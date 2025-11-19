The Subtle Art of Choosing What Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve already read my first article, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, then congrats, you’ve officially stopped giving too many f*cks about all the wrong things. You’ve learnt to care a little less about what people think and a little more about what actually matters to you.

But here’s the thing: once you stop giving unnecessary f*cks, a new question appears:

Now what?

What do you do with the few f*cks you’ve decided to keep?

Where do you invest them?

How do you live with the messy consequences of those choices, the failures, the doubts, the heartbreaks, and the fact that one day, it all ends?

That’s exactly what the second half of Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is about.

It’s not about what to care about anymore; it’s about how to live once you’ve made that choice.

This part of the book dives deep into the stuff we spend our whole lives trying to avoid: being wrong, failing, feeling uncertain, saying no, and facing death itself.

And as dark as that sounds, it’s actually freeing because when you learn to live with these truths, that’s when you finally start living for real.

The Illusion of Certainty

You are wrong about everything. And so am I. Mark Manson

We walk around acting like our beliefs are facts. Like our experiences define what is true. But as Manson explains, our minds aren’t cameras; they’re storytellers. Every belief we have is shaped by our past, our fears, our desires, and the identity we’re trying to protect.

The danger isn’t in being wrong.

The danger is in thinking you’re always right.

“The more something threatens your identity, the more you will avoid it.”

Think about that colleague who refuses to change a method even though there’s clearly a better one. They’re not defending the method.

They’re defending their identity, their role, their pride, their story.

The bravest thing you can do is question yourself.

To ask: “What if I’m wrong?”

Not to shame yourself, but to grow.

This is what Manson calls killing yourself, not literally, but letting versions of yourself die so new ones can form. We evolve by letting go of the identities that no longer fit.

Failure Is the Path, Not the Enemy

We were raised to treat failure like a disaster. One failed exam, one failed relationship, one failed attempt, and suddenly, we think we are the failure. But success only happens through failure. Everyone you admire has failed more times than you’ve even tried.

In dating, for example, one heartbreak makes many people swear off love. They take rejection as proof they’re unworthy. But as Manson explains, the successful ones don’t avoid rejection; they learn from it.

Every heartbreak is data. Every “wrong” person is a necessary stop on the way to the right one. And the only way through failure is to do something.

Not overthink. Not plot. Not spiral. Just act.

Action isn’t the effect of motivation; it’s the cause of it. Mark Manson

Start small.

Send one email.

Write two sentences.

Show up once.

Momentum is magic.

The Power of Saying No

If you say yes to everything, you say yes to nothing.

Chapter 8 hits especially hard: your life becomes meaningful not because of what you accept, but because of what you reject.

Boundaries are not selfish.

They are clarity.

A person who never says no cannot be trusted. Their ‘yes’ means nothing because it can be replaced at any moment. Commitment is choosing one thing fully and saying no to everything that threatens it. Your peace depends on your rejection skills.

“We only know what we give a f*ck about when we reject what we don’t.”

The Sunny Side of Death

“…And then you die.”

It sounds offensive, but it’s freeing. Death gives life urgency and meaning. If life were endless, we’d postpone everything forever. But we don’t have forever.

Our time is limited. Our f*cks are limited. So we must spend them wisely. Once you accept that none of this lasts — the pressure to impress, outperform, and be “extraordinary” dissolves.

You start choosing depth over attention. Your people over your audience. Meaning over aesthetics.

You give your f*cks to what feeds your soul, not your ego. That’s the entire point.

Now I’ll stop here before this turns into a full-blown existential crisis session. 😭

But yes, this is the end of Part 2.

Just remember:

Life is short.

Your energy is limited.

Don’t waste it on things that don’t make your life feel alive.

We’re figuring this out together