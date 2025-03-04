Romanticizing College: What Movies Got Right and Wrong?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Padhai likhai sab chhodkar, college sirf teen cheezon ke liye yaad rakha jaata hai—masti, dosti, aur pyaar!” — Student of the Year

Sounds perfect, right? Like college is this magical place where friendships last forever, love happens at first sight, and the only real struggle is choosing between fest outfits. Every moment is Instagram-worthy, every heartbreak has a dramatic rain scene, and no matter what happens, life is always a perfectly edited montage of fun and laughter.

Now, let’s step into reality. College isn’t all about masti, dosti, aur pyaar—it’s about attendance, deadlines, and figuring out who’s actually your friend beyond just borrowing your notes. Friendships don’t always last past the first semester, love stories don’t come with slow-motion eye contact in the library, and the only thing that happens in slow motion? Your grades dropping when you ignore assignments for one fun night out.

You might expect a “hamesha saath rahenge“-type friend group straight out of 3 Idiots, but then reality hits: “Nahi Laxman, aisa nahi hota.” Some people are just there for convenience, some will vanish when you need them the most, and some will remind you that the world outside movies is far more competitive than it looks

The Friendships That Feel Like Home “Tera yaar hoon main…” — plays in the background when you find your ride or die friends.

Yes, some friendships in college do feel like family. You’ll meet people who’ll stick with you through all-nighters before exams , help you fake attendance when you oversleep and hype you up even when your life is clearly falling apart.

Movies like 3 Idiots get this part right—sometimes, the people you meet in college become your greatest support system. But what they don’t tell you is some friendships are just temporary group study alliances.

That “bhai, notes de de yaar!” friend might disappear post-exams and no, not every gang is like Rancho, Raju, and Farhan—some are just there for good vibes only (until it’s inconvenient).

Reality check: Not every friend will be “tera yaar hoon main,” some will be “mera kaam ho gaya, chal bye!”

Then there’s the great cinematic illusion of college romance. Bollywood makes it seem like love is inevitable the moment you step into campus. You’ll bump into someone in the hallway, your books will fall, your eyes will meet, and “Pehli Nazar Mein” will start playing in the background. Reality? The only thing falling in hallways is your GPA.

Real-life college relationships are nothing like the grand love triangles of Mohabbatein or the steamy complications of The Vampire Diaries. Most of them start with a mutual “bro, uska Instagram de de?” and end with an awkward “dekh, tu achha banda/bandi hai but…” Love in college isn’t always cinematic; sometimes, it’s just confusing. Situationships are more common than serious relationships, crushes fizzle out faster than your motivation to study, and heartbreak is less about dramatic rain sequences and more about pretending not to care while seeing them post stories with someone else.

And let’s not even talk about long-distance after college ends. Because while movies show lovers running across airports for one last hug, in reality, it’s mostly about struggling to find a good network connection for video calls that eventually reduce to “acha sun, main thoda busy hoon, baad mein baat karta hoon.”

What Movies Got Completely Wrong?

FIRSTLY- Over-the-Top Glamour

Movies like Student of the Year and shows like Gossip Girl and Class often present a hyper-glamorous version of college life. From designer outfits to luxurious parties, these portrayals are far removed from the experiences of most students. Few students attend classes in couture or live in lavish dorms.

In reality, college life is more about shared dorm rooms, budget-friendly meals, and the occasional splurge. These glamorized depictions can create unrealistic expectations for students entering college.

SECOND – The “Dosti Hamesha Rahegi” Illusion

“Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge!” — Sholay

Reality: “Bhai, tu group project ke baad gayab kyu ho gaya?”

Movies make it seem like every college friendship is forever. Reality? Some friendships won’t even last till the next semester. That “inseparable” squad from first year? By final year, half won’t be on talking terms.

Some friends will ghost you once they get into a relationship and some are just assignment season buddies.

Unlike movies, where friendships are sacred and lifelong, in real life, they need effort. And sometimes, people move on.

THIRD- The “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Hai”

Expectation : “Mujhse dosti karogi?”

Reality: “Mujhse class notes share karogi?”

Bollywood makes it seem like love is inevitable in college—you’ll lock eyes across the library, fall in love over coffee dates, and have a perfect happily ever after.

But in reality?

90% of college crushes end at “Bhai, uska Insta mil sakta hai?” Most situationships don’t even last till the next semester.

And heartbreak is less about sad rain scenes and more about awkwardly running into your ex in the canteen. Movies show love triangles, but in real life, the only triangle you deal with is the Bermuda triangle of lost assignments, lost motivation, and lost sleep.

FOURTH- Professors: Less ‘Mentors’, More ‘PPT Uploaders’

Bollywood professors are legendary. They give life-changing speeches, believe in their students more than the students themselves, and fight with the system to make sure “mera student fail nahi ho sakta!”

Real-life professors?

“Students, I have uploaded a PPT. Go through it on your own.”

That’s it. That’s the syllabus. No passionate monologues, no “captain, my captain” moments—just a 50-slide death trap that barely makes sense. You expected Robin Williams from Dead Poets Society, but you got a Google Drive link with zero explanations and a strict deadline.

And if you dare to ask a doubt?

“It’s all in the PPT. Check slide 27.”

LASTLY– “Unrealistic Academic Balance”- While Rory Gilmore’s academic struggles in Gilmore Girls feel grounded, many shows downplay the challenges of maintaining academic performance. The Vampire Diaries portrays characters juggling supernatural crises while still somehow enrolled in school. Similarly, in Student of the Year, academics take a backseat to extravagant competitions and love triangles.

In truth, college life involves balancing demanding coursework, extracurricular activities, and part-time jobs. This lack of focus on academics in many shows diminishes the reality of student struggles.

In Student of the Year, the bond between Rohan, Abhimanyu, and Shanaya highlights how friendships and rivalries often coexist in college. Similarly, Netflix’s Class portrays the stark contrasts in social groups within an elite school, reflecting how friendships can transcend or be limited by socio-economic boundaries. Never Have I Ever delves into evolving friendships during high school, which often carry over to college, resonating with the ups and downs of real relationships.

These stories depict how college is a social melting pot where students build bonds, learn to navigate differences, and occasionally encounter competitive tensions.

WHAT MOVIE GOT RIGHT?

The Friendships That Feel Like Family

Movies like 3 Idiots and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani beautifully depict the deep friendships formed in college. And yes, some friendships do feel like family—people who push you to chase your dreams, stay up with you during all-nighters, and celebrate your victories like their own.

But movies don’t show the flip side—the silent drift when priorities change, the jealousy that creeps in when one friend succeeds faster, or the realization that some people are just around for convenience. Unlike in films, where friendship is sacred and forever, real college friendships can be messy, temporary, and, sometimes, transactional.

The Freedom to Explore Yourself

Films like Legally Blonde and Dear Zindagi highlight how college is a time of self-discovery. This part is true—college is the phase where you unlearn, relearn, and step into adulthood. You might come in with a set plan, only to realize that you hate the career path you chose. You’ll pick up new hobbies, change your mind about life goals, and sometimes feel completely lost. Movies capture this transformation but often skip the anxiety that comes with it—the nights spent questioning your future, the pressure of choosing the right internships, and the fear of being left behind while others seem to have their lives figured out.

The Pressure of Academics and Career Uncertainty

Films like Chhichhore and Whiplash accurately capture the stress of college. The late-night cramming, the weight of expectations, and the crippling fear of failure? Very real.

What they don’t always show is the deeper pressure—the silent competition among friends, the feeling of being replaceable in a job-driven world, and the realization that hard work alone doesn’t guarantee success. Unlike movies where one grand speech or a passionate professor changes everything, in real life, survival in college depends on your own resilience and willingness to adapt.

Final Reality Check: College Isn’t a Movie—And That’s Okay

College isn’t a Karan Johar movie where everything falls into place in the last five minutes. There will be heartbreaks that don’t heal with an Arijit Singh song, friendships that won’t last beyond the semester, and moments where you’ll question whether you even belong here. But in between all that, there will also be memories that stay with you forever—the unplanned chai breaks, the last-minute exam cramming, the unexpected friendships, and those nights where laughter echoes louder than worries.

“Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita,” but in college, those choti choti baatein can make or break you.

So, here are a few life-saving tips to survive college without feeling like you accidentally entered the wrong movie:

Friends are important, but choose wisely.

Not everyone who laughs with you is your real friend. Some will be there for your 3 AM breakdowns, and some will just be there when they need notes. Find the ones who stay even when you have nothing to offer.

Never underestimate the power of PPTs.

Professors might not teach from them, but guess what? Your exam will definitely be based on them. Learn to decode those mysterious 50-slide PPTs because they’re the closest thing to a lifeline you’ll get.

Group projects are a survival game.

There will always be one person who vanishes and one who does nothing but still takes credit. Accept this, plan accordingly, and learn to work smart. Also, keep backups—both of your work and your patience.

Love is fun, but don’t let it ruin your focus.

College romance is not DDLJ. It’s more of Pyaar Ka Punchnama with fewer dramatic monologues. Love if you must, but don’t let heartbreaks make you forget why you’re here. Degrees last, exes don’t.

Enjoy, but don’t ignore your future.

Yes, college is about making memories, but it’s also about preparing for life after. Balancing fun and career is an art—master it. Because in the end, “Masti thodi der ki hoti hai, degree zindagi bhar ka kaam aati hai.”

And finally, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!”

College isn’t the endgame—it’s just the trailer for what’s coming next. So make mistakes, learn, laugh, cry, and grow. You won’t always have the perfect script, but as long as you keep going, you’ll create a story worth telling.

