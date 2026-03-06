Soft Crimes in Friendship: Things We Do That Hurt Without Meaning To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When we talk about pain in friendships, we often imagine something loud — betrayal, gossip, or a fight so intense it permanently redraws boundaries. We expect hurt to arrive with raised voices and clear villains. But most of the pain I’ve experienced in friendship has been far quieter than that. It didn’t announce itself. It didn’t demand confrontation. It simply settled in, slowly and silently.

Over time, I’ve realised that the deepest wounds in friendships are often unintentional. They come from people who care about us deeply. And sometimes, they come from us.

These are the soft crimes of friendship, the things we do without meaning to, yet still hurt all the same.

The small moments we underestimate.

I didn’t hurt my friends through cruelty or betrayal. I hurt them in subtler ways. By replying late and assuming they’d understand. By postponing plans and promising to “make it up later.” By forgetting things they trusted me with. By being present physically but emotionally distracted.

Each moment felt insignificant on its own. Easy to justify. Easy to apologise for.

But friendships don’t usually fracture because of one dramatic event. They weaken through accumulation. A missed call here. A delayed reply there. An “I’ll text you later” that never happens. Each act seems small enough to forgive, until one day, someone feels less chosen. Less prioritised. Less important.

Being on the other side of the hurt.

I’ve also been the friend on the receiving end of these soft crimes. The one waiting. The one staring at a screen, wondering if I should send another message or stay quiet. The one who rehearsed conversations in my head but never had them out loud.

There’s a particular kind of loneliness that exists inside friendship. It’s quieter than being alone. It’s sitting next to someone who once knew everything about you and realising they no longer ask. It’s watching inside jokes turn into polite smiles. It’s noticing that you’re always the one initiating, always the one adjusting.

What makes it harder is the absence of blame. No one meant to hurt me. And because of that, it felt unfair to speak up. So I stayed silent. I told myself they were busy. That I was overthinking. That my feelings would eventually pass. They didn’t.

When intention isn’t enough.

One of the most uncomfortable truths I’ve learned is that intention doesn’t cancel impact. Saying “I didn’t mean to” doesn’t undo the pain someone feels. It only explains how it happened.

We commit soft crimes because closeness creates comfort, and comfort sometimes becomes carelessness. We assume history will compensate for effort. We believe love will fill in the gaps where attention fades. But even the strongest friendships require maintenance.

Apologies aren’t always about fixing what broke. Sometimes they’re about acknowledging that something did break in the first place. About listening without defending yourself. About accepting that you can be a good friend and still cause harm.

The friendships that fade quietly.

Some friendships don’t end with arguments or dramatic goodbyes. They fade. Slowly. Almost gently. Under the weight of unspoken hurt and unmet expectations. Those endings are the hardest to process.

There’s no closure, just a growing distance. Conversations feel shorter. Replies take longer. Effort becomes uneven. Eventually, silence replaces familiarity.

I grieve those friendships not because they ended badly, but because they ended quietly. Because something once precious dissolved without either of us naming it.

Learning to be more careful with love.

If there’s one thing these experiences have taught me, it’s this: hurting someone doesn’t always require cruelty. Sometimes it only requires carelessness. Being a good friend isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being aware.

It’s about noticing when silence stretches too long. When someone feels unheard. When effort becomes one-sided. It’s about choosing presence over convenience and honesty over avoidance.

We’re all learning. We will hurt people we love, and we will be hurt by them too. What matters is whether we’re willing to recognise our soft crimes, and do better before they turn into permanent losses.

Because the people who feel safe with us deserve more than good intentions. They deserve effort.

If this made you think of the friendships that shaped you, or the ones that slipped away more quietly than you expected, I’m glad you stayed till the very end. And if you ever find yourself reflecting on the fragile ways we hold on to each other, you’ll find me at Sharanya Shetty at HCMUJ, writing from the spaces between connection and understanding.

For more stories about the quiet complexities of growing, loving, and learning, wander over to Her Campus MUJ — where the smallest experiences often leave the deepest marks.