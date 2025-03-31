What Your Favourite Severance Character Says About You (University Edition)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

So, you’re a fan of Severance—the show that introduced us to some of the most existentially tortured office workers in television history. If you’re unaware (in which case, why did you click on this lol (sorry, please keep reading, I love you)), Severance is a psychological thriller about corporate drudgery, existential horror, and, oddly enough, teamwork. It follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo “severance,” a procedure that splits their consciousness into separate work and home identities.

The show’s protagonists—Mark S., Helly R., Irving B., and Dylan G.—each bring distinct personalities to their team. But have you ever considered what your favourite character says about you in the context of university life? Whether you’re the exhausted undergrad, the obsessive club leader, or the professor who takes their job a little too seriously, your Severance favourite might just reveal your true academic persona.

So, what does your favorite Severance character reveal about your uni personality? Let’s find out.

Mark Scout / Mark S. – The Burnt-Out Student Just Trying to Get By

The work is mysterious and important. Mark S., Severance

If Mark is your favourite, you’re the friend who somehow holds everything together despite being permanently exhausted. You’re loyal, dependable, and the designated “parent” of your group project (even though you didn’t sign up for that role). You’re probably the student who always looks like they just pulled an all-nighter, even in the first week of the semester. You started university with a sense of optimism, but by end terms, you’re questioning every life choice that got you here. At social events, you’re fun but perpetually tired, and people keep asking if you’re okay. (You’re not, but you appreciate their concern.)

What it says about you:

You always check in on your friends, especially when they’re struggling.

You thrive on routine, even if you hate it.

You’re low-key the emotional glue of your friend group.

You avoid conflict even when you really shouldn’t.

You often downplay your own stress until it explodes.

You pretend you’re fine when you’re very much not.

Helly R.: The Student Who Regrets Their Major

I guess this is the part where I should tell you to go to hell. Except you’re already here. Helly R., Severance

You came in with a grand plan. Maybe your parents even had a say in it but within a few months, you realize you hate everything about your degree. Now, you’re stuck in a bureaucratic maze of required courses and spend most of your time drafting trying to devise a strategy to somehow get through college. Your academic approach swings between rebellion and reluctant compliance. In group projects, you tend to shake things up with last-minute chaos before somehow making it all work. You refuse to accept arbitrary rules, and if a professor says, “That’s just how things are,” you’ll make it your mission to prove them wrong.

What it says about you:

You’re fiercely independent and don’t tolerate nonsense.

You’re always the first to call out an unfair rule or policy.

You act first, think later (sometimes to your detriment).

You don’t always listen to advice, even when you should.

You sometimes burn bridges that you might need later.

You struggle with group work because “other people slow you down.”

Irving B. – The Overly Dedicated Club Member

Let’s burn this place to the ground. Irving B., Severance

You’re the student who takes extracurriculars way too seriously. Whether it’s the debate team, class committee, or any of the fifteen college clubs you’re a part of, you treat it like a second job. You have a near-religious devotion to the university’s traditions and are the only person who knows obscure details like the name of the university’s founder’s pet horse. Your email sign-offs are unnecessarily formal, and your dorm is decorated with motivational posters. People admire your dedication but also wonder if you’ve ever taken a break.

What it says about you:

You take pride in doing things “the right way.”

You believe in order and discipline until something makes you question everything.

You have a well-organized notes system (color-coded, obviously).

You can get caught up in minor details and lose sight of the big picture.

You sometimes take rules too seriously.

You’re the most likely to overwork yourself and burn out.

Dylan G.: The Social, Fun-Loving One

Fuck you, Mr Milchik. Dylan G., Severance

If Dylan is your favorite, you’re the one who keeps the group entertained during even the most mind-numbing lectures. You might not always take things seriously, but when it matters, you show up. You might not seem like the “serious” one, but your energy keeps people going. Just make sure you’re not ignoring bigger issues under all that humor.

What It Says About You:

You know how to make even the worst situations fun.

You bring people together and lighten the mood.

You don’t let uni stress define your life.

You procrastinate like it’s an Olympic sport.

You sometimes focus more on vibes than actual results.

You struggle with discipline when things aren’t immediately exciting.

Ms. Cobel – The Professor Who Takes Their Job Too Seriously

If you want a hug, go to Hell and find your mother. Harmony Cobel, Severance

You’re the professor who treats an introductory course like a graduate-level seminar. You unironically use phrases like “in the real world” and expect students to adhere to strict formatting guidelines. Deeply involved in campus politics, you definitely have a professional rival you subtly undermine in faculty meetings. Office hours often turn into therapy sessions for students, whether you intended them to or not. No one is entirely sure what you do outside of campus, or if you even have a life beyond academia. Oh, and also, you probably invented a new field of study or something.

What it says about you:

You genuinely love your field and expect students to take it just as seriously.

You have an almost unsettling ability to remember every student’s name.

You thrive on structure and discipline.

You will absolutely make an example of someone if they step out of line.

You take academic dishonesty personally.

Office hours with you feel less like a casual chat and more like a psychological evaluation.

Mr. Milchik – The Overenthusiastic Student Activities Coordinator

Devour feculence. It means ‘eat shit,’ Mr. Drummond. Seth Milchik, Severance

You are the driving force behind every campus social event. You communicate almost exclusively in motivational phrases and genuinely believe that a music-dance experience can solve any problem. Your energy is either inspiring or vaguely unsettling, there’s no in-between. You take school spirit more seriously than anyone else. You own an excessive amount of university-branded apparel and probably carry a whistle for no apparent reason. Even if students roll their eyes at your efforts, you refuse to let their cynicism get you down.

What it says about you:

You radiate relentless, almost suspiciously high energy.

You take your role way too seriously but somehow make it work.

You believe every problem can be solved with a “team-building activity.”

You don’t handle criticism well—especially if it’s about your event planning.

Your enthusiasm can feel a little forced at times.

You will not rest until everyone has participated in karaoke night.

No matter who your favorite character is, one thing is clear. You have a high tolerance for existential dread and satire. That makes sense because, in many ways, university is its own kind of psychological experiment. Maybe you’re just trying to survive, or maybe you thrive in the chaos. Either way, embrace your Severance alter ego. And if you ever start feeling like your lecture hall is just another Lumon office floor, take a deep breath and remind yourself: at least you’re not actually severed. (Probably.)

Praise Kier!

If you enjoyed this, check out Her Campus at MUJ for more takes on pop culture, university life, and everything in between—no severance required.