The Bonds We Choose: A Reflection on Raksha Bandhan

As August 19th approaches, the familial hues of Raksha Bandhan start painting the air with nostalgia and warmth. It’s a festival that beautifully encapsulates the bond between brothers and sisters, a relationship that transcends the usual boundaries of love and protection. This year, as the day draws near, I find myself reflecting on what this day means to someone like me—a guy who has always longed for a sister, but whose life has been filled with the remarkable presence of women who are sisters in every sense, except by blood.

Growing up, I often found myself imagining what it would be like to have a sister. I pictured someone who would share secrets with me and defend me when needed. I imagined the playful arguments, and the unspoken tie that sisters and brothers seem to naturally cultivate. I was often asked if I felt lonely without a sister. I would watch my friends with their sisters, seeing the comfort of an unspoken understanding between them, and I couldn’t help but feel a sense of longing. It wasn’t about envy, but rather a yearning for that unique connection that seemed to offer a deeper sense of belonging. The truth is, I didn’t know what I was missing, but I sensed the absence of that unique camaraderie people spoke about. The void was there, but it wasn’t empty for long. Life has a way of compensating, and it did so by surrounding me with incredible female friends who have become my chosen sisters.

Raksha Bandhan, for me, has taken on a broader meaning. It’s not just about a thread on the wrist; it’s about acknowledging the connections we forge through love, trust, and respect. It’s about recognizing that family isn’t solely defined by blood relations but by the connections we choose to nurture and honour. In this way, I have been incredibly fortunate to have such amazing female friends. These friendships have evolved over time, growing deeper as we started college. We’ve navigated life’s highs and lows together, often leaning on one another during tough times, and celebrating each other’s successes with genuine joy. In many ways, these women have filled the space in my heart that I had reserved for a sister. They have seen me at my best and at my worst, and their presence has been a constant source of strength and comfort. There is something profoundly reassuring in knowing that you have people who will stand by you, no matter the circumstances.

While the ritual of tying a rakhi isn’t part of our relationship, the essence of Raksha Bandhan is still very much alive. It’s a mutual understanding—a silent promise to stand by each other, no matter what. And for that, I am profoundly grateful. One of the most beautiful aspects of these friendships is the unspoken understanding that underpins them. We don’t need grand gestures or declarations to prove our loyalty to one another. Instead, it’s the small, everyday moments that solidify our bond. Whether it’s a late-night phone call when one of us is feeling down, an inside joke that only we understand, or the way we can sit in comfortable silence without feeling the need to fill it with words, these moments are the threads that weave our relationship together.

In a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming, they are my constant, reminding me that I’m never truly alone. The absence of a sister by birth has only highlighted the richness of these connections. It has taught me that the essence of Raksha Bandhan isn’t confined to tradition but is instead found in the everyday acts of care, loyalty, and love that we share. These bonds are just as sacred and enduring.

To my friends who have stood by me with unwavering loyalty and love: this Raksha Bandhan, I celebrate you. Thank you for being the sisters I never had, for blessing my life with your presence, and for showing me that family is indeed what we make of it. Thank you for being there, not because tradition dictates it, but because you genuinely care. Thank you for the countless times you’ve stood by me, lifted me up, and made me feel understood. Thank you for being my confidants, my support system, and my family. Our relationship may not have the same origin as the traditional brother-sister relationship, but it is just as strong, if not stronger.

So, this Raksha Bandhan, I won’t dwell on what I don’t have. Instead, I will celebrate what I do have—a circle of remarkable women who have enriched my life in ways I couldn’t have imagined.

Here’s to the bonds that transcend blood and to the sisters we choose along the way.



