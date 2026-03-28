Who Am I to Judge You?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest for a second. We’ve all judged someone. Maybe it was the guy who claps when the plane lands. Maybe it was the girl who says “let’s catch up soon” but never actually means it. Or maybe it was that one person in class who says, “Wait, didn’t we have homework?” five minutes before the lecture ends. Bold move. Brave. Slightly unforgivable.

But who am I to judge?

Because if we’re being completely transparent here, I am also the person who says “I’ll start studying tomorrow” and then somehow tomorrow becomes next week. I am also the person who opens the fridge every ten minutes hoping new snacks will magically appear. And yes, I have absolutely waved back at someone who wasn’t waving at me. Character building moment.

We live in a world where everyone has opinions about everyone. Social media has turned casual observation into a full-time sport. Someone posts a picture with a cryptic caption and suddenly the comments section turns into a detective agency. “Who is that about?” “Are they okay?” “Is this a breakup post?” Relax, maybe they just liked the sunset.

And yet, we still watch. Not in a creepy way (hopefully), but in that curious, human way where other people’s chaos somehow becomes entertainment. Friendships have plot twists. Group chats have silent wars. Someone leaves the chat, someone adds someone back, and suddenly everyone’s pretending nothing happened. If Shakespeare were alive today, he wouldn’t write tragedies. He’d just observe a college group chat for two days.

Take the library, for example. On the surface, it’s a peaceful place full of academic ambition. In reality, it’s a social ecosystem. There’s the “I actually came here to study” person, surrounded by color-coded notes and five highlighters. There’s the “I came here to be productive but ended up scrolling for two hours” person. And then there’s the mysterious individual who brings snacks loud enough to echo across the entire room. Crunch. Crunch. Crunch. A villain origin story if I’ve ever heard one.

But again, who am I to judge?

Because I am also guilty of opening my laptop with determination, typing exactly three sentences, and then rewarding myself with a 40-minute break. Productivity is a mindset. A flexible one.

Then there’s fashion. College campuses are basically runways disguised as sidewalks. Some people show up looking effortlessly stylish at 8 AM lectures. Hair perfect. Outfit coordinated. Confidence radiating. Meanwhile, the rest of us are trying to decide if wearing the same hoodie three days in a row counts as a fashion statement or a cry for help.

Still, the funny thing about all of this is that everyone thinks everyone else has their life together. But if you look closely, you’ll realize we’re all improvising. The “organized” friend is secretly stressed. The “chill” friend is overthinking everything at 2 AM. And the “I don’t care” friend absolutely cares.

We’re all just main characters trying to figure out the plot.

So maybe judging people is just part of the human experience. Not in a mean way, but in that slightly amused, slightly confused way where we recognize pieces of ourselves in other people’s chaos. Because the truth is, the person you’re side-eyeing today might just be you tomorrow.

The loud snack eater might one day be you during a midnight study session. The person who forgot the deadline might be you next week. And the person who waved at someone who wasn’t waving at them?

Well. Let’s just say some experiences are universal.

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So the next time you catch yourself judging someone’s questionable life choices, just remember: we’re all a little ridiculous, a little dramatic, and slightly unprepared for whatever comes next.

And honestly? That’s what makes it interesting.

After all, if everyone had their life perfectly together, where would the fun be?

If this article reminded you that we’re all a little chaotic, a little curious, and very much figuring things out, I’m glad you stayed till the end. And if you’d like to read more of my reflections, you’ll find them at Sharanya Shetty at HCMUJ.

Until then, explore Her Campus MUJ — where stories are written by the people living them.