. It can grant you comfort, convenience, and feel-good vibes. It can provide comfort, convenience, and those fleeting feel-good moments. However, it cannot contribute to meaning, purpose, or genuine human connection. The more you lean on money for happiness, the further you drift from yourself. You will see that it was never about the money at all once you stop confusing these fleeting highs with true happiness.

Want more? Follow Her Campus at MUJ for similar content.

