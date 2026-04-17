Tired, Trying and Still Showing Up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Exam stress doesn’t arrive all at once. It builds slowly. At least, that’s how it works for me. It starts with a few unfinished chapters, a couple of postponed study sessions, and suddenly, it feels like everything is piling up.

Some days, I sit down to study and just… stare at the same page. Nothing goes in. It’s frustrating because I want to focus, but my brain feels stuck. Then comes the overthinking. Am I doing enough? Am I already behind?

What makes it worse is how normal this feeling is, yet no one really talks about it.

The Comparison Trap

One of the biggest triggers of my stress is comparison.

Someone says they have completed their syllabus. Someone else is already revising. Suddenly, my own progress feels insignificant. Research shows that comparison, especially during exams, can increase anxiety and lower confidence, even if you are doing just fine.

Social media adds to it. Everyone seems productive, organised, and in control. Realistically, we are only seeing the highlight reel, not the breakdowns or confusion behind the scenes.

Where the Pressure Really Comes From

I have realised that a lot of my stress does not just come from exams. It comes from expectations.

Not just from parents or teachers, but from myself. I expect myself to understand everything quickly, not make mistakes, and perform well under pressure. When I do not meet those expectations, it feels like failure even before the exam begins.

Studies on student stress suggest that unrealistic self-expectations are one of the biggest causes of burnout. That honestly made me pause and rethink how hard I am on myself.

What’s Actually Helping Me

I am still figuring things out, but I have started trying a few techniques that actually make a difference.

1. Breaking It Down (Study Planning)

Instead of thinking about the entire syllabus, I use a simple study planner. Nothing fancy, just dividing topics across days. It makes everything feel more manageable and less overwhelming. I’ve been trying apps like Notion (but honestly, even writing it on paper works).

2. The Pomodoro Technique

This one surprised me. The Pomodoro technique, which is 25 minutes of focused study followed by a 5-minute break, helps me stay consistent without burning out. Knowing I only have to focus for a short time makes it easier to start. Use apps like Forest a few times, it’s weirdly motivating not to “kill the tree”

3. Taking Guilt-Free Breaks

Earlier, breaks felt like wasted time. Now I see them as necessary. Even short breaks help reset my focus and reduce mental fatigue.

4. Talking About It

Sometimes, just saying “I am stressed” to a friend helps more than I expect. It reminds me that I am not the only one going through this.

5. Letting Go of Perfection

This is the hardest one. I am trying to accept that I do not need to know everything perfectly. Progress matters more than perfection.

What I Am Learning Along the Way

I used to think that feeling stressed meant I was not prepared enough or disciplined enough. Now I am starting to understand that stress is a very normal part of this process.

A certain amount of pressure can actually help. It pushes me to sit down and study. When it turns into constant anxiety, that is when I need to step back and take care of myself too.

More Than Just Marks

Exams feel like everything right now, but they are only one part of a much bigger journey.

I am still going to have days where I feel unproductive. I am still going to doubt myself sometimes. That does not define me and it definitely does not define my future.

For now, I am focusing on doing what I can, one step at a time.

If you are feeling the same way, overwhelmed, stuck, or unsure, just know that you are not alone.

We are all figuring it out.

And maybe, that is enough.

If this felt a little too familiar, or sounded like something you’ve been quietly dealing with, I’m glad you stayed till the end. And if you’d like to read more reflections like this, you’ll find them at Sharanya Shetty at HCMUJ.

For more stories, shared experiences, and honest takes on everything we don’t always say out loud, find your way to Her Campus MUJ, where even the messy, stressful parts of student life are worth talking about.