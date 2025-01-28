Winter’s Little Joys at MUJ

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter at Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is like a gentle pause in the rhythm of campus life. The mornings are crisp, wrapped in a soft mist that settles over the sprawling lawns and the stately buildings. As the sun peeks through, its warm rays touch everything in sight. The iconic dome of the administrative block gleams golden, a breathtaking centrepiece against the clear winter sky.

For me, this season on campus is special. The cool air, the peaceful vibe, and the slower pace make it a time to reflect, reconnect, and savour the little moments. Winter at MUJ feels like the campus itself is taking a deep breath, and it invites us to do the same.

Winter transforms the campus into a serene retreat, and some spots truly come alive during this time. Jogger’s Park is one such place—a favourite among students who love soaking up the sun. Its open spaces, surrounded by lush greenery, are perfect for a morning stroll or simply sitting on the benches, enjoying the crisp air.

Both the food courts, with their wide-open seating areas, are also great winter hangouts. It’s not just about the meals but the experience of basking in the winter sun while sharing laughs with friends. Whether it’s some steaming manchow soup or a quick snack, everything tastes better when paired with the warmth of sunlight and good company.

Then there’s the legendary Chinatown, where the spicy Chinese food feels like the perfect antidote to the cold. Nothing beats the comforting heat of their chilli garlic noodles or a piping hot bowl of soup. Another winter favourite is the little outlet in Wild Garden that serves thukpa—a steaming bowl of broth and noodles that seems to warm you up from the inside out.

And of course, Nescafé is the ultimate spot for a steaming cup of coffee. It’s the perfect place to gather, whether you’re taking a break between classes or catching up with friends in the evening. The aroma of coffee mixed with the chilly breeze creates an atmosphere that’s both comforting and energizing.

Winter always brings out a more thoughtful side of me. The quiet, foggy mornings feel like an open invitation to pause, reflect, and just breathe. Evenings, on the other hand, are all about watching the sunset drape the campus in a soft, golden glow that feels almost otherworldly. These are the moments I live for, the ones that make winter at MUJ so special.

Another thing that makes this season magical for me is Taylor Swift’s neglected child and the OG winter album, Evermore.

And I was catching my breath Barefoot in the wildest winter Catching my death Taylor Swift, Evermore

The moody, reflective vibe of the album feels like it was made for winter. There’s a bittersweet comfort in songs like ’Tis the Damn Season, which captures how fleeting moments, like seasons, pass but leave behind a gentle warmth. Listening to Evermore while walking through the misty campus or sitting in the sun adds a unique layer of magic to the experience. It’s as if the music and the weather combine to create their own little world—a world that feels deeply personal, one I never want to leave.

One of my favourite things to do during winter is to take long, peaceful walks around the campus. The cool breeze, the crunch of leaves underfoot, and the soft sunlight filtering through the trees make every step feel refreshing. I especially love sitting in the sun on the grand stairs or near Academic Block 3, letting its warmth chase away the chill. These moments of stillness, surrounded by the beauty of the campus, are where I feel the most at peace. Whether it’s scrolling through my phone, having a quiet conversation with a friend, or simply enjoying the view, these small pauses in the day make winter on campus feel even more special. I also enjoy sitting in my room and watching people playing badminton, basketball and cricket in the B7 sports area which is always bustling with activity.

Winter isn’t just about quiet moments; it’s also when the campus feels the most alive in its own cosy way. The coffee shop near the library and Old Mess are always buzzing with students wrapped in scarves and jackets, warming their hands on cups of coffee. Conversations flow easily as everyone gathers in search of warmth, whether from a drink or each other’s company.

The festive mood adds to the charm. During the Holiday season, Christmas decorations light up the campus and bring everyone together in shared joy. Even ordinary places feel special in winter—the laughter-filled benches around the campus, the light shining on the hostel blocks, and the packed tables at Dialog and Tandoor all carry a unique warmth during the season.

As winter fades and the foggy mornings give way to warmer days, I can’t help but feel grateful for the season’s simple joys. Winter at MUJ isn’t just about the cold weather; it’s about the calm it brings, the connections it deepens, and the memories it creates.

From daily trips to Kumawat’s and A-One to relish some delicious paranthe to the cosy gatherings at the grand staircase, life feels alive in its own way. It’s a season of reflection and renewal, a time to appreciate the little things and the people who make them special.

Winter at MUJ may be fleeting, but it leaves behind moments that linger long after the season is gone. For me, it’s a reminder to slow down, take it all in, and carry those memories forward.

