The State Less Traveled

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

Chhattisgarh, the land of rice, bauxite, coal and many rich minerals. But do you even know where it actually is?? I remember one time in Mumbai, where an auto rickshaw bhaiya asked me where I was from and very fondly I said Chhattisgarh, and he asked me ‘ Oh! But where is it’. Let me tell you I was taken back, how can someone not know where it is, how can one not know about my beautiful home, the enormous rice fields, the gorgeous Hasdo and my favorite—the still-intact innocence. But that encounter led me to see my state the way people around me saw it. They usually called it the ‘tribal state’. The state is filled with Maoists and other such labels. But my state is so much more than that, it is filled with the most gorgeous nature and such a rich history.

Chhattisgarh is not a very touristy place, people are either afraid of the Maoists or like the rickshaw bhaiya they are unaware of its beauty. Today however I want to bring you guys towards a tour of my state. A place so full of nature that soothes your soul and if you are in a serene environment like me, then it is just the place for you.

Mainpat

Mainpat is called the ‘Shimla of Surguja’; located in the Surguja’ district of Chhattisgarh, the place is heaven during the rainy season. Filled with water falls and beautiful green fields it seems like God himself was raised there. It is a delight to visit the place during rains, during this time it feels like the clouds have come to meet the earth, like they have been apart for so long and have finally reunited. The most fun place to visit in Mainpat from my point of view will be ‘Jaljali’. The bouncing land will transport you back to your childhood, a one of a kind natural phenomenon that seems out of this world.

Maheshpur

The second place on this list is certainly Maheshpur,located in the Ambikapur tehsil of Surguja district is an archaeological site. The site is said to dates back to the 8th-13th century. The place is filled with history and artifacts which transports you to an era you have never experienced before. It is filled with ruined temples and figures of gods and goddesses. The place brings a different sense of peace and contentment so profound, that your heart will be filled. Pro tip: talk to the locals and they have the most amazing stories for you.

Chitrakote Waterfall

Present in the west of Jagdalpur, Bastar district of Chhattisgarh is the Chitrakote Waterfall, also called the ‘Niagara fall of India’. It is a natural waterfall on the Indravati river which is a sight for sore eyes. When small droplets from the waterfall hits your face and the sound of water flowing in all its majestic glory is definitely one of the most idyllic settings to be in. And if you love boating as much as I do, please try it in the Indravati river and I can assure you will be astonished to see the picturesque scenery in front of you.

Danteshwari Temple

If you like religious places then this place is meant for you. The Danteshwari temple was built in the 14th century in Dantewada, a small town in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. It is one of the 52 Shakti Peethas, it is said that the Daanth or Tooth of Devi Sati fell during the Satya Yuga. The temple is also known for its tribal architecture which signifies the essence of the rich tribal culture.

My Home

The fifth most important and the place which is of utmost importance to me is my home. The place where I grew up and the small town that shaped me into the person I am today. If you ever visit Chhattisgarh you are always welcome to my humble abode surrounded by my mother’s beloved garden and my dog.

I hope by the end of this article you will come to appreciate Chhattisgarh as much as I do and I have somehow convinced you to visit this beautiful place of nature and serenity which I call my home.

For more such fun and intriguing articles, visit Her Campus at MUJ.

And, for a tour of my corner at HCMUJ, visit Anushka Sinha at HCMUJ!