For most of Indian students, paneer is not just food but a survival tool–our one true protein-packed savior. It makes hostel food bearable, is the hero of every special meal, and the only thing standing between vegetarians and a lifetime of dal. So when students at Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) discovered their mess paneer turning blue-black in an iodine test, the internet erupted in debate.

But is this really proof of food fraud, or just a case of bad science? Let’s break it down before you swear off paneer forever.

The Iodine Starch Test: Science or Overreaction?

The iodine starch test is a basic chemistry trick. When iodine is added to a substance containing starch, it turns blue-black. People often use it to check for food adulteration-and with good reason. Starch is sometimes added to paneer to increase weight and cut costs. This test has become the internet’s favourite DIY food-testing tool.

So naturally, when MUJ students tried this test on paneer from their messes (Quess and BlueDove) and saw it darken, alarm bells rang.

With no official statement from either Quess or BlueDove, students are left to overthink—this time, not about their GPA, but their paneer. Was this proof that the mess was serving fake paneer? Or was there something else going on?

National Crisis Unfolds

MUJ students weren’t alone in their suspicions. Across India, people started testing paneer from local eateries, hostel messes, and even fast-food giants like McDonald’s and KFC (who eats paneer from KFC lol). Many found their paneer failing the iodine test and rushed to social media to call out brands.

The panic spread quickly, and with videos racking up thousands of views, both KFC and McDonald’s were forced to respond.

KFC’s Official Statement:

“KFC Paneer Zinger patty is made using pure dairy paneer. Sauce is added between paneer slices, which are then dipped in batter and coated with breadcrumbs. The presence of sauce, batter, and breadcrumbs-which contain starch-may turn blue when exposed to iodine, a known food science reaction with no impact on quality or safety.

We follow all FSSAI guidelines and strongly condemn the spread of misinformation. Appropriate legal action will be taken.”

McDonald’s Official Statement:

“The paneer used in our products is 100% dairy-based and made from real milk, sourced from FSSAI-licensed suppliers.

The iodine test is designed for raw ingredients, not finished products. Any starch detected comes from the coating process and is solely on the surface of the patty.

For proof, we’ve conducted the iodine test on our raw paneer, which came out negative. Check it yourself: Real Food Real Good – McDonald’s Blog“

Meanwhile, food scientists and nutritionists jumped in to explain that the iodine test isn’t as reliable as people think.

What’s Real Paneer, and Can It Ever Turn Blue?

Authentic paneer is made by curdling milk with an acid, such as lemon juice or vinegar. No starch involved. However, there are several reasons why even genuine paneer might fail the iodine test:

Starch Contamination During Cooking – Paneer is often used in batter-fried dishes like KFC’s paneer popcorn or McDonald’s McSpicy Paneer. If the outer coating contains starch (which it usually does), some of it can get absorbed.

Cross-Contamination in Kitchens – If paneer is prepared on the same surface as starch-heavy foods, some residue might transfer.

Food Processing Additives – Some processed paneer varieties contain modified starch for texture, which doesn’t necessarily make them “fake,” but does explain the iodine reaction.

In short, turning blue doesn’t always mean fraud. It just means starch is present somewhere in the mix.

Should You Be Worried?

So back to MUJ. After the iodine test results, students were understandably furious. But before we file a complaint against the mess, let’s consider a few things:

Was the paneer raw or cooked? If it was cooked, there’s a high chance of cross-contamination.

If it was cooked, there’s a high chance of cross-contamination. Was it fresh or processed paneer? Processed varieties can contain additives that react with iodine.

Processed varieties can contain additives that react with iodine. Was the test conducted under proper conditions? Iodine can sometimes react with other food components, leading to misleading results.

While the test suggests starch was present, it doesn’t confirm deliberate adulteration. That doesn’t mean students shouldn’t question food quality—but it does mean the panic might be a little overblown.

Experts Weigh In

Food scientists recommend better methods to check for fake paneer:

Texture Test – Real paneer is firm and slightly crumbly. Fake paneer often feels rubbery.

– Real paneer is firm and slightly crumbly. Fake paneer often feels rubbery. Heat Test – Fry a piece of paneer. If it turns golden evenly, it’s real. If it remains white or releases excess oil, it might be synthetic.

– Fry a piece of paneer. If it turns golden evenly, it’s real. If it remains white or releases excess oil, it might be synthetic. Dissolution Test – Soak paneer in warm water for 10 minutes. If it dissolves or turns slimy, it’s fake.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has strict rules against selling analogue (non-dairy) paneer without proper labeling, but enforcement is tricky. Some vendors still mix in starch to increase profit margins.

And What About Kumawat Paratha Junction?

If you’re an MUJ student, you’ve probably been to Kumawat’s at least once (or maybe once a week?). Their paneer parathas are legendary. But does their paneer pass the test? No one’s tested it yet (or if they have, they’re staying quiet). But let’s be real. Does anyone actually care? The place is packed every night, proving that when food tastes good, people stop asking too many questions.

Final Verdict

At the end of the day, here’s the takeaway: The iodine test can detect starch, but it is not definitive proof of fake paneer. There are many reasons why starch might show up in a test, and not all of them are sinister.

That said, if your paneer feels off—too soft, too chewy, too bland—it might not be the best quality. Ask questions. Demand better food. But also, maybe don’t let a kitchen experiment ruin your love for paneer butter masala.

After all, between mess food and finding your next situationship, MUJ students have bigger battles to fight.

