The Perks Of Being A Bookworm In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one” George R.R. Martin

College life is often painted as chaotic, loud, and straight out of a Student of the Year montage — crowded canteens, late-night parties and endless people everywhere. Basically, the complete opposite of sitting with a good book in a quiet corner. Yet somehow, being a bookworm in the middle of all the noise isn’t just possible, but also kind of magical. As a certified bookworm myself (translation: someone who owns more books than wardrobe space and occasionally channels Rory Gilmore energy, and yes, has bailed on actual human plans to hang out with fictional characters), I’ve realized that being “the reader” actually has more perks than people think. Here’s why:

Free ticket to A completely different universe

One of the greatest, most undeniable perks of being a bookworm is the gift of instant, free travel. I can be sipping tea in a small town in london at one moment and dodging dragons in a battlefield in another. When people ask me about my travel goals I can genuinely say that I have explored the bottom of the ocean and survived a dystopian future, all without leaving the comfy confines of my favourite armchair. It’s the ultimate form of tourism.

Conversation Gold (and QuIet Confidence)

Bookworms often get a reputation for being quiet but actually have a secret advantage in any conversation. All those hours of reading mean we’ve accidentally absorbed facts no one asked for — like why the French Revolution isn’t just about bread or how body language says more than words. Reading exposes you to diverse vocabularies, complex sentence structures, and an endless array of topics. This translates to better writing, clearer thinking and a greater confidence in expressing yourself. Plus, we have the best form of small talk: comparing notes on which fictional character deserved better.

“You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me” C.S. Lewis

Default stress busters

Reading forces you to do the impossible: slow down, unplug, and commit to a single thought for longer than 40 seconds. It’s practically meditation, except instead of emptying your mind, you’re filling it with something far better than your upcoming organic chemistry final. You swap real-world chaos for fictional drama, and honestly, that fictional drama is usually less exhausting.

The Ultimate Escape

It’s not an unpopular opinion that college is stressful. Late nights, caffeine-fuelled panic, endless assignments, social pressures, and the constant feeling of being slightly behind can feel overwhelming at times.

A reading session that ends with an hour in a fictional world — be it cozy fantasy or a gripping thriller — acts as a complete mental reset. One of the best-kept secrets of being a bookworm is how easy it is to escape situations you don’t want to be in. Don’t feel like going out? Just say “I’m in the middle of a book and can’t put it down.” Nobody questions it.

The best, most enjoyable perks of being a bookworm in college are the sheer ability to romanticize the little things. Walking across campus with a compelling story waiting for you? Boom, you have instant main character energy. Sitting by the window with a novel and coffee? Hello, instant dark academia vibes. This mindset lets you infuse the chaos of college life with a sense of magic.

Sure, being a bookworm might mean skipping the occasional party because ‘just one more chapter’ turned into four. But honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Books are my social currency, my sanity anchor, and my most reliable escape route.

So, the next time someone calls you a bookworm, take it as the highest compliment. Because in a world of constant noise and pressure, being able to lose yourself completely in a well-told story isn’t just a hobby, it’s a superpower that helps you thrive.

“Between the pages of a book is a lovely place to be.” Unknown

