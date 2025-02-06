The Power Of Your Conscious Mind: Shaping Your True Self

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are times in life when we pause and ask ourselves, “Who am I, really?” We are told that our subconscious holds the answers and shapes our behaviors, fears, and dreams. And so, we let it lead. We surrender, believing that the habits we can’t break or the pain we carry is just part of who we are. But that is the lie. In truth, what we are depends on what we choose to become—consciously, in the present.

True magic happens in your conscious thoughts. This is the part of the brain that questions, decides, and grows. When you choose to love over hatred, when you choose to love instead of carelessness, refuse to give up even when everything tells you to. It’s the part of you that refused to be a prisoner of your past. And that power? That is something you carry with you each and every day, in every single decision you make.

The Illusion of Subconscious

We often blame our subconscious. It’s easier to say, “This is just how I am,” than to fight against the old programming that’s been running the show. But let’s be honest—that’s a cop-out. We are not robots on autopilot. Every single day, we get to choose who we are. And when we choose consciously, we reclaim our power. We stop letting outdated fears and limiting beliefs make our decisions for us.

Imagine walking into a room full of strangers. Subconsciously, you immediately judge as to who is friendly, intimidating, or like someone from your past. Your conscious mind can override those whispers, though. You can walk up to somebody with an open heart, ignore the stories your past is trying to tell you. That is what defines you.

Consciousness: The Sculptor of Your Soul



Your choices, made moment by moment, shape who are you. Each time you decide honesty over deceit, kindness over anger, and courage over fear—you are carving out the person you are supposed to be. It is not easy. It takes work. But nothing real, nothing worth having, comes easy.

Think about that one time you had the chance to do something right, even when no one was watching. Maybe you could’ve cheated on a test or told a lie to save yourself. Your subconscious might’ve screamed, “Do it! It’s safer!” But the part of you that matters—the part that’s real—chose differently. And in that moment, you became the kind of person you are proud to be. Those moments, those seemingly small decisions, are what truly define us.



Breaking Free from the Past



The ultimate act of freedom is to live consciously. It means not holding the keys and manacles of old wounds, old fears, or old ways of thinking. It involves catching on the spiral of self-doubt and saying, “No. I will not do this to myself today.” It means rewriting the script, moment by moment, until you finally see a person in the mirror who looks like someone you know and can love.

Consider someone struggling with low self-esteem. Maybe their subconscious mind is telling them that they will never be good enough. But their conscious? That’s the warrior. That’s the voice saying, “I am more than my past. I am more than my pain.” And the more they start choosing to believe it, then it becomes real.



The Power to Choose



Viktor Frankl once said, “Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space lies our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” That space is everything. It’s the pause before you lash out in anger, before you let fear stop you, before you decide to give up. In that split second, you have a choice. And that choice changes everything. That is where growth happens. That is where transformation begins.

Too often, we give away that space. We let emotions dictate our reactions. We let fear speak louder than hope. But when we slow down and take ownership of that space—when we breathe, reflect, and decide who we want to be in that moment—we become powerful beyond measure.

Living a Life That’s Truly Yours



When you take back control, then you stop living on autopilot. You stop repeating the same patterns and start making decisions that actually mean something. You start choosing relationships that lift you up instead of break you down. You start chasing dreams that scare you because you finally believe you’re worth it.

This is what it means to be alive— fully awake in every moment, shaping your own fate. No longer to exist, but to come alive.

But this path requires courage. It requires self-awareness and an unshakable commitment to yourself. You won’t always get it right. You’ll make mistakes, you’ll fall into old patterns, you’ll let fear win some days. But as long as you keep coming back to that conscious space—as long as you keep trying—you are already winning.

Waking Up to Who You Really Are



This is not for the faint of heart. It is for fighters: those willing to dig deep, question everything, sit with their pain, and choose healing over numbness. It’s for those who refuse to let life happen to them and instead choose to create a life they’re proud of.

Think about where you are right now. Every choice you have made has led you here. And from this moment forward, every choice you make will shape who you become. You are not your past. You are not your fears. You are what you decide to be, right now, in this moment.

What if you made a commitment to yourself starting today? Commitment to be awake rather than asleep; committed to choosing love over fear; committed to choose growth, rather than stagnation. What if you dedicated and committed, deep within yourself, to be fully awake in your own life?

The Truth About Who We Are



So, let’s stop waiting for our subconscious to define us. Let’s stop believing that we are powerless. We are not the sum of our old habits or buried fears. We are what we choose, in every single conscious moment.

Your power is here—It always has been. It’s in your hands, in your choices, in the way you show up for yourself every day.

So, ask yourself, what will you do with it?