The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

Moving in with a roommate for the first time feels a lot like stepping into a reality show—equal parts thrilling, chaotic, and deeply unpredictable. It’s the kind of experience that starts with Pinterest boards full of matching bedspreads and fairy lights, and ends with one of you hiding in the laundry room just to cry in peace. You imagine late-night chats, shared snacks, and a built-in best friend.

What you don’t expect is discovering that your roommate thinks deodorant is optional, or that they snore like a malfunctioning blender. Suddenly, your safe space becomes a battleground of passive-aggressive post-its, dirty dishes wars, and unspoken tension thicker than your 8 AM lecture fog.

Whether you’ve lived through it or heard the horror stories from your seniors, the roommate chronicles are legendary. They’re filled with unexpected plot twists, emotional rollercoasters, and characters straight out of a dark comedy.

But the good news? Every horror story comes with a survival guide—and that’s exactly what I’m here for. Buckle up. It’s about to get real.

1. The Night Owl vs. The Early Riser

You’re finally in the zone. It’s 1:47 AM, lo-fi beats are playing, your brain’s firing on all cylinders, and you’re powering through that essay you’ve procrastinated all week. The room is quiet, peaceful, and dark—until your roommate starts stirring. You freeze mid-type. You already know what’s coming. They squint at your laptop’s glow like it’s the sun, groan dramatically, and toss around in their bed as if your mere existence is a personal attack.

You’ve tried to keep it low-key. You dim your lights, lower your screen brightness, and plug in your headphones. But no matter how much you tiptoe, there’s always the creaky drawer, the dropped pen, or that one video that accidentally plays on speaker for a split second. And in return, you’re woken up at 6:45 sharp with the zipping of bags, clinking of bangles, and her very enthusiastic skincare routine. It’s a delicate dance—night owl versus early riser—and you’re both stepping on each other’s toes.

Welcome to the eternal clash between the night owl and the early riser. While your creative energy blooms under moonlight, their ideal world runs on 6 AM alarms and morning yoga. They want lights out by 10 PM and expect the room to be a sacred slumber temple. You, on the other hand, live for midnight snacks, late-night movie binges, and your most profound thoughts arriving post-2 AM.

Solution:

Invest in a good desk lamp with soft, directional lighting and a pair of noise-cancelling headphones to keep things cozy without being disruptive.

and a pair of to keep things cozy without being disruptive. Use dark mode on your screens and reduce keyboard click sounds if possible.

and reduce keyboard click sounds if possible. Most importantly? Have an open conversation. Let them know nighttime is your productivity peak, but you’re happy to find middle ground—like keeping lights low or stepping out to the study room for longer sessions.

At the end of the day, you’re not trying to change each other’s body clocks—you’re just trying to survive the semester without silently plotting each other’s doom. And who knows? Maybe in some alternate reality, you’ll both meet in the middle… around 10 PM, with face masks on, sipping hot chocolate in peace.

2. The Loud Eater

There’s a special kind of rage that comes with hearing someone chew with their mouth open. It’s called misophonia, and it’s real. If your roommate sounds like a cement mixer while munching chips, it can drive you up the walls. Add to that someone who slurps, burps, or talks while chewing? Hell hath no fury like a roommate disturbed during mealtime.

And it’s not just chips. It’s noodles, popcorn, nachos, even soft food that somehow makes noise when they eat it. Add in slurping soda through a straw and talking with a mouth full of food, and suddenly your calm room has turned into a chaotic food court. You start experiencing phantom chewing sounds even when they’re not eating.

Oh, and if that wasn’t bad enough, this roommate might also help themselves to your snacks. You come back from class, craving that one last cookie you saved—and boom, it’s gone. The betrayal? Personal. Deeper than a situationship. You start labeling your food, hiding your Oreos behind your laundry, and debating whether you should get a mini locker for your Nutella jar.

Solution:

Be honest. Say it kindly, “Hey, could you maybe chew a bit more quietly during study hours? I’m easily distracted.”

Establish food boundaries. Label your food if needed. Or have a shared snack stash to avoid constant accusations.

Set a “no eating in bed” rule if crumbs and smells become a problem.

Because eating is essential—but eating quietly when someone else is in the room? That’s just basic roommate etiquette.

3. The Loud Talker and Phone Addict

You finally sit down to study. The vibes are good. Highlighters? Out. Lecture slides? Open. Focus mode: activated. And then—ding. Your roommate picks up their phone, answers a call on speaker, and suddenly, you’re third-wheeling a conversation with their boyfriend, their mom, and their entire friend group. You didn’t sign up for this reality show, yet here you are, front-row seat to “Babe, no you hang up first.” Spoiler alert: neither of them ever does.

They FaceTime like they’re narrating a documentary, volume turned up as if the person on the other end is hard of hearing. Their ringtone is a full Bollywood track, and they let it play through half the chorus before answering. They send voice notes at full volume, laugh at reels at 2 AM, and play TikToks like they’re DJing at a party. Your earbuds are in, your patience is out, and your mental peace? Officially evicted.

And when you finally ask, “Hey, can you maybe lower the volume?”—you’re met with the classic: “Oh, was I being loud?” Yes. Yes, you were. Your roommate’s voice could echo through the Grand Canyon without a mic.

Solution:

Create a “study-friendly” or “quiet time” pact—especially during exams.

Use “Do Not Disturb” door signs or headphones to signal when you need silence.

If they’re always on speaker, suggest earphones. Most people don’t realize how loud they’re being.

If all else fails, blast classical music. It’s passive-aggressive but cultured.

4. The Hygiene-Hesitant Roommate

There’s messy, and then there’s menace to public health. Every dorm has that one horror story—the roommate whose concept of “cleaning” is kicking clothes under the bed and lighting a single sandalwood incense stick to mask the stench of four-week-old tandoori leftovers. Living with a hygiene-hesitant roommate feels like being trapped in a biohazard lab with no gloves and no way out.

It starts subtly. A pair of socks mysteriously left on your chair. A few coffee mugs left to “soak” on the desk (for eternity). You try to brush it off—everyone has off days, right? But then it escalates. Dishes grow mold before your eyes. Their laundry pile becomes a permanent landmark. They haven’t changed their bed sheets since orientation week, and frankly, you’re afraid of what’s living in there. You consider contacting National Geographic to do a wildlife documentary on the ecosystem forming in their corner.

Then comes the smell. A unique, indescribable scent that somehow combines sweat, spoiled food, unwashed hair, and despair. Their side of the room develops its own climate, its own identity. You start leaving windows open even in winter. Room fresheners no longer work; you’re basically crop-dusting the air with desperation.

Solution:

Ease into the conversation. Start by talking about shared cleanliness expectations: “Hey, let’s set a day every week to clean up the room together. It’ll help both of us feel less stressed.”

Start by talking about shared cleanliness expectations: “Hey, let’s set a day every week to clean up the room together. It’ll help both of us feel less stressed.” Frame it as a wellness issue , not a personal attack: “I’ve been getting headaches with the closed windows and leftover food smells. Do you mind if we keep the room fresher?”

, not a personal attack: “I’ve been getting headaches with the closed windows and leftover food smells. Do you mind if we keep the room fresher?” Lead by example. Sometimes seeing you make your bed, do your laundry regularly, and clean your desk might inspire them to follow suit.

Sometimes seeing you make your bed, do your laundry regularly, and clean your desk might inspire them to follow suit. Suggest some shared rules. No leftover food after 24 hours. Dishes get cleaned the same day. Shower daily or every alternate day—basic human decency level.

Because no matter how understanding you are, you shouldn’t have to live in a room that smells like expired pickles and broken dreams.

5. The “Mommy’s Kid” Roommate

There’s sheltered, and then there’s… this. Your roommate is a sweet soul, but the moment they stepped into college, it was like they’d been air-dropped from a planet where laundry did itself, food magically appeared, and beds folded their own sheets. You thought you were getting a roommate—you got a slightly confused toddler in an adult body instead.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Need to boil water? They ask you how. Can’t find a spoon? They call their mom. Laundry machine? Looks like alien tech to them. And let’s not even get started on cleaning. You’ll find dishes piling up in the sink because, apparently, “I thought you just rinse them?” You try to explain how detergent works, and their eyes glaze over like you’re teaching quantum physics.

Every minor inconvenience is followed by a panic call to home. “Mom, the WiFi isn’t working. Mom, how do I fold socks? Mom, do I have to refrigerate milk?” You can hear her voice more than your own. At some point, you start wondering if you should just give her a room key and cut out the middleman.

It’s not even that they’re lazy (well, sometimes)—they genuinely don’t know. They’ve never cleaned a bathroom, taken out trash, or used a broom before. And guess what? When things go wrong—like food burning or clothes turning pink—it’s your fault. Because “you didn’t stop me.” Oh.

Solution:

Set boundaries. Help once or twice, but don’t become their third parent.

Recommend basic adulting videos or apps. “How to clean a bathroom” isn’t rocket science.

Offer shared to-do lists or chore trackers. Gamify cleaning to make it less painful.

Independence is learned. But you’re not obligated to carry the emotional labor of raising your peer.

6. The Klepto-in-Disguise

It starts subtly. Your charger disappears. A hoodie you swear you packed suddenly appears on their chair, looking just a little too familiar. You shrug it off. Maybe you misplaced it. But then it happens again. And again. Suddenly your shampoo’s half empty, your snacks vanish overnight, and that cute tote you bought last week? Your roommate’s now using it to haul groceries.

At first, you question yourself. Maybe you’re being petty. Maybe you’re just tired. But when your missing eyeliner shows up in their makeup bag or you catch them using your razor (your razor?!), that creeping suspicion solidifies: your roommate has sticky fingers—and zero boundaries.

The worst part? They act like it’s totally normal. “Oh, I thought we were sharing!” or “It was just lying there, so I thought no one was using it.” Girl, it wasn’t abandoned—it was mine. This isn’t a commune; it’s a dorm room, not a free-for-all.

Suddenly, you’re policing your own space, hiding your favorite snacks behind your books and keeping your best skincare products in your backpack like a criminal hiding contraband. You become hyper-aware of what’s yours and who’s using it. It’s exhausting. You didn’t sign up to live in a world where every item needs a tracking device.

7. the social butterfly

When you first move in, your roommate’s social life seems exciting. She knows everyone. She brings the party home. There’s always music, laughter, random conversations happening at 2 AM about soulmates and conspiracy theories. You think, “Wow, maybe this is what college is supposed to be like.”

ABC Signature Studios

But then the novelty wears off. Slowly, your room stops feeling like your room and more like a public café with no hours of operation. Her friends waltz in unannounced, sprawling across your bed with no shame, helping themselves to your chips, leaving their jackets and opinions everywhere. You start recognizing faces you’ve never actually met. There are always people. Eating, lounging, charging their phones, borrowing your mirror. One even uses your perfume before heading out.

You find yourself planning your day around her chaos. If you want a nap, you need to schedule it between her hangouts. If you want to cry alone in peace? Forget it—there’s someone singing karaoke at full volume. You never know who you’ll find in your room when you walk in. Your room becomes a stage, and you’re the unwilling background character. You start dressing up just to avoid looking like a disheveled gremlin in front of constant strangers. You learn to sleep through laughter, learn to study in the library, learn to whisper so you don’t “kill the vibe.”

And then there’s the mess—snack crumbs, dishes left behind, perfume clouds that never fade. It’s not just a guest problem; it’s a lifestyle clash. She thrives in chaos. You thrive in calm.

Solution:

Establish guest rules. No surprise sleepovers, and definitely no uninvited after-parties.

Keep a calendar for visits—mutual agreement avoids resentment.

If it gets out of hand, loop in your RA or housing authority.

8. the ghost roommate

At first, it seems like a dream come true. A roommate who’s never there? Jackpot! You get the room to yourself. No need to share the mirror or negotiate bathroom time. It’s like living alone without paying double the rent.

But the silence becomes eerie fast. Days pass and you don’t see them. You hear the occasional door creak at odd hours, a rustling bag, a quiet flush. It’s like living with a spirit. You start to wonder if they’re okay—until you scroll through Instagram and see them living it up across the city, hitting brunch spots and dance clubs like their life is a music video.

When they do appear, it’s always when you’re about to sleep or halfway through your skincare routine. They come in, grab a hoodie, and vanish again without so much as a “hi.” You start to question your own presence. Are you just a background character in their mystery novel?

And then, the practical issues hit. Chores are left untouched. You’re stuck cleaning the bathroom for the third week in a row. You end up doing the mental math for both of you, figuring out who owes what, sending passive-aggressive texts they ignore for days. Even worse? They treat you like the villain when you finally confront them: “Why are you making it such a big deal? I’m barely even here.”

Exactly. That’s the problem.

Solution:

Message them and clarify living expectations.

Talk about shared responsibilities even if they’re never around.

If it’s causing real issues, talk to the admin. You shouldn’t pay full rent for half the work.

9. the emotional sponge

You ask, “How was your day?” and instantly regret it. Because now you’re deep in a monologue about her ex, her mom, her boss, her astrology chart, and her unresolved trauma from 5th grade—all before you’ve even taken off your shoes.

Every day brings a new drama. A new disaster. A new breakdown. She cries. She spirals. She overanalyzes every text message she receives. You become her emotional anchor, her advice dispenser, her tissues supplier. And sure, you care. But you’re drowning.

Illustration by Twemoji in Canva

You can’t even have five minutes of peace without her collapsing on your bed, phone in hand, ready to dissect her latest situationship. She plays the same voice note over and over again: “Do you think he meant it when he said he was ‘busy’?” Girl, it’s been seven times. If he wanted to, he would.

And it never ends. Your room turns into an emotional crisis center. The lights are always dimmed for the “vibe,” Taylor Swift is always playing in the background, and you—once a free individual—are now a full-time listener, therapist, and emotional support animal. She never asks how you’re doing. And you start bottling up your own stress because there’s just no space for it. The emotional air in the room is thick. You crave quiet. You crave surface-level chit-chat. You crave someone who can just exist without needing a shoulder to cry on 24/7.

You didn’t come to college to major in psychology—but here you are, burning out like a seasoned professional with no credentials and no pay.

Solution:

Offer support, but also suggest professional help if things go deeper.

Gently draw lines: “I’m here for you, but I also need to focus tonight. Can we talk later?”

Normalize alone time. You’re allowed to not be someone’s emotional crutch.

10. when you’re the problem

It hits you at the most unexpected time—maybe in the middle of a late-night scroll, or while watching a TikTok that lists “roommate red flags,” and you suddenly pause, phone halfway to your face. Wait… do I do that?

The truth creeps in slowly. At first, you’re defensive. No way. You’re chill. You’re low-maintenance. You buy scented candles and play cozy lo-fi. You bring vibes. But then your memory starts playing back those tiny moments you brushed off. The wet towel you left draped over their chair for just one night. The cereal bowl you forgot to rinse. The playlist you played at full volume while getting rmeady—twice. Okay, maybe more.

Then it gets worse.

You remember all the times you vented for an hour without asking how their day went. All the jokes you made that maybe weren’t just sarcastic, but a little… mean? You remember “borrowing” their eyeliner without asking, and that time you kept the lights on even though they were clearly trying to sleep, because you had an exam too, and you were stressed. Everything felt justified in the moment. But now? It’s starting to feel like a pattern.

You try to rationalize it. You didn’t mean to be annoying. You were just tired. You were just in a rush. You were just being real. But intention doesn’t erase impact. And now the silence in the room feels different. Heavier. Your roommate is polite, sure. But distant. They’ve stopped asking if you want to order food together. Stopped chatting while folding laundry. Stopped laughing at your jokes.

You start rereading old conversations. Overanalyzing their one-word replies. Realizing your little quirks—your harmless habits—might not have been so harmless after all. Maybe that time they slammed the drawer, it wasn’t about the drawer. Maybe those texts weren’t “dry,” they were tired.

And the worst part? You didn’t notice. You were too wrapped up in your own stress, your own bubble, your own world. You were so busy being the main character of your story that you forgot your roommate wasn’t just a background prop. They were a person. Living beside you. Tiptoeing around you. Quietly recalibrating every day to avoid setting you off.

Now everything feels awkward. Every noise you make sounds louder. Every movement feels clumsy. You catch yourself hesitating before turning on the fan or using the sink, hyper-aware in a way you weren’t before. You start wondering: have they been secretly counting the days till the semester ends? Do they rant about you to their friends? Are you the “smelly towel” girl in someone else’s group chat?

It’s a weird kind of guilt. Not dramatic. Not scream-worthy. Just a slow-burn realization that you might have made someone’s safe space a little less safe. That maybe your presence—the one you thought was fun, vibrant, effortless—was actually draining.

And now you’re left with that uncomfortable truth. Not everyone else was the problem. Not every clash was about “different energy.” Sometimes, the horror story wasn’t the dirty dishes or the loud TikToks or the missing food. Sometimes, the horror was you—unaware, unfiltered, unintentional.

And that, in its own quiet way, is the scariest story of all.

chaos to coexistence

Living with a roommate isn’t just about splitting groceries or figuring out who’s on dish duty. It’s something way deeper—something they never really warn you about in orientation speeches or campus tours. It’s this chaotic little emotional experiment, dressed up as a dorm room, where you quietly grow up beside another person who was once just a name on a housing assignment.

No one tells you how strange and kind of beautiful it is—living day-to-day with someone who didn’t grow up in your house, didn’t know your favorite cereal or your 3 a.m. anxiety habits, but somehow learns anyway. You end up memorizing their cough, their playlist, the way they sigh when they’re overwhelmed. You wake up to their alarms, you fall asleep to their YouTube videos still playing. And in between, you learn each other—slowly, imperfectly.

Some days feel like a sleepover that never ends. You do skincare routines together. You order food at 1 a.m. and vent about life over soggy fries. You help each other pick outfits, judge people’s texts, and scream when your K-drama cliffhanger hits too hard. You become each other’s backup chargers, emotional support humans, and secret-keepers.

Other days are rough. You don’t speak. The air is thick with unspoken “ugh.” Someone left the light on again. Someone forgot to take out the trash. You scroll in silence, headphones in, while resentment piles up in the corners like dust bunnies. You fight. You ignore. You hope it passes.

And usually—it does.

Because as weird and tangled as it gets, you both learn. You learn how to say, “Hey, I didn’t like that,” without sounding like a villain. You learn how to listen, how to give space, how to say sorry in real ways. You learn that not everyone will live or feel or clean the way you do—and that’s okay. Different doesn’t mean bad. It just means learning how to live beside someone while still being yourself.

Some roommates will become your people—your midnight snack buddies, your hype crew, your emergency contacts. You’ll look back and realize you grew up beside them, one instant noodle night at a time. You might even be in each other’s lives for years after—the bridesmaid, the job reference, the “remember when?” person.

Others? They’ll just be stories. Hilarious, frustrating, unforgettable stories. You’ll retell them at brunch and say, “I survived,” like you made it out of a reality TV show.

But either way—they leave something behind.

Because sharing a room is never just about the room. It’s about the growing pains, the inside jokes, the quiet lessons, and the late-night chaos. It’s about learning that adulthood doesn’t arrive all at once—it sneaks in, somewhere between borrowing each other’s shampoo and learning how to talk through tension without burning the place down.

Here’s to the tiny room where we learned how to live—with someone else, and with ourselves.