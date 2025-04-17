The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tangled has always been my top choice when it comes to introducing a movie to someone new. And it hits every time, no matter the audience. It has worked on first dates, babysitting, or even on boys’ nights. You may wonder, Really? That movie about Rapunzel? On the surface, it’s a charming fairy tale with a long-haired princess, a thief, and her magical powers. Beneath its sparkly exterior lies one of Disney’s most layered and emotionally intelligent films—crafted for kids, yes, but just as rewarding for adults. Tangled is that rare animated movie that balances heart, humour, and subtle symbolism so perfectly that it speaks to every generation.

And unlike most Disney princess films, Tangled was consciously designed to appeal to everyone, especially boys. It’s fun, funny, and emotionally real, and it never talks down to its audience. It might be the only princess film that boys actually enjoyed growing up—and that was entirely intentional.

Not another princess movie

Disney changed the film’s original title from Rapunzel to Tangled to help shed the “princess movie” label and attract a broader audience. The idea was to make the story sound more like an adventure-comedy—and it worked. The movie revolves not just around Rapunzel but also Flynn Rider (aka Eugene Fitzherbert), a thief with a heart of gold who, as he says, gets stuck with her.

Flynn is a big reason why the film feels fresh. He’s witty, flawed, self-aware, and deeply relatable. His snarky narration, clever one-liners, and eventual emotional growth feel like it’s his story too. It’s no wonder Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn, went on to play the superhero Shazam—a character that practically channels Flynn’s goofy charm. It’s become something of an inside joke among fans that Eugene Fitzherbert grew up to become Shazam.

Rapunzel’s Emotional Rollercoaster: The Fear of Freedom

One of Tangled’s most brilliant sequences is when Rapunzel finally leaves her tower. She’s been trapped there for 18 years, raised by the manipulative Mother Gothel, who told her the world was dangerous and unworthy of trust. So when Rapunzel finally steps out into the grass, her joy is overwhelming, but so is her guilt.

What follows is a hilarious and deeply real emotional breakdown where she flips back and forth between pure happiness and deep fear. One second she’s spinning in a field, rolling over grass, and the next she’s in tears, convinced she’s a terrible daughter. This whirlwind of emotions is so relatable—it perfectly captures how we all feel when we chase something we’ve wanted forever. It’s like leaving home for the first time, pursuing a dream, or taking a leap of faith. You’re thrilled… but also terrified. You question everything.

That moment in Tangled shows that Disney didn’t just want to tell a fairy tale—they wanted to tell a story about courage, uncertainty, and what it actually feels like to grow up.

Symbolism and Subtext: A Movie That Grows With You

What sets Tangled apart from other princess stories is how much it says without ever spelling it out. Rapunzel’s tower isn’t just a physical place—it’s a metaphor for emotional captivity. Mother Gothel isn’t just a villain—she’s a symbol of emotional manipulation. Her “love” for Rapunzel is conditional and selfish, disguised as protection.

Adults watching the film can see this clearly: Gothel isolates Rapunzel, makes her doubt her feelings, and feeds her fear to maintain control. When Rapunzel starts to break free, she has to unlearn everything she’s been told. That’s what makes her journey so meaningful—not just the external adventure but the internal battle to reclaim her identity and her agency.

“I’ve Got a Dream” – Best Disney song ever

One of the most delightful surprises in Tangled is the scene at the Snuggly Duckling, where a group of rough-looking thugs breaks into song. “I’ve Got a Dream” is peak Disney comedy, and every intimidating character reveals their soft, whimsical side. A scary giant wants to be a concert pianist. A one-eyed man wants to make cupcakes. It’s hilarious, unexpected, and incredibly charming.

But it’s also subtly important: the song reinforces the movie’s theme that everyone has dreams, even people you wouldn’t expect. It teaches Rapunzel and the audience that you can’t judge someone by their appearance and that chasing your passion is something we all relate to, no matter who we are.

Humor for All, Jokes for Grown-Ups

Kids laugh at Maximus the horse and Pascal the chameleon. Adults laugh at Flynn’s sarcasm, his exaggerated smoulder, and the witty dialogue. The humour in Tangled is timeless, often feeling more like an adventure comedy than a fairy tale. And let’s not forget that Flynn’s opening narration (“This is the story of how I died”) is so bold and self-aware that they were Reynolds’ opening lines in Deadpool, breaking the fourth wall. Both characters are so alike that Flynn’s like Deadpool before Deadpool. Who knows, it might even be inspired. After all, we all know that Ryan Reynolds enjoys watching princess movies with his daughter.

The best quote ever

Rapunzel: I’ve been looking out of a window for eighteen years, dreaming about what I might feel like when those lights rise in the sky. What if it’s not everything I dreamed it would be?

Flynn Rider: It will be.

Rapunzel: And what if it is? What do I do then?

Flynn Rider: Well, that’s the good part, I guess. You get to go find a new dream.

the perfect ending

One of the common complaints people have about the movie is the ending. Now—spoiler alert. But honestly, I think it perfectly ties the narrative together.

Why did he have to cut so much of her hair? disappointed sigh… Well, first of all—he was dying, remember!!! It’s not like he was giving her a cute trim with salon scissors; the man was using a piece of glass, okay?

And she saved his life with her tears. Because Rapunzel was Rapunzel with or without the hair. Flynn cut her hair as a way to show that it wasn’t her magic he was after—it wasn’t the power. He loved her. The girl, not the glow.

A Timeless Story Worth Revisiting

Tangled may not have the viral songs of Frozen or the massive franchise power of Moana, but it’s quietly one of Disney’s most complete and satisfying stories. It’s full of magic, music, and heart—but also raw, real emotions and themes that hit even harder as you grow older. It’s about courage. About breaking free. About finding who you are, even if you’re scared.

In the end, it was a story about dreams, some as simple as seeing the lanterns or being rich. And that’s why the movie feels relatable to everyone. Because, as the song goes, everybody’s got a dream.

