The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

The show, “AlRawabi School for Girls” is a Jordanian teen drama television series, created for Netflix by Tima Shomali. The series mainly focuses on the impact of bullying within school systems and societal expectations of young women. The first season is an exciting roller coaster that portrays the outcasts as the ones with the daring plans to take down the bullies (which took a shocking turn). Meanwhile, the second season is a little more heart-wrenching as bullying makes girls make decisions that even they know are morally wrong.

Yes, I’m being very vague and not getting deep into specifics as to encourage you to watch the show! The show portrays characters from diverse backgrounds and issues of race, class, religion, and sexuality and is a must watch for every girl in high school.

The characters’ socioeconomic backgrounds are portrayed, emphasising differences in privilege and wealth. This feature gives the characters and their interactions more depth since it moulds their viewpoints and experiences in the classroom and in society at large. The program discusses religious variety, especially in light of the way that religious convictions and societal expectations frequently collide. It examines the difficulties and disputes brought on by variations in religious practices and beliefs, as well as how characters manage their faith in a secular setting. Characters in the show come from a variety of racial backgrounds, which reflects the diversity of the society it depicts. It examines the difficulties and prejudices that members of racial minorities encounter, bringing attention to problems like stereotyping and discrimination. “AlRawabi School for Girls” courageously addresses sexuality-related problems, such as LGBTQ+ representation. It illustrates the difficulties faced by individuals attempting to navigate their sexual identity in a society that values conservatism by emphasising acceptance, self-awareness, and comprehension.

Another topic that shows like such bring to light is the importance of representation in media. Characters from a variety of backgrounds are featured on the show, representing people who are frequently marginalised or underrepresented in popular culture. Their identities and experiences are validated by this visibility, which promotes a sense of acceptance and acknowledgment. People from different backgrounds can feel more empowered when they see themselves represented on screen, as it gives them a sense of being heard, seen, and understood. It may also encourage children to take pride in who they are and work toward bringing about constructive change in their neighbourhoods. Viewers are taught about many cultures, identities, and social issues by the show through realistic portrayals of varied persons and their lives. This finally promotes awareness, empathy, and comprehension, which helps create a culture that is more inclusive. Through the portrayal of varied characters with intricate identities and life stories, the program dispels preconceptions and encourages a more nuanced view of diversity. This invites viewers to let go of stereotypes and celebrate the wide range of human experiences.

Hopefully, you’ve been convinced to watch the show and take note of the important lessons in it.