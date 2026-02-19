The Porcelain Theft

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The doorbell rang sometime after dusk, when the house had settled into its usual evening stillness, the air thick with the faint smell of dust and rotting wood. I wasn’t expecting anyone. When I opened the door, there was no one there, just a carton placed neatly on the threshold, aligned with the edge of the step as if measured with unnatural precision. A faint, wet stain darkened one corner of the box, like something inside had leaked.

The carton was lighter than it should have been, almost hollow, but the cardboard felt unnaturally soft at the edges, worn thin and slightly damp, as though it had been clutched by clammy hands for too long. No name, no address, just a smudged label: Fragile. I carried it inside and set it on the kitchen table under the harsh ceiling light, where the stains on its surface gleamed like old blood under scrutiny.

Inside, wrapped in cloth that had yellowed and frayed like aged skin, lay a porcelain doll. Its body was rigid and unnervingly cold, the kind of chill that seeps into your bones. The face was smooth, too perfect, with glassy eyes fixed in a vacant stare that somehow pierced right through you. But the mouth… the mouth had been sewn shut with coarse, black thread, the stitches crude and jagged, pulling the porcelain lips into a grotesque, forced pout. Tiny cracks spiderwebbed from the puncture points, as if the doll had resisted the needle.

I placed it on a chair in the corner of my bedroom, facing the bed, and tried to forget about it as I went through my evening routine. But that night, I woke to a rhythmic, wet dragging of breath, like a tongue struggling against a throat filled with thick, stagnant water, a sickening, gurgling struggle of words trying to bubbling up from a throat clogged with thick, dark, and suffocating phlegm. It was the sound of a voice drowning in its own suppressed screams. They rose and fell in a sickly rhythm, as if something was choking on its own attempts to speak. When I bolted upright, heart pounding, the noises dissolved into the creaks of the settling house, leaving my skin crawling. But the doll hadn’t moved at all. Its stitched mouth remained sealed, eyes staring blankly at the wall.

As the week crawled on, a slow corruption took hold. The doll’s face remained a mask of porcelain, yet it began to distort the very air around it, warping my own emotions and feeding them back to me as jagged, unrecognizable grinning perversions of myself. On mornings when I woke heavy with unspoken grief, its glassy eyes seemed to soften with a mocking pity, the stitches straining as if holding back a sneer. On days when rage simmered in my chest, the doll’s face took on a serene, almost smug calm, absorbing my fury like a sponge, only to reflect it back in the dim light as something colder, more calculating.

One evening, as I adjusted the lamp beside it, a dark, viscous fluid seeped from beneath the stitches, thick and red-black, like congealed blood mixed with ink. The porcelain around the mouth had cracked deeper, splintering outward in fine, hairline fractures that resembled veins. I touched it gingerly, and the surface felt feverish, pulsing faintly under my fingertip. The doll made no sound, but as I pulled away, a single drop fell to the floor with a wet plop, staining the wood like an accusation.

The whispers returned that night, they pressed in close, slithering into my ears like worms burrowing into soil. They weren’t words, but fragmented gasps, choked apologies, and stifled screams, laced with the wet smack of lips trying to part against restraint. They acted as a distortion of my own buried thoughts: the regrets I’d swallowed, the angers I’d muted to keep the peace. But twisted, amplified into something grotesque, like hearing your inner voice gargle with blood. The house reeked of copper and decay. I couldn’t sleep that night.

And some nights, I sat across from it in the flickering lamplight, staring at the shadows pooling in the hollows of its face. The stitches had darkened, threads fraying at the edges, and now pus-like ooze crusted the cracks, as if infection had set in from the forced silence. The eyes, once vacant, now followed me, subtly, imperceptibly, tracking my every twitch. When sadness clawed at me, the doll’s expression turned tender in a sickening way, like a predator feigning empathy before the kill. When irritation boiled over, it stared back with unyielding patience, draining the emotion from the air until I felt hollowed out, my own rage curdling into despair.

As the week bled into the next, a terrifying transfusion began. The doll no longer merely reflected my internal state; it began to harvest it. I still remember when I felt the first pang of displacement. I reached for a glass of water, and my hand stalled mid-air, trembling with a rigid, porcelain stiffness. Across the room, the doll’s fingers seemed more fluid, the glossy white finish of its knuckles softening into something resembling pale, bloodless flesh. When I looked in the mirror, my own skin felt dangerously thin, as if the marrow was being siphoned out through my pores and transmitted across the room. My reflection was becoming a sketch; a blurred suggestion of a person, while the doll grew vivid, its presence heavy and predatory.

I was being unmade. Every time I blinked, I lost a memory to the creature in the chair; every time I breathed, I felt the phantom sensation of coarse, black thread dragging through my own gums, stitching my agency into a forced, domestic silence.

The theft of my identity wasn’t a sudden strike; it was a slow, systemic sanding away of who I was.

By the third day, the mirror began to lie to me. When I tried to wash my face, the skin felt slick and unresponsive, like wet clay. I watched, paralyzed, as my own features started to migrate. The sharp arch of my brow seemed to flatten on my own face, only to reappear with vivid, haunting clarity on the doll’s porcelain head. I was becoming an imitation. My memories felt like they were being drained through a sieve, leaking out of me and pooling into the doll’s hollow chest. I found myself sitting for hours, unblinking, my joints locking into the same rigid angles as the figure in the chair. We were two ends of a bridge, and everything that made me human was walking across it to the other side.

And then came the morning of the final erasure. As a sickly, jaundiced light filtered through the curtains, I looked at the chair and realised the transition was complete. The doll’s face had finally surrendered its stolen form, having digested my identity into a smooth, featureless void. Its features had softened and run like melting wax, the once-sharp nose and defined chin collapsing into a terrifying, egg-like dome of blank porcelain. There was no longer a face; only a suggestion of where a person used to be.

The eyes were no longer glass; they had become wet, sunken pits of grey matter, cataracts of my own stolen sight staring back from a hollow skull. Beneath the jagged black stitches, the mouth had retreated entirely, leaving behind nothing but a faint, pinkish bruise, a scar where a voice had been executed. The whispers didn’t just stop. They vanished because there was nothing left to say. The doll had finally become the perfect vessel of my silence.

It had finished its meal. It had consumed the “me” out of me, and in doing so, it had no further need for features. It had become a monument to the void I now carried in my chest. The whispers had stopped. The silence that followed didn’t feel like peace; it felt like the heavy, pressurised quiet of a tomb. Whatever had been frantic and gurgling inside the doll had finally settled, having successfully migrated into the marrow of my bones.

The doll remained seated in its corner, a horrific, blank husk. It was no longer a vessel for my moods or a mirror for my rage. It was simply gone, leaving behind a physical shell that suggested not rest, but a total, absolute absence.

I stood up, but my legs moved with a jerky, mechanical clicking. I walked toward the door, my movements stiff and measured, as if my joints were held together by rusted pins. I didn’t feel the floor beneath my feet; I felt only the cold, hard vacuum where my soul used to be.

I stepped outside into the early morning air, the sun feeling distant and artificial against my numb skin. I carried with me the uneasy understanding of how easily observation can turn into a cage, and how restraint, when practiced long enough, becomes a lobotomy of the spirit.

Some people do not lose their voices all at once. They are stitched shut slowly, thread by agonizing thread, by the crushing need to keep the world comfortable. They are bled dry by the things they refuse to scream.

As I reached the edge of the porch, I tried to call out to a neighbour, to scream for help, to prove I was still there. But my jaw wouldn’t unhinge. My lips remained pressed together, fused and bloodless. Instead of a shout, a single, wet thwack sounded deep in my throat, the sound of a needle finally piercing the last bit of soft tissue, sealing the exit forever.

From inside the house, the only thing left of me spoke. It was a single, wet whisper, vibrating through the wood of the front door: my name, choked and final.

