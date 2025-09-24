Social Media Sparks Nepal’s Protests

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nepal is in turmoil. On September 9, 2025, young “Gen Z” protestors enraged by the nationwide ban on numerous social media platforms, set fire to the government buildings, political offices and even the homes of officials, including several former prime ministers. The violence followed a tragic incident when police opened fire on young demonstrators in Kathmandu, killing 19. The capital is now engulfed in flames, PM Oli has resigned and President Ram Chandra Poudel remains under military protection at an undisclosed location.

A few months ago, Facebook pages such as Next Generation Nepal began calling out the rampant corruption and oppression in the country. What started as a bunch of frustrated posts quickly became the heartbeat of the movement. Feeling alarmed by this influence, the government attempted to stifle these protests by restricting access to social media platforms. Rather than calming things down, this action only fueled the public’s anger. The ban was not just a restriction but a direct attack on the Nepalese Gen Z’s right to speak and connect.

But, the ban only highlighted how influential these platforms had become. For Nepal’s Gen Z, social media is not just a place to vent their frustration but also a tool of empowerment, a place that gives them a voice in a political system that has long ignored them. Yet, the same tools that inspire solidarity can also cause unrest and agitation. Social media thrives on speed and sentiment and it can escalate tensions as quickly as it builds movements. The images of burning offices and injured politicians show how quickly outrage on social media can turn into physical confrontation.

Social media is therefore both a liberator and a catalyst of chaos. On one hand, it empowers the voiceless, giving them a platform to challenge authority and demand justice in ways unimaginable just a decade ago. On the other hand, it amplifies anger, spreads misinformation and accelerates conflict to the point of turmoil. For every movement of solidarity, there is the risk of spiralling violence.

In Nepal’s current crisis, this paradox is clearly visible. The government’s constant attempts to restrict access to social media show how much influence these platforms hold over these power structures. Yet the backlash against the ban turned social media into a symbol of freedom. The ban became a rallying cry in itself, fuelling the idea that the struggle was not only against corrupt leaders but also against censorship and the suppression of truth.

Ultimately, social media has transformed resistance in Nepal. The glass-like fragility of social media mirrors the movements it fuels, powerful enough to shake governments yet delicate enough to falter under pressure. What remains clear in today’s world is that the battle for justice also includes the battle for digital freedom and Nepal’s youth have made it impossible to ignore the force of their voices, both on ground and on screen.

Discover more stories of youth power and resilience at Her Campus at MUJ.