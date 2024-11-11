The Thrill of Plot Twists: How the Unexpected Captivates Us

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

I remember those moments when I’d be reading a book or watching a series, and suddenly the plot would flip in a way I never saw coming. The poor victim turns out to have orchestrated their own murder to frame someone else. The most trustworthy ally reveals themselves as the villain. Or the protagonist’s reality is exposed as nothing more than a figment of their imagination. It’s those moments that make me want to scream at myself for not seeing it sooner. But at the same time, plot twists like these are what make us fall in love with a series and keep us coming back for more. But what makes these moments so compelling? What is it that makes us fall in love with such over the top plot twists in the middle of the stories?

Plot twists are one of the most powerful narrative tools because they don’t just shake up our expectations—they keep the story fresh and engaging. That “Aha!” moment, when everything that seemed insignificant suddenly clicks into place, is one of the most satisfying feelings as a reader or viewer. It’s like stepping into a whole new world, even though everything on the surface remains the same. But what makes them so effective, time and time again?

Whenever we think of plot twists, the first thing that comes to our mind is the shock and the surprise and with good reason, because the very nature of plot twists is to defy expectations. They disrupt the story’s equilibrium, shaking our emotional and intellectual engagement with it which causes us to have an immediate and intense emotional response which is the shock or surprise feeling. But why does it have such an impact?? Simple, it jolts us out of our mental ‘autopilot’, forcing us to pay close attention and quickly make sense of the unexpected. Our brains are wired to react strongly to the unfamiliar, as it signals something important or potentially threatening. This heightened alertness amplifies emotional responses making them feel more vivid and immediate. On the other hand, predictable emotions don’t provoke the same intense reaction because we are already prepared for them, so they don’t require as much emotional processing.

Plot twists often use the attachment dynamics based on The Attachment Theory to create unexpected emotional shifts using fears and inner conflicts tied to each attachment style. For example:-

•In cases of Secure Attachments, the character is supposed to be emotionally stable. But the plot twist may suddenly reveal unexpected insecurities or traumas, causing the character to rethink certain relationships or confront their vulnerabilities.

•In cases of Anxious Attachments, the character often fears loneliness and abandonment. The plot twist may suddenly bring up betrayals, rejections, or emotional distance, which can trigger anxiety and emotional breakdown in the character.

•In cases of Avoidant Attachments, the character is often resistant to intimacy. A plot twist may force the character to confront their fear of dependency or intimacy by suddenly revealing their true emotional needs, which have been concealed all along. This challenges their usual behavior of pushing people away and forces them to reckon with the deeper emotional truths they’ve been avoiding.

•In cases of Disorganized Attachments, the character experiences contradictory impulses most of the time due to past traumas. A plot twist may reveal the source of their emotional chaos, like an abusive relationship or some trauma, which could force them to confront these old wounds, leading to emotional healing or a breakdown.

Now, if we take a look at the biological aspect, it further simplifies our understanding of why plot twists have such an enchanting effect on us. The neuroscience of emotion and reward explains how unexpected events in a story can dramatically impact our emotional experience. When a plot twist occurs, it surprises us, disrupting our expectations and capturing our attention. This triggers several brain processes that enhance emotional engagement and intensify our reaction to the twist:

•Amygdala Activation:- The amygdala, responsible for processing emotions like fear, surprise, and excitement, is activated whenever a plot twist takes place. This leads to heightened emotional response as the brain evaluates the unexpected event.

•Dopamine Release:- When the plot twist is perceived as a rewarding outcome (positive revelation or satisfying outcome), the brain releases dopamine, which makes us feel really excited and energized. This neurotransmitter is associated with pleasure and motivates us to engage more deeply with the story. This release of dopamine is why surprising but satisfying plot twists often leave us uplifted and emotionally rewarded.

•Cortisol Release:- When plot twists create tension or anxiety—such as betrayals, loss, or danger—they trigger the release of cortisol, the stress hormone. This heightens feelings of discomfort, suspense, or urgency, making the plot twist feel more intense. This is why we feel such a rollercoaster of emotions during betrayals or threats.

•Oxytocin Release:- In plot twists, especially those related to love stories that reveal deep emotional connections or intimate moments, they result in the release of oxytocin, the bonding hormone. This neurochemical reinforces feelings of trust and emotional closeness, making the twist feel more rewarding and emotionally fulfilling.

Thus, the combination of surprise, dopamine, cortisol, and oxytocin makes plot twists particularly powerful. The brain is not only processing the shock and emotional intensity but also reinforcing that emotional experience with neurochemicals that either heighten pleasure or stress. This helps deepen the emotional impact of plot twists, causing lasting impressions and strong responses—whether it’s the happiest twist or the most tragic one.

Plot twists are so much more than just unexpected turns in a story. They play with our emotions, trigger deep psychological responses, and even tap into our biology, making them a powerful storytelling tool. It’s these twists that keep us coming back for more, that have us eagerly anticipating what’s next—and sometimes, screaming at ourselves for not seeing it coming. Ultimately, it’s the combination of intellectual engagement, emotional payoff, and biological reinforcements that make plot twists so irresistible.

To explore more captivating articles, check out Her Campus at MUJ.