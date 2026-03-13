The Declining Culture Of Reading

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There was a time when reading used to be a daily activity rather than something people did only when required. People used to spend hours with books, newspapers, and magazines, consuming knowledge, ideas, and stories. Reading was not only a source of information but also a way to develop imagination, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of the world. Today, however, this culture is gradually fading. Reading has been replaced by scrolling, binge-watching, and the constant consumption of short-form content which demands little attention but steals hours from our time.

We live in a time where people scroll through thousands of words every day. Never before has so much information been available, yet very few people take the time to actually read and consume this free sea of knowledge.

Life in the endless feed

In the age of endless scrolling, attention has become evanescent and fragile. The modern digital world thrives on speed. Social media feeds refresh endlessly, delivering a constant stream of quick bursts of entertainment designed to capture attention for only a few seconds before the new swipe pulls the user towards something new. Our attention drifts from one glowing screen to another. Stories are reduced to captions, thoughts to tweets, and knowledge to short clips. This rhythm of quick consumption leaves little room for the quiet patience that reading demands. In a world that celebrates immediacy, reading feels unfamiliar and unexpectedly demanding. The patience once required for turning pages, lingering over sentences, and losing oneself in a story begins to fade.

The vanishing reader

The art of deep reading is slowly fading into obscurity. The ability to sit with words, reflect on their meaning, and thoughtfully engage with them requires patience, focus, and time. But in today’s world these qualities are becoming increasingly rare. This decline of reading culture can be seen in the fading relevance of traditional reading materials. Newspapers, once a daily ritual in many households, are now rarely being opened by the younger generation, who prefer quick updates on their phones. If you happen to see a Gen Z individual holding a newspaper, they are most likely a UPSC aspirant. Magazines that once captured the interests of many, struggle to compete with visually driven online platforms.

Among students, the problem is even more evident. Academic books are often avoided unless absolutely necessary, with many relying on brief summaries or short notes from ChatGPT or short videos from YouTube instead of reading the original material. Even novels, which once served as a source of imagination and escape among youngsters, are being overlooked by endless scrolling and streaming.

The rise of surface-level thinking

The gradual decline in reading culture is not merely a shift in habit; it carries deeper consequences for individuals and society as a whole. As reading is increasingly being replaced by quick scrolling, the way people comprehend ideas, form opinions, and approach complex issues is also changing.

Students who avoid academic books often rely on summaries, limiting their depth of knowledge, critical thinking skills, and detailed reasoning skills.

The decline in reading also affects how people consume important information. Newspapers, articles, and investigative journalism once played a critical role in informing the public about major issues. Nowadays, people rely on social media posts and reels as a primary source of information regarding global events, politics, and social debates. Social media platforms often present complex topics in a simplified and highly condensed format. This content spreads quickly and is easy to consume but does not promise accuracy and reliability. As a result, opinions are sometimes shaped by half-truths, misleading narratives, or even rumors rather than well-researched facts. When serious issues are understood through a few seconds reel, the depth and nuance required to form perspectives is often lost.

This shift is heavily influencing political beliefs, civic awareness, economic awareness and environmental awareness of individuals. Deep reading encourages reflection, analysis, and the ability to connect ideas across different contexts, but as reading becomes less common, these critical skills are slowly eroding.

The quiet power of consuming words

Reading is more than consuming words arranged on pages; it is a conversation between the mind and ideas that have travelled across time. Reading is irreplaceable because it demands something that is rare in today’s world: attention, reflection, and patience. Through reading, people encounter perspectives, history, and knowledge far beyond their surroundings.

A well-read person is not someone who simply knows more but someone who has the ability to think deeply, someone who views the world with greater depth and understanding. Exposure to different ideologies, perspectives, and experiences through reading allows them to think more critically and approach issues with nuance rather than impulse. Instead of forming opinions with limited information, they are more likely to analyze situations carefully and consider multiple viewpoints. As a result, their perspectives on social, political, and cultural matters tend to be more informed and thoughtful. Where many collect fragments of information, a well-read mind gathers wisdom.

finding our way back to words

Reading is not merely an academic exercise but a deeply personal experience. An experience that invites curiosity, exploration, and discovery. Slowing down and returning to book, takes us away from the constant noise of notifications and leads us to the world of curiosity, imagination, and understanding.

Reviving the culture of reading begins with small choices, which are:- setting aside time away from social media, reading a few pages daily, bedtime stories rather than doom-scrolling, choosing books that genuinely interest you, visiting libraries even if it is just for admiring the cover pages, reading articles about your interests….By creating moments where books replace screens, curiosity slowly returns. In these practices, reading is no longer just a task but a rediscovered joy.

A culture worth reviving

Once you learn to read, you will be forever free Frederick Douglas

Perhaps what our distracted age needs the most is not an endless stream of information but a return to thoughtful rhythm of reading. A book only asks for time and attention, yet it returns something far greater— a clarity of thought, imagination, and understanding. Reading as a culture is far too valuable to let fade. And so, in a world that rushes past words, the choice to read remains a quiet but powerful act.