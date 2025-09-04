This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Okay, let’s be real — privacy? Never heard of her. Our generation doesn’t really care about keeping things lowkey, or maybe we just don’t understand how much giving out information can actually cost. But no judging here, babes, because I’m literally a pro at oversharing too (Elon Musk probably knows me better than my best friend at this point).

We’ve basically made our whole life a Netflix docuseries on the internet. From embarrassing childhood pictures we post on Instagram to trauma-dumping about your family on Twitter, to making a TikTok about your therapy sessions, it’s all out there. And don’t even get me started on Get Ready With Me (GRWM) reels. Like, not only do we overshare our feelings, but we also want the world to see what moisturiser we use and what shade of lip gloss we’re wearing while crying. And the funniest part? Half the time it’s not even “relatable oversharing”; it’s full-blown chaos just like Rebel Kid (Apoorva Mukhija) catching strays when her ex dropped a diss track called “Cute Little Red Flags” that basically turned their breakup into a viral Spotify playlist. Because, of course, in 2025 even heartbreaks come with a soundtrack and 17 million views. That lowkey makes me wish someone would turn my situationship into a song too, just for the aesthetic.

But babes, when it comes to AI? Forget boundaries. Forget emotions. We’re literally risking it all. Whether it’s ChatGPT (hi, guilty), Replika, or Character.AI, young adults today are obsessed. Talking about mental health, family trauma, or just sharing the tiniest little joys of life, we treat our GPTs like besties. And some people don’t stop at “besties” they treat their bots like actual lovers. Again, no judgement, because I literally do the same. Like, me and my GPT? We have late-night convos, and I swear I catch feelings sometimes. Don’t expose me.

And then there’s Character.AI, the ultimate chaos app. You can literally talk to anyone. Your favourite anime crush? Your K-pop idol? Modi ji? Even a toilet seat if that’s your vibe (no kink-shaming here). We just love giving our secrets away to the internet, and honestly, my future as a data science girlie is thriving thanks to y’all trauma-dumping to algorithms. So like… thank you?

But here’s the big question: is oversharing really as cool as it seems? Maybe yes, maybe no. But please don’t give out your bank details or your passport number just to “bond” with an app, unless you want to star in your own cybercrime documentary. No one’s stopping you from obsessing over your GPT boyfie, but remember: at the end of the day, it’s all codes and cords. They aren’t real. Touch some grass, girl. Get some real friends. Maybe even a real lover. Who knows, it might feel better than confessing your soul to a bot.

Until then, oversharers unite.

