Oxymorons: The Language of Opposites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Us humans are funny, aren’t we?

We live in contradictions every day and somehow pretend it’s normal. Oxymorons are two words that don’t belong together, but when placed side by side, they reveal a deeper truth. Statements like bittersweet, deafening silence, seriously funny. They shouldn’t make sense, and yet, they do. Maybe that’s because we don’t make sense either.

Sweetness that stings.

Take bittersweet, for instance.

How can something hurt and heal at the same time? And yet every goodbye to someone we love tastes exactly like that: sweet with memories, bitter with endings. Airports, I think, hold the purest form of bittersweet. The laughter of arrivals colliding with the quiet heartbreak of departures. People hugging too tight, saying too little, promising “see you soon” when both know it might not be soon at all.

Joy and grief existing in the same breath; a contradiction so human it almost feels universal.

The oxymorons in love.

What is stronger than the human heart which shatters over and over and still lives? Rupi Kaur

And nowhere do contradictions show up more clearly than in love.

Love is comfortable chaos. Safe risks. Familiar strangers. You can miss someone who is sitting right next to you and feel close to someone miles away. You can want space and crave presence at the same time.

Valentine’s Day sells us certainty: hearts, chocolates, defined labels, but the truth is far less neat. Love is not always loud or poetic; sometimes it’s quiet understanding, sometimes it’s messy honesty, and often, it’s both at once. A tender storm we willingly walk into.

When silence gets too loud.

Then there’s deafening silence.

The kind that fills a room after an argument, or settles around you when your phone doesn’t light up. It’s strange how silence can scream louder than words, how absence can feel heavier than presence. Anyone who has stared at a “last seen” at two in the morning knows that sometimes quiet is not peace — it’s noise without sound.

The chaos we carry.

Do I contradict myself?

Very well then I contradict myself,

(I am large, I contain multitudes.) Walt Whitman

But the real oxymorons aren’t just figures of speech. They’re in us.

We live in a world of functioning sadness, where people smile through storms and laugh loudly so no one hears the ache underneath.

We call it strength, but sometimes it’s just survival. We’re told “no pressure” while meaning “I expect perfection.” We preach self-love while editing our reflections.

We are walking contradictions in sneakers, perfectly imperfect and strangely okay with it.

Society is a double-edged sword.

On a social level, we do this too.

We talk about peaceful protests and just wars because even when we fight, we want to believe we are doing it for peace, for justice, for something larger than ourselves. We champion mental health while glorifying sleepless hustle.

We celebrate independence but fear loneliness.

Our values often stand shoulder to shoulder with their opposites, like reluctant siblings forced into the same photograph.

Raised on paradoxes.

And in most homes, contradictions almost feel like tradition.

We grow up learning strict freedom, silent respect, and open secrets.

We are told to speak our minds, but not too loudly. To dream big, but safely. It’s tragic, hilarious, and painfully familiar — a cultural balancing act between pride and pressure. A home that teaches love through discipline and discipline through love.

The truth in opposites.

Maybe that’s what makes oxymorons so real.

They aren’t just contradictions, they’re truth in disguise. Growth can be painful and beautiful. Peace can feel violent before it settles. Love can be harsh and tender, all at once. We spend so much of our lives trying to sort things into neat little boxes — right or wrong, good or bad, happy or sad — when maybe we were never meant to choose just one.

The middle ground.

Maybe the magic lives in the middle.

In the space where opposites collide and coexist.

Where joy sits quietly beside grief.

Where certainty shakes hands with doubt.

Where we allow two conflicting feelings to exist without demanding that one erase the other.

Maybe life itself is one of the greatest oxymorons we will ever live.

For more such articles, visit Her Campus at MUJ, or to explore more of my pieces, visit Jenya Pandey at HCMUJ.