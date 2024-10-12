Are You Just a Number in the 8 Billion Lot?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Statistically speaking, YES! You are, quite literally, one in billions—just another number in all those population censuses & estimates, etc. But the effect of your existence ripples across the nation & the globe. Oh! Believe me not? Look no further than China’s one-child policy or the plunging fertility rates across the globe going as low and irreplaceable as nearabout 1 in many nations now and in forthcoming time, one child makes a difference!

The population dynamic of a region, nation, and the world is anything but static. It ebbs and flows in response to policies, cultures, and circumstances. But how can we forget the draconian Romania’s Decree 770 of the 1960s, when Nicolae Ceaușescu banned abortions and contraception in a bid to boost the population?! In a different vein, we had China in 1979 introducing the One-Child Policy (not to forget, it was only after three decades of regime that favoured & aimed at augmenting the population base) to control the demographic narrative thereafter. Two extremes, yes! But if there was anything common between the aforementioned cases of Romania & China, it was the sufferings, abuse, discrimination and harassment inflicted on the general public. Whether it was the pronatalist policies in Romania or the restrictive covenant between the government & people of China, they both resulted in abortions! Romania, by the end of 1989, found itself in a harrowing predicament where children were put in orphanages by their parents, who felt helpless & overwhelmed raising them, and when they went full, the offsprings ended up on roads and streets! And so many women, all-out and trapped by the state’s policies, died owing to the illegal abortions. One can only imagine the plight of such a scene.

In around mid-1970s, the circumstances in China and India were no different. Forced abortions were carried out relentlessly in China, while India initiated a compulsory sterilization drive to cope with the exponentially increasing population. It was reported that many of the vasectomies were coerced, and men were dragged to surgical centres to get it done. Later on, women—especially those who were impoverished and illiterate—were marked as the target audience for sterilization (allegedly, because they couldn’t voice for their “reproductive” rights!). Many women lost their lives due to a lack of sanitation, inadequate surgical standards and insufficient recuperation amenities. Moreover, these population curbing strategies have been found to involve eugenic biases — the very concept of DESIRABLES & UNDESIRABLES, seethed in society, by targeting underprivileged & minority groups, outcasted & marginalized ethnicities, indigenous populations, and so on.

Population control techniques —good or bad, to increase or to decrease the population —have been in use since decades, if not many centuries. However, in today’s world, what seems to be an ever-increasing population may be approaching a tipping point! If you believe that the population is booming at an alarming rate, then the current statistics have a different story to tell. Today, in many countries, birth rates have plummeted to levels as low as 2 or below, meaning that women are not having more than two children on average. Which is a far less a number than being 6 or more just a few decades back. In essence, population decline begins when couples have just one child. It’s simple math: two parents replace themselves with only one offspring. While having two children maintains a balance, it’s only when the average goes above two that population growth resumes. More than half of the countries on the globe currently have fertility rates that have reached below replacement level —the 2.1 children per woman required to keep a population stable. This is the rate which determines the replacement of each generation over a period of time, i.e. a number of children a woman should bear in order to sustain the population as is. It’s a bit greater than being exactly 2, owing to the fact that not all offspring would survive to have children of their own, or also, if they choose not to have children of their own.

But today, the global fertility rate is hovering around 2 and is anticipated to decline further still as smaller families are becoming the norm.

Although the fertility rates are going down persistently, even surpassing the replacement rates, you might think that why everywhere we see is just people and people. Well, all thanks to what’s known as “population lag” — which simply implies that even as fertility rates drop, the overall population continues to rise. And it’s all due to the fact that past generations with higher fertility rates earlier have now left behind a big lot of people who are in their childbearing ages. Despite having fewer children now, their sheer numbers still temporarily sustain population growth. So, the next time you look around and wonder why there still seem to be people everywhere, you’re witnessing that population lag in action, and which is what would make the world population reach its peak (10.2 billionnn!!). The effects of declining fertility rates take time to show, but make no mistake—the shift is happening! As having fertility rates below 2.1 signifies that the population is declining and vice-versa.

Yet, as the global population now trends downward, it’s worth asking: is there a silver lining? Could declining populations actually improve living conditions and curb the voracious consumption of resources that’s driving climate change? Fewer people could mean less strain on the environment, better conservation, and perhaps even the long-forgotten balance between humans and nature!

With the declining population, I believe that both- the living conditions and the costs, are going to be improvising for the better. With lesser humans, comes in lesser consumption, reduction in over consumption, as well as the better management and conservation of resources. Be it flora or fauna, human, nature or the planet – it all seems to be flourishing in harmony with the reduction in population.

The world’s now ready to be heeding to the grannies and gramps!

Yes! These statistics show us that in the forthcoming future, the number of teens and youngsters are going to be lesser as compared to the older-age group of people. We’re going to be experiencing and sharing with each other the vast experiences of the good old times together.

But with this shift comes a new challenge. In the not-so-distant future, older generations will vastly outnumber the young. How will nations maintain their military forces? Well, there seem to be two solutions to it- the world would need (be forced lol) to MAKE PEACE HEHE or to have super advanced technology if they still want to fight *sad emote*.

Alternatives to these altered lives and the then-scenario of young’s and olds so as to keep the gears of society turning and facilitate the continuation of development and progress of the nation and the world.

Well, given such circumstances, I imagine a world working together in synergy like never before!