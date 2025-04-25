The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

BREAKING: The United States has decided that global trade is overrated. Welcome to the new economic frontier where the walls aren’t made of bricks, but of taxes, and everyone’s invited to pay at the door.

So, what are tariffs?

In simple terms, tariffs are extra charges placed on foreign goods when they enter the U.S. — like a cover fee just for showing up from another country. More technically, they’re taxes slapped onto imports — a bureaucratic way of saying, “You can come in, but it’ll cost you.” The textbook purpose? Protect domestic industries, stimulate local production, and promote economic self-reliance that sounds fantastic on a campaign hat.

Of course, that’s the theory. And like detox teas, reality dating shows, and group projects with a “team leader” who never shows up, theory doesn’t always translate to results.

And just when tariffs were slipping back into dusty economic textbooks, guess who yanked them back into the limelight?

Cue Donald Trump’s 2025 economic revival tour — Tariffgeddon 2.0.

Back in office and back in form, Trump has reintroduced his favorite economic strategy: tariffs. Not just a few well-placed ones, mind you. We’re talking a sweeping, one-size-fits-all masterpiece of taxation that covers everything from cars to kitchen gadgets, and possibly your next Amazon impulse buy.

Trump describes this plan as a way to “make America rich again.” A bold goal. And according to him, it’s as simple as charging other countries for the privilege of selling to the U.S. Because in his words, if we make foreign goods more expensive, Americans will naturally buy American. It’s patriotism, apparently — just with a price tag, a 30% markup, and no refund policy.

I told you those tariffs would hurt American workers. And here we are. Thousands of factory workers lost their jobs. pic.twitter.com/d2ETGg9kpz — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) April 23, 2025

Except there’s one minor hiccup: that’s not how tariffs work. Not even close.

Despite the triumphant press conferences and MAGA-branded optimism, tariffs don’t make them pay. They make us pay. When a foreign product is taxed, that cost doesn’t evaporate into thin air or get deducted from some mysterious “China tab.” It gets passed right down the line — from the importer to the retailer, and finally, with a smile, to your checkout total.

Let’s say you’re buying a washing machine. Under Trump’s latest plan, that machine might cost you $120 more than last year. Not because it sings lullabies or now includes a free eagle sticker — but because it dared to be assembled beyond U.S. borders. It’s now sporting the economic equivalent of a scarlet letter: the Made-in-Elsewhere Surcharge™.

And it doesn’t stop at appliances. From electronics to clothing, auto parts to produce, tariffs quietly inflate the cost of everyday essentials. Supply chains shrink. Prices climb. Inflation takes one look at these policies and decides to leap off the deep end.

But who needs affordable goods when you can have the comforting illusion of economic toughness?

This policy package is gift-wrapped in a glossy “economic patriotism” label which seems to suggest that if you’re struggling, it’s not inflation but international sabotage. If your paycheck doesn’t stretch, it’s not policy failure—it’s global betrayal. Slam the door, throw out your imported snacks, and say, “We never liked your stuff anyway.”

Globally, the response has been about as warm as a cup of cold coffee. Countries across Europe, Asia, and beyond are sketching out their own retaliatory tariffs like Elon Musk buying another social media platform, confusing, unnecessary, and somehow still happening. And here’s the kicker — trade wars aren’t solo acts. For every tariff the U.S. imposes, another country hits back. American farmers lose export markets. Tech firms get cut off from critical components. And international confidence in the U.S. economy starts to look like a Jenga tower in a windstorm.

To put it mildly: the people of the US of A are lobbing stones from inside a very fragile glass mansion while loudly insisting that windows are overrated anyway.

Now, to be fair (even mockumentaries have standards), tariffs can work. In small, targeted doses, under specific conditions, they can offer breathing room to struggling industries. But Trump’s approach isn’t so much a dose as it is an economic firehose — indiscriminate, dramatic, and sprayed in every direction just to see what might stick.

His vision is rooted in a nostalgic version of America — a kind of sepia-toned dream where everything is made in-house, nothing’s outsourced, and international trade is for suckers. A place where cowboy hats are a main export and dumplings are viewed with suspicion. But in today’s world — where your smartphone is a patchwork of parts from five continents, and your T-shirt has travelled more than you have — this idea isn’t just outdated. It’s economically delusional.

Meanwhile, back at home, the fallout is real. Manufacturers relying on global supply chains are being squeezed. Small businesses importing goods are gasping for air. And consumers? Well, they’re being asked to take one for the team — over and over — in the name of a policy that’s less economic strategy and more performance art.

But perhaps the biggest casualty here isn’t your wallet. It’s trust. Trust in global cooperation. Trust in basic economic literacy. And yes, trust in the idea that “making America great” doesn’t have to come at the expense of making everyone else worse off.

🇺🇸🇨🇳 Trump’s tariff bluff just folded.



From 145% “punishment” to “it won’t be zero” — the art of the backpedal.



Turns out threatening the world’s biggest manufacturing power isn’t so easy… when your supply chains still run through it.pic.twitter.com/kvGDkQQv1G — 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) April 22, 2025

So where does this leave us?

Tariffs, like any tool, can build or break depending on the hands that wield them. Trump’s vision of fortress-like trade barriers might aim to protect American interests, but it’s also quietly raising your cost of living and poking holes in global goodwill.

And as the U.S. builds its shimmering new wall of tariffs, one thing’s clear: the view from both sides is getting murkier by the day — and unfortunately, the price of coffee just went up 20%.

BREAKING: Donald Trump accidentally admits that his disastrous tariffs are increasing inflation because they get added to the "price of a product" and as a result a "lot of those products aren't going to sell."



Every MAGA fool who supported these tariffs is eating crow now…… pic.twitter.com/2FaWXcdkFQ — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) April 23, 2025

For more casually critical takes on global chaos — stay with Her Campus at MUJ. Brought to you straight from my space (the tariff-free zone).