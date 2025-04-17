The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

The air hums sometimes, doesn’t it? Not with sound, but with something softer, something that curls into your chest and lingers like the last note of a flute fading into dusk. Joy, I think, is like that—a silent song, never loud, never brash, but there, always there, stitching itself into moments you didn’t expect to hold so dear. I’ve been chasing that melody lately, letting it guide me through places where life feels like a friend who never leaves.

It was a crisp autumn morning, I think, though days blur like watercolors bleeding into each other. I was walking through a forested hillside, where the air was sharp with the scent of pine and earth, and the ground crunched beneath my boots with every step. The leaves—crimson, amber, and gold—lay in a thick carpet, rustling like whispered secrets as I moved through them. I wasn’t looking for joy, not really. I was just there, my scarf loose around my neck, the chill kissing my cheeks. But then, a breeze stirred the branches, sending a cascade of leaves tumbling down like a slow, fiery rain. The colors caught the sunlight, glowing as they fell, and for a moment, I stopped, my breath catching. It wasn’t just beauty; it was light, spilling into me, and I felt myself smile, though I couldn’t tell you why.

That’s how joy sneaks in, I’ve learned. Not in grand gestures or choreographed plans, but in the small, unguarded seconds when the world feels impossibly alive. It’s the way the forest canopy thins to reveal a sliver of sky, pale blue and endless, framed by branches that sway like they’re dancing to a tune only they can hear. It’s the muffled sound of your own footsteps on a path blanketed by leaves, each step a quiet conversation with the earth. These moments don’t shout; they whisper. And yet, they’re enough to make your heart stutter, to remind you that life, for all its knots and tangles, is still a thing of wonder.

I remember another time, back in my city, watching a storm unfold from the window of my bedroom. It was late afternoon, the kind where the clouds pile high, heavy with the promise of rain. I’d propped myself on the windowsill, a mug of tea warming my hands, as the first drops began to fall, streaking the glass like hurried brushstrokes. Thunder rumbled in the distance, low and rolling, and lightning cracked the sky open, illuminating the rooftops in a fleeting, electric glow. I wasn’t chasing joy, but it found me there, in the rhythm of the rain tapping against the panes, in the way the world seemed to pause, holding its breath. The storm was wild, untamed, yet from my quiet corner, it felt like a gift—a private performance of chaos and beauty, just for me. I leaned closer to the glass, my reflection faint against the darkened sky, and felt it again: that silent song, wrapping around me like the cool air that slipped through the cracked window.

Joy, I’m starting to think, doesn’t live in isolation. It’s a conversation, a fleeting duet between you and the world. It’s in the way a stranger on the hillside trail nods as you pass, their eyes crinkling with a warmth that needs no words. It’s in the distant howl of wind through the city streets during a storm, pulling you into its pulse even if you’re safe inside. In places where every moment holds a story—whether it’s the vivid tapestry of an autumn forest or the fleeting drama of a rain-soaked evening—joy feels like a gift to anyone willing to listen.

I used to think joy needed a reason, a milestone to pin it to, like a promotion or a holiday circled in red. But now? Now I see it’s wilder than that, untamed by logic. It’s the way my pen feels alive again, scratching across paper after years of hesitation, as if the words themselves are humming with delight. It’s the memory of those falling leaves, twirling like embers in the autumn light, their descent a note I didn’t know I needed. It’s the quiet thrill of sitting still as the storm rages outside, letting its fury and grace wash over me like a tide.

There’s something about the ordinary, too, where joy hides in plain sight. It’s in the creak of a wooden floorboard as you pace your room, waiting for the next flash of lightning. It’s in the way a squirrel darts across a forest path, pausing to eye you before vanishing into the underbrush. It’s in the unexpected warmth of a memory that surfaces unbidden—maybe of a childhood autumn, raking leaves into piles only to jump into them, laughing until you couldn’t breathe. These are the threads that weave joy into the fabric of a day, unremarkable until you notice how they glow.

As I write this, I’m sitting by my window, the sounds of the world drifting in—the chirp of crickets, a distant train whistle, the low hum of life unfolding. The sky is turning indigo, and there’s a breeze that carries the scent of rain, faint but unmistakable. I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but tonight, I’m humming along to that silent song. It’s not loud, not perfect, but it’s mine. And in this moment, with the world alive around me and words spilling from my pen, it’s enough.

For more such heartfelt pieces, check out my corner at HCMUJ!