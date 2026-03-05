The Death of Ali Khamenei: A Beacon of Hope for Iranian Women’s Freedom?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28, 2026, in a joint US-Israeli airstrike represents a potential turning point for Iranian women, who have endured decades of systemic oppression under his leadership. From a feminist perspective, Khamenei’s death confirmed by Iranian state media on March 1, 2026, amid escalating military conflict has sparked widespread celebrations among many Iranian women inside the country and in the diaspora, as streets in Tehran filled with dancing, chants of freedom, and acts of defiance such as removing hijabs.

Yet the moment remains bittersweet. While it creates a glimmer of hope for liberation from patriarchal theocracy, the resulting power vacuum, ongoing strikes, and risks of civil war or further repression raise concerns that any change might not prioritize women’s voices or agency.

Echoes of a Lost Liberty: Iran Before the Islamic Revolution

To grasp the extent of the setbacks faced by Iranian women under Khamenei, it is essential to recall the pre-1979 era under the Pahlavi dynasty, particularly during Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s rule. Iran stood as a symbol of modernity in the Middle East, where women gained significant rights: suffrage from 1963, access to higher education, careers in fields like law, medicine, and aviation, and freedom in personal dress, including miniskirts, jeans, or swimsuits. Polygamy was banned, divorce laws were reformed to favor greater equality, and women participated actively in public life rather than being confined to roles defined by reproduction or religious symbolism. Archival photographs from the 1960s and 1970s depict women studying at universities, enjoying public spaces, and blending cultural heritage with modern influences.

Though the period had flaws, such as class inequalities and political authoritarianism it marked meaningful progress toward gender equality in a traditionally conservative region.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, dismantled these advances. What began with promises of justice evolved into a theocratic system that reversed women’s gains and positioned their bodies as sites of ideological control. Khamenei, who succeeded Khomeini in 1989, solidified this framework, establishing a system of gender apartheid that systematically curtailed women’s autonomy.

The Chains of Oppression: Life Under Khamenei’s Rule

Over 37 years, Khamenei oversaw a regime that codified women’s second-class status through laws, violence, and state propaganda. Mandatory hijab served as a symbol of the revolution and women’s exclusion from public visibility. Violations led to floggings, imprisonment, or death, enforced by morality police who policed women’s bodies. Islamic legal provisions halved women’s court testimony value compared to men’s, reduced inheritance shares, and prioritized fathers in child custody. Domestic violence often went unaddressed, and gender-based killings proliferated with minimal state protection.

Khamenei’s tenure featured severe crackdowns on dissent. The 2019 protests against economic woes resulted in over 2,000 deaths, including many women. The 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement, triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody over a loosely worn hijab, revealed the regime’s brutality, at least 500 protesters killed, thousands detained, and widespread reports of rape and torture in prisons.

Khamenei framed these demands for freedom as foreign plots, authorizing massacres that claimed tens of thousands of lives, including in early 2026. Executions of women rose sharply, with notorious cases like the hanging of 16-year-old Atefeh Rajabi Sahaaleh for alleged “crimes against chastity” following repeated sexual assaults. This was not mere governance but a deliberate gendered tyranny aimed at suppressing women’s spirits to preserve male dominance.

A New Dawn? Potential Changes After Khamenei’s Death

Khamenei’s killing has left a leadership void in the Islamic Republic, with a temporary three-person council assuming control amid no immediate successor and continued US-Israeli military actions. For Iranian women, this uncertainty evokes both optimism and apprehension. Hijab enforcement has visibly relaxed in some areas, with videos circulating of women dancing freely in public, a stark rejection of long-standing controls. Social media reflects jubilation, with declarations of “No more forced hijabs, no more structural rape”, and many view this as an opportunity to revive the progressive ethos of pre-revolutionary Iran.

Feminists, however, urge caution. Change imposed through foreign military intervention risks substituting one form of oppression for another, such as a military regime or prolonged civil conflict that disproportionately harms women. Iranian women abroad and activists express mixed sentiments: relief at Khamenei’s demise, but skepticism toward externally driven liberation that sidelines their own input.

Genuine freedom will not emerge from airstrikes alone; it must stem from the ongoing protests, resilience, and leadership of Iranian women themselves. As the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” endures, Khamenei’s death underscores that patriarchal structures can crumble, but only if women guide the creation of a new Iran. The international community should amplify their voices rather than presume to speak on their behalf.

