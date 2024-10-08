 “The Sacred Role of Journalism: A Lost Pillar of Truth?”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“We don’t go into journalism to be popular. It is our job to seek the truth and put constant pressure on our leaders until we get answers.” Helen Thomas

Journalism, a profession as noble as that of a priest, and, in my eyes, maybe a bit more sacred than the divine. But, the question is, is it as sacred, pious, and real as it once was? Journalism, which has been regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy in the country, has a status of tremendous power and virtue in the eyes of the people. In the depiction of the Ashok Stambh, it may be hidden from plain view, but its impact is far from invisible in the real world. Its power, influence, and capabilities run so deep that they can change the course of many lives.

The main question that has been on my mind for a long time is: Does real journalism still prevail? The kind of journalism where a journalist isn’t afraid to ask questions that are too difficult to answer. The kind where asking a question isn’t meant to destroy someone’s dignity. The kind whose only purpose is to ensure that the truth comes out. The same kind is also unafraid to acknowledge the commendable work of the other party. The answer to these questions is controversial, something which a ton of people wouldn’t want to answer, but why? Maybe because the idea of conflict gives anxiety to some of us, maybe because why do you want to talk about something which isn’t gaining any profit from anyone, or why talk about such stuff if this country is never going to change? The answers can be limitless, but my question will remain the same: Do you believe that real journalism still exists?

Real journalism is a rather difficult world to survive in, it is something which only courageous people can do. To uncover the truth and make the whole world see the ugly side of humanity is not as easy as it may seem. But, the mainstream media houses have changed this definition of journalism quite drastically in the last few years. These days journalism seems like a Bollywood movie, with a news anchor as a classic hero trying to give its new-hit masala movie filled with action, item numbers and just way too much drama. It seems like journalism is only concerned with the TRPs and ratings.

It makes me ponder… where has the essence of journalism gone? Has it been bribed by money, or has it become so drunk on its power that it sees no one, or has it lost its fight for truth and eventually chosen comfort? I’ll keep asking these questions forever, but the thing I am afraid of the most is that the answers will keep on getting more and more vicious. Today’s journalism seems nearer to pleasing a particular hierarchy of society than it is to making the world see the truth. How have we made such drastic changes in the past few decades?

But, it seems that all the hope has not been lost; real journalism and journalists are once again trying to emerge from their roots to form a platform that is free of prejudices and only focuses on the truth. The birth of independent media has been a boon to the newly emerging area of journalism. These independent media aren’t trying to manipulate the opinion of people in a particular direction like the big media houses, which appear on our TV screen; they simply want to deliver the truth about this country and want to ask questions on behalf of the victims and underprivileged population.

The change that has occurred in journalism in the recent decade has made us as a society ask a very important question: Do we want to see journalism which supports only a particular group or society, journalism which knows nothing of representation of the marginalised population and journalism which is just about chasing the next big breaking news? It is us, the society, which is letting this type of journalism still exist. If we stop seeing this journalism, stop hearing this journalism, and stop giving them the true power of journalism, we may be able to form a better and more informed society; one that values truth, integrity, and accountability, rather than sensationalism and misinformation.

We are standing at a crossroads today, where the choice of choosing the right path stays solely on us. What type of journalism we want to see and hear only depends on the type of journalism we support. The choice may be hard and, at times, seems like a small effort, but trust the process and you will see how astonishing the results can be. It will save us all from journalism which will eventually lead to such extreme consequences that we as a society will never even recover from. In the end, I would like to finish this article with a simple question for you all: Do you still want real journalism to exist? The answer is yours to choose. My only advice to you is to be wise and open-minded while making the choice.

