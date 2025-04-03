The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At 23, she was still a virgin—not exactly how she thought she would begin her story, but it was the truth. And truthfully, she didn’t mind. In a world that seemed to move at an impossible speed, where the finish line was defined by social norms and the so-called “cool crowd,” she often found herself on a different path.

The real irony? She was a reader. Not just any reader, but one who devoured romance novels, the kind that pulled her in so deeply that reality often felt like an afterthought. Those books weren’t just stories; they were her escape, her hope, the one thing that kept her believing in a love that might never come her way. They left her breathless, wrecked, and hopelessly tangled in their fantasies, making it impossible to be practical.

And yet, she was a computer science student. Logic, algorithms, and problem-solving were supposed to be her world. But instead of cracking codes and debugging programs, she spent countless hours turning pages, lost in stories that promised something more. Perhaps it made her foolish. Perhaps it made her different. But for now, she didn’t care.

In a world that thrives on structure, women are often handed a timeline–one that dictates when to fall in love, when to marry, and when to start a family. This timeline is built on centuries of tradition and societal expectations. Leaves a little room for deviation. Yet, what happens when a woman decides to rewrite the script? What if she chooses to remain single, delay marriage, or reject the notion of love altogether? The Untouched Narrative–the one that challenges these norms–-deserves to be heard.

The Burden of Expectation

Where do these norms come from? Who enforces them? And, more importantly, why is it always women who are expected to follow them? From a young age, women are conditioned to believe that relationships define their existence. Life has universal stages—education, career, and stability—yet, in between, women face an added layer of expectations: entering relationships, finding “the one,” getting married, and having children. Why are these expectations placed more heavily on women than on men? “While men have the privilege of living life at their own pace, women are subtly reminded that time is running out.”

At first, these concerns come from parents, then from relatives, and eventually, from society itself. Single women are often met with unsolicited questions: “When are you settling down?” “Have you considered freezing your eggs?” “Don’t you want a family of your own?” But why should personal choices be anyone else’s concern? This struggle isn’t unique to this generation; it has persisted for centuries. The constant scrutiny creates a paradox in which personal decisions, no matter how intentional, are seen as problems that need fixing.

Breaking the Norms

Women who reject traditional relationship norms often face social alienation. A woman prioritizing career growth over marriage is sometimes labeled “too ambitious” or “cold.” Those who embrace singlehood by choice are deemed “lonely” or “picky.” Even within relationships, women are expected to carry the weight of emotional labor, sacrifice, and caregiving in ways men are not.

Pop culture has only reinforced these stereotypes, portraying single women in films and TV shows as desperate for love and incomplete without romance. While independent women are celebrated, there is often an underlying message that their fulfillment is ultimately tied to finding a partner. This narrative suggests that a woman’s worth is inextricably linked to her relationship status.

Career aspirations are universal. Yet, when women strive for professional success, they often face societal pressure to prioritize marriage and family instead. Their time is treated as finite—a countdown toward an invisible deadline. But just as men are free to map out five-year career plans, women should have the same liberty. Their growth—whether financial, emotional, or personal—should not be dictated by an external timeline. Women are survivors, decision-makers, and architects of their own futures, overcoming hardships mentally, physically, and emotionally. Just as men can shape their destinies, women should be free to do the same.

Redefining Love

Contrary to societal expectations, love doesn’t define every woman’s happiness. Some women find fulfillment in friendships, family, career, creative pursuits, and solitude. Others embrace relationships on their own terms, free from traditional constraints. Love, commitment, and companionship come in many forms, and none should be seen as superior to another.

The Untouched Narrative is about reclaiming autonomy—the right to dictate the pace and direction of one’s own life. It is about normalizing the idea that love is not a prerequisite for happiness, that marriage is not the ultimate goal, and that women are not bound to a timeline set by societal expectations.

Embracing a New Perspective

As societal norms evolve, it is crucial to dismantle outdated pressures and create space for diverse experiences. Women should not have to defend their personal choices, nor should they feel inadequate for choosing a different path. The Untouched Narrative is not a story of loneliness or rebellion—it is a story of freedom, self-discovery, and the power to define happiness without external validation.

The world is changing, and so must our perception of relationships. Perhaps it is time to let women tell their own stories—without interruption, without judgment, and without an imposed timeline.