Summer Playlist Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

But I can see us lost in the memory

August slipped away into a moment in time

‘Cause it was never mine August, Taylor Swift

Coming back to classes and all the responsibilities that pile up as universities reopen after summer break is one of the most dreaded times of the year. Holidays, to me, have always been about family, friends, and soaking up all the free time that comes with yet another unemployed summer. Getting back on track, waking up early, sitting through hour-long lectures, and exhausting yourself just to return home to unfinished assignments is not something anyone really looks forward to.

But then again, that is not the whole picture. There is also the return to your friends, your favourite clubs, and of course, the crispy chilli potatoes from Chinatown.

I have always believed that any task, no matter how much I dread it, becomes a little less daunting and even a little exciting when I get to listen to music while doing it. Music makes life more enjoyable, it is something we all bond over. It turns long train rides into bearable ones, helps forge friendships, and fills the silence when you are feeling lonely. Music is comfort, connection, and escape all at once.

So, lo and behold: some of my favourite summer songs that you need to add to your playlist:

‘August’ – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s August is a sun-soaked story of a teenage romance, told from the perspective of someone who knows that this “love affair” was never meant to last. Its dazzling production and wistful lyrics feel like salt air on your skin, intoxicating and bittersweet at the same time. The song transports you to a coastal town, it captures the recklessness, longing, beauty that summer carries and also the way it all slips away just like a bottle of wine.

‘Spring into Summer’ – Lizzy McAlpine

This gentle, reflective track is about holding onto someone or something even as life changes around you. Lizzy McAlpine’s soft vocals and intimate storytelling create the feeling of standing at the edge of a season, ready to face whatever comes next. Like summer itself, the song carries both nostalgia and hope, it serves as a reminder that change isn’t necessarily bad, it’s just not the same as before (and maybe that’s a good thing).

You say you’re a winter bitch

But summer’s in your blood

You can’t help but become the sun True Blue, Boygenius

‘True Blue’ – boygenius

True Blue is a heartfelt celebration of friendship, built on soft guitars and harmonies that mesh together so well with the three magical voices. It speaks to the raw beauty of being known completely, even when it is not always easy or comforting. The song feels like a golden afternoon spent with your childhood friends, the kind of summer memory that glows long after the season ends.

‘Touch Tank’ – quinnie

Playful and intimate, “Touch Tank” turns an aquarium metaphor into a cheeky yet earnest celebration of love that feels unguarded and safe. Its hazy guitar lines and lo-fi charm wrap around lyrics that are both mischievous and tender, evoking the delight of being fully seen by someone. The song radiates freedom and joy, a soundtrack to feeling alive and loved without pretence.

‘Dive’ – Olivia Dean

“Dive” is Olivia Dean’s ode to leaping into the unknown, its buoyant rhythm and upbeat energy urging listeners to stop holding back. The track pulses with optimism, like sunlight bouncing off water, urging you to take risks even if you’re scared. It’s a summer anthem for cannon-balling into possibility, a reminder that sometimes the season’s greatest gift is the courage to jump in without knowing where you’ll land.

It’s just another day and it’s not over

‘Til it’s over, it’s never over The Subway, Chappell Roan

‘The Subway’ – Chappell Roan

In “The Subway,” Chappell Roan captures the gut-punch of unexpectedly seeing an ex, her aching vocals floating over dreamy synths that mimic the daze of heartbreak in transit. The song lingers on the adrenaline of old wounds reopening as soon as Chappell sees her ex lover’s “green hair”, turning a train ride into a rollercoaster. It fits summer because not every memory is bright, sometimes the season dredges up what we thought we’d buried, and this track bottles that bittersweet sting. I don’t know whether this song would qualify as a “summer” song per se, but well, this one definitely has been MY song of summer.

‘Lover Girl’ – Laufey

Laufey’s Lover Girl feels like the soundtrack to falling headfirst into a crush. With bossa-nova rhythms and her velvety vocals, the track blends playfulness with vulnerability, admitting to the chaos of being a hopeless romantic. Much like a summer fling, it is dreamy, disarming, and impossible to resist. Laufey has this magical quality of making fun, jazzy, and such catchy songs, the new album is amazing from start to end.

It’s my world and it’s my time

I’ll waste it how I might like

I don’t have you in mind My World, Conan Gray

‘My World’ – Conan Gray

Conan Gray’s “My World” is a bold declaration of self-possession, its pop-rock track brimming with defiance, liberation and FUN. The lyrics announce a new era of independence, a shedding of insecurity in favour of joy and autonomy, after a really bad relationship. It’s a perfect summer track because it mirrors the season’s spirit of freedom. This is the perfect song for a long car ride with windows down, volume up, and the thrill of living unapologetically on your own terms.

‘Tears’ – Sabrina Carpenter

With cinematic drama and sly wit, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” layers heartbreak and empowerment over lush pop production. The clever lyrics and theatrical flair turn the pain of being impressed by the bare minimum into something almost glamorous. Like summer itself, the track sparkles even when sadness is at its core, reminding that both can coexist.

And I screamed, “For whatever it’s worth

I love you, ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?” Cruel Summer, Taylor Swift

‘Cruel Summer’ – Taylor Swift

Explosive and euphoric, “Cruel Summer” distills the chaos of a scorching love affair into a synth-driven anthem that pulses with desire and frustration. Swift’s vocals crack open in the bridge, capturing the intoxicating blur of nights you wish could last forever. It’s the quintessential summer song because it doesn’t shy away from the season’s truth: the heat is as much about heartbreak as it is about joy, and sometimes the cruelest summers are also the most unforgettable.

So as the days stretch longer and the nights fill with warmth and possibility, let the music be what ties it all together. Play it in the car with the windows down, let it spill out at the beach, or keep it close on quiet evenings when the air still holds the heat of the day. These songs are more than background sound. They are the threads that stitch people together, the rhythm that makes fleeting hours feel eternal, the pulse that keeps summer alive even as it begins to slip away. Every chorus and every beat is a reminder that this season is meant to be felt fully, shared openly, and carried in memory long after the fire of summer fades.