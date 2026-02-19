You Learn Through Travelling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To travel, in general, is on everyone’s list. There must be some internal mechanism as to why so many people love to travel so much. In my opinion, travelling is much more than just having fun or exploring a new city. It is much more than taking pictures of monuments or checking off places from your list. Travelling teaches you.

When you travel, you learn to deal with situations by yourself. You miss a bus. You get lost. Your plan doesn’t go as you thought it would. And then, you have to do it yourself. You learn to keep your cool, to ask for directions, and sometimes, to rely only on yourself. There is a certain confidence that comes with realising, “I can do this too.”

Travelling teaches you, perspective too.

There have been so many instances in my life when I have believed in one thing so strongly. But then you travel, you meet people who have had a different upbringing, who have a different belief system, who live differently, and you start listening. And when you listen, something changes. You realise that your way is not the only way. You learn to respect people who have different beliefs than you. You learn that people are shaped by their cultures in ways that you may never understand, and that is perfectly fine.

These days, many of us don’t really interact with strangers. We stick with our own groups. We stick with what we know. But when you travel, you find yourself talking to people even if you don’t mean to. You sit beside a stranger on a train. You sit with a stranger at a café. And sometimes those little interactions lead to doors opening that you never knew were closed.

Travelling forces you to leave your bubble.

One of the things I enjoy most about travelling is staying in hostels. It’s not just a more practical choice, of course. It’s also an experience in itself. There’s something about hostels that has a collective energy to it, the common rooms, the rooftops, the group meals, people from different cities and countries just sitting around and talking about life. You could be on top of a building with strangers, sharing stories at midnight, laughing loudly, screaming your lungs out, and suddenly they’re not strangers anymore.

There’s something beautiful about connecting with people you may never see again.

You learn about their cities. Their struggles. Their dreams. Their cultures. And when you wander around, you taste what the locals eat. You try what’s famous there. You see what they like, what they celebrate, what they value. It’s not just tourism, it’s exposure. And exposure is education.

Travelling also teaches you independence in the most subtle ways. You learn to pack light. To adapt. To compromise. To be patient when things don’t go as planned. You realise that comfort is a privilege, and adaptability is a skill. You become more open. More observant. More aware.

And yes, it’s fun. It’s beyond fun.

But it’s not just fun.

It’s intellectual. It’s cultural. It’s emotional. It’s whimsical in the way it makes you feel small yet important all at once. Being in a city that has been around long before you, looking at buildings that are older than your family history altogether, you understand just how big the world is and just how small your perspective on it might be if you never left.

You learn from travelling because you meet people you would never have met otherwise. You get to see life of people which you knew existed but this time- in another way, making sure how you have to be in your life, what you need to add in your morals and how that trip becomes a significant part of your life and memory. You hear perspectives you would never have heard. You see worlds that contradict what you think you know. You understand that the world is not one story, it’s a thousand stories, all at once.

And maybe that’s the biggest thing you take away.

Traveling is more than just showing you new places. It shows you new versions of yourself. The strong one. The confused one. The independent one. The curious one. The one who asks questions. The one who listens.

So yes, you absolutely learn about the world but about yourself as well.

And that’s a kind of learning that will stick with you long after you get back.

