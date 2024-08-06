Whispers in the Wires: A Guide to Your Audio Sanctuary

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wanted to maintain a diary of your own? A place where you can sweat out all annoyance without ever thinking twice, but it always seemed too tedious of a task to undertake? If not, get out of here Amy Santiago! No matter how soothing that constant quill writing ASMR might be, it only looks interesting in those glamorous movies.

‘Some things are hard to write about. After something happens to you, you go to write it down, and either you over dramatise it or underplay it, exaggerate the wrong parts or ignore the important ones. At any rate, you never write it quite the way you want to.’ Plath, Sylvia. 1950. The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath.

Capturing the raw essence of our thoughts on paper can be quite a challenge.

What’s the way out then? Should we abandon journaling altogether? Start bottling up everything inside? No! Why would you? Thankfully, we have another option: A Secret Audio Diary✨. A modern tool that lets you record your experiences, emotions, and those precious ideas, so that no one ‘Mark Zuckerberg’s them. Whether you had a good or a bad day you can just start recording and let it all out.

Even if you can do it with a broken heart, bottling everything inside can still be detrimental to your mental health. I know It’s silly to talk to a wall, but it’s more foolish to let your thoughts terrorize you from inside. Everybody needs a “free” place to unload the pressure and guilt from procrastination and overwhelming responsibilities. And since therapy is ridiculously expensive, an audio diary is definitely an effective option available.

Let’s Explore the Benefits of an Audio Diary

For those with hearts as delicate as petals, an audio diary might be exactly what they need.

The beauty of a secret audio diary is that it speaks to your inherent laziness in the best way possible. You can just record all those overthinking moments whenever and wherever you are (especially when it’s quite impossible to get out of that cozy zone).

It captures the complete bandwidth of the human emotion. Tears of a sad beautiful tragic love affair? Check. 3 am delulus that make you giggle? Check. Middle-of-the-night karaoke that no one else will listen to? Not to worry, here is the place.

This is your inner club, a place of sanctity where you can express yourself freely without any fear of judgement—your very own secret garden when you hate it here.

Speaking your thoughts out loud can be a cathartic experience but it also allows you to process your emotions thus helps in providing a sense of relief.

Unlike audio diaries, nobody has ever wished to reread their journals. To go through those recordings again is one of the most gratifying experiences. When you listen to the raw emotions captured in those words, it breathes life into those moments once again. You eventually feel proud of yourself for surviving those days and you realise how much strength you have in you.

Tips to Get You Started with Your Audio Diary (dw I have got you covered;) )

So, if you’re ready to give an audio diary a try, here are some “practical” tips to get you started:

1. Find a recording device or app that suits your needs. Yes, the simple voice recorder on your phone also works.

2. Find a quiet, comfortable place where you can record without interruptions, so that you feel safe and relaxed.

3. Don’t worry about sounding perfect and polished; be yourself. I know it might feel weird at first, but soon you’ll find it incredibly helpful.

4. Routine?? Guess what, you don’t have to follow any ;) Yes, you heard it right! ” To heck with the Routine!!” You can record it whenever you want.

Disclaimer – Make sure to protect your sanity (and your social life) by storing your audio diary properly. Because, trust me, your cat isn’t interested in listening to your existential crisis.

So, ditch that pen, turn on the microphone, and leap into becoming the next podcast sensation—in your mind, at least.

I hope you have a great time recording and, even if you don’t believe me, you’ll do just fine until you record the next one. Remember, your voice is powerful, and your story deserves to be heard, who cares if it’s just a phone? It’s your one-woman (or man) show, and the world (or at least your cat) is your audience .

