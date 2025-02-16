The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

What would your answer be to the question if someone asks, what is the most powerful force in the world? It’s an emotion which the poets love to write about and the writers have been raving about since the beginning of time. Something which is most feared yet a feeling which everyone wishes to experience in their life and crave for. Something one craves even after getting heartbroken for times one can’t count on their fingers, yet being an hopeless romantic makes them crave for it. Something which makes a person feel vulnerable and not in control. Something which makes people question their sanity. A great example of how a hopeless romantic sounds like is described perfectly by Arctic Monkeys in their song “I wanna be yours” when they say, “I wanna be your setting lotion (wanna be),Hold your hair in deep devotion (How deep?),At least as deep as the Pacific Ocean, Now I wanna be yours”.

Or when Shakespeare in Sonnet 116 said, “Love is not love

Which alters when it alteration finds,

Or bends with the remover to remove:

O no! it is an ever-fixed mark

That looks on tempests and is never shaken.”

A feeling which is as warm as the light of the sun, something as terrifying as the chilly nights alone in your room, something as horrifying as the thought of never being able to meet the person meant for you.- XOXO: It’s love.

LOVE: The warmth

On the risk of trying to sound cliche, love is like hot chocolate on a christmas night, being able to share silences with that person which makes you feel their comfort, watching your favorite movies on repeat, love brings you the eternal peace which is unmatched, the giggles, the cute laughters, sharing similarities or understanding each other even while being different than each other, the comfortable hugs and the intertwined fingers, and as Shakespere said “ Its an ever-fixed mark”. It’s not just bound to be restricted to romantic relationships with a person but it extends to friendships( remember when that one friend would listen to your rants, yeah that’s love), bonds with you family(even though they are twisted, trust me i get it, but sometimes you do wanna be with them), and last but never the least self-love( remember when you trusted yourself that you’ll make that comeback and you did it). Love is a feeling which is described by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, when they say,”If the world was ending, I’d wanna be next to you”, ever felt that? Or when Justin Timberlake in his song said, “I don’t wanna lose you now, I’m looking right at the other half of me”, ever felt how similar someone is to you and that you actually never wanna let them go?. Or when Bruno Mars says, “ And when you smile, the whole world stops and turns around”. XOXO: It’s love

love: The terror

Where the warmth ends, enters the terror. A certain vulnerability, that you have to open up to someone who even if you love, may just turn out to be a stranger. What if they are just a heartbreaker in disguise of a lover, and love is just a game for them. When you risk, is when you love. Remember when all those times you knew that guys or that girl might just end up playing with you, yeah that’s a form of love, famously known as STUPIDITY. Ever gone through a fear that they would reject you, that unrequited feeling. When you give someone the power that can affect you, when they can make you cry, laugh, smile, hurt you, shatter you, decide your happiness. When they know about what you fear and what makes you insecure, when you are dependent on them for your happiness, their one action can make or break your day.

Ever heard of a double edged sword, presenting you love. When they only call you when it’s half past eleven, and you wait for that call the whole day, that’s you being in love and them not. This fear is like a buy one get one free offer which comes with love. Fear that you’ll lose them?

Still you keep yourself together and gather all the courage in you, that’s what makes love, love.

Remember when John legend in their song All of me says, “ You’re my downfall, you’re my muse

My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues, I can’t stop singing, it’s ringing in my head for you, ‘Cause all of me wants all of you”. Or when Bruno Mars in Talking to the moon says, “ Talking to the moon, Tryna get to you, In hopes you’re on the other side talking to me too, Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? XOXO: It’s love

LOve: the horror

How about you try to name name the most famous love stories, any language you like but g=for majority let’s stick to hollywood and Hindi movies, here we go, Rockstar, Mohabbatein, Sita-Ramam, Om Shanti Om, Laila Majnu, The Notebook, The fault in our stars, well marvel movies because our super heroes never get a good ending when it comes to love, Hulk, Wanda, Titanic, A walk to remember, Atonement, Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind and the list can frankly go on, but the crux of all of it is that love is tough and that you might not always get the happy ending you wished for. The agony and extreme pain of betrayal by your loved ones, something which the words fail to define, the heart wrenching feeling that you might be just right in your mind when you feel that something is wrong. The feeling when you feel that the whole world is getting to you, chasing and the worst of all when the memories rush back, the promises which always felt true but were nothing but fake just to keep you. The dreams and the life that you had imagined and when you feel that it’s all done and dusted, sleepless nights, no more liking the rain, and despising the chilly weather, or who Olivia Rodrigo in her song Traitor describes as, “ When we were together, Loved you at your worst, But that didn’t matter”. And you always end up thinking you could have thought this through but by the time comes it’s too late and all you can do is listen to sad songs on loop.

love: everything in between

Love is not just about the warmth, the terror, or the horror, it’s about all of them and everything in between. From the shy laughs, the nervousness, the anticipation, the disruption of trust, the betrayal, the fights, the misunderstanding, yet when you try to stay resilient, learn patience and try to make stronger bonds(doesn’t apply to betrayal and disruption of trust). Remember that school or college rush of yours who you haven’t seen in a while and even now when someone takes their name, memories flush in, or you are always eager to listen what they have to say about them, and you become their defence lawyer, or when you see them in moths and just a look makes adrenaline rush in your body and you feel stiff, no words coming out of your mouth, yet there’s so much to say and you remember the time late night walk, playing badminton together and them being easy on you, cause you actually are a terrible player and they tell you that “i promise to play with you everyday until you get better at this” when the play meant everything but the sport, then you never see them and it takes every ounce of courage to text them a simple happy birthday and put your self respect on risk when you know they might not reply, but the happiness when they do. Even while living in the same city you can’t meet them. The uncertainty, the stubbornness, the complications, the unpredicted nature that’s all love. One sided love is the worst of them all. Or when Frank Ocean in bad religion says, “If it brings me to my knees, It’s a bad religion, Ah-ah, oh, unrequited love, To me, it’s nothin’ but a one-man cult, And cyanide in my styrofoam cup, I can never make him love me, Never make him love me. Or when you just want to “Rewrite your stars”, to put in Anne-Marie and James Arthur’s words. And you’ll always know that they’ll be your, “the love that comes once in a lifetime” as said by Ruth B. XOXO: It’s love

So here’s to love, in spite of it being an all consuming feeling, it’s the most beautiful emotion which makes you embrace the person as they are and cherish every moment, to live fully and to experience the most profound emotion, the peace amidst the chaos, which makes you feel everything is worth it, and that the risks are no big deal. Love isn’t perfect. It’s more like “we can make it till the end, nothing can come between you and I” and all about going in one direction. XOXO: It’s love