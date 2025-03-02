The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Society has long been the cornerstone of human civilization, a complex network of customs, laws, and cultural expectations. It sets standards, dictates conduct, and strengthens group identity. Ironically, though, a lot of these very social norms that were meant to bring about progress and order have degraded society as a whole. Through antiquated customs, irrational demands, repressive norms, and structural injustices, society has, in many respects, set itself up for failure. This essay investigates how cultural norms have fueled modern civilization’s self-destructive decline.

OuTDATED TRADITIONS

Social norms are based on traditions, which provide people with a feeling of identity and community. All traditions, though, do not endure over time. A lot of traditions endure long after they are no longer relevant, which impedes development and supports antiquated beliefs. Think about the strict gender norms, racial hierarchies, and caste systems that still exist in contemporary societies. These systems were put in place for social, religious, or economic reasons, but now they act more as obstacles to justice, equality, and inclusion. For instance, gender roles are so engrained in many cultures that they impede both professional and personal development. Often, women are expected to put their families before their careers, while men are expected to be the only providers and to disregard their own goals. A culture of toxic masculinity that has a detrimental impact on mental health and interpersonal relationships has also been fostered by generations of men suppressing their emotions due to the strict expectations of masculinity.

THE PRESSURE OF PERFECTION

Unrealistic societal expectations have been made worse by the growth of social media. The representation of a “perfect life” has caused a great deal of anxiety, despair, and discontent. People are continuously exposed to pictures of opulent lifestyles, unachievable beauty standards, and success stories that hardly ever highlight the hardships that led to them. Instead of seeking real human connections, society has conditioned people to look for validation through likes, shares, and comments. People strive to own luxury goods, uphold carefully manicured online personas, and adhere to beauty standards that encourage eating disorders and cosmetic enhancements as a result of this pursuit of perfection, which increases materialism. Rather than appreciating genuineness, society has fostered a culture in which one’s value is based on approval from others.

EXPLOITATION

Although modern capitalism has been crucial to economic growth, it has also contributed significantly to the decline of society. Ethical considerations, environmental sustainability, and worker well-being are frequently sacrificed in the name of profit. Unfair labor practices, a rise in socioeconomic inequality, and the depletion of natural resources are all consequences of consumer culture. There is a rat race where people sacrifice their personal fulfillment, family, and health in order to make money because people are conditioned to associate success with wealth. The idea that one needs to put in endless effort to succeed has made burnout and illnesses linked to stress more common. Even though there is mounting evidence that work-life balance is essential for both productivity and well-being, societal norms stigmatize rest and glorify excessive working.

DECLINING HUMAN CONNECTIONS( last empathetic convo???)

Advanced technology has made communication easier, but it has also led to a loss of real human connections. Loneliness and isolation result from the frequent replacement of in-person relationships with virtual ones. Biases and intolerance are reinforced by echo chambers, which are produced by the growth of digital platforms and where people only interact with like-minded people. People are also less sensitive to problems in the real world as a result of society’s growing reliance on technology. Brief social media posts about injustice, poverty, and war are frequently consumed, and performative activism rather than real change results. Further illustrating how society has promoted a culture of quick judgment rather than comprehension, leaving no opportunity for development, education, or atonement, is the “cancel culture” phenomenon.

DELUSIONS!!…..(you ain’t getting opportunities)

Equal opportunity and freedom are two things that democratic societies frequently take pride in. But structural problems like gender inequality, racial discrimination, and political corruption still stand in the way of these ideals. The very institutions designed to preserve democracy and justice frequently let people down. Justice is a privilege rather than a right, for example, because the legal system disproportionately benefits the wealthy. In order to keep power and stifle dissent, political leaders use fear, propaganda, and divisive rhetoric to manipulate social norms. In many ways, society has permitted these problems to continue by upholding standards that value passive acceptance over active reform and conformity over critical thought.

MORALS AND PROGRESS????( never heard of them!)

The desire for progress and the opposition to change that characterize modern society are two of its biggest paradoxes. Science, technology, and human rights have all advanced civilization, but significant change is frequently thwarted by societal norms. To illustrate how deeply rooted prejudices still impede progress, consider the stigma associated with mental health, the opposition to gender inclusivity, and the fear of cultural changes. Outdated norms are allowed to continue to exist and harm both individuals and communities when they are not challenged. In an effort to uphold order and tradition, society frequently stifles creativity and limits individual freedom. Punishing nonconformity discourages innovation and blocks the evolution required for real progress.