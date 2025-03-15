The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mismatched, a series started in 2020 with its first season, was able to make a place in people’s hearts like no other and since then everyone has been hooked on to it. But has the latest season lived up to its expectations? The season started by showcasing the bond between former rivals, some broken friendships mending again, a lot of love, tons of tech and a lot of fun. But the most noticeable of it all were the relationships, they were complicated yet so beautiful, just like a broken glass getting mended with gold.

One of the key relationships to notice was obviously Rishi and Dimple. They are truly what you would call mismatched. This series truly gave us like the biggest “green flag” of all times, someone who is just super supportive, understanding, caring, and truly if I have to be honest, these words are like so basic to describe him. And then we have “Dimple No Damsel”, someone who is so ambitious, supremely talented, gorgeous and truly someone who deserves everything. I know many people don’t really quite go by what I have just said because of certain reasons which are very much valid, but I guess that’s what mismatched is all about.

So if we were asked the question or particularly if I was asked this question that if you have a guy like Rishi who loves you the most and considers you their beginning, middle and end, would you give them up for anything, to be frank I would say a big no. Is there anything wrong with it now, definitely not, but our sweet Dimple didn’t exactly say no but, simply chose to do what she wanted. She loved her father to the moon and back, he was her support system, and trust me I know people who have lost their support system and it’s not fun. But Dimple always did have Rishi with him, and then after she lost her father, she thought that everyone wanted to replace her father, well that was not true but can you really blame a person who is in her situation. Rishi stood by her throughout, they got engaged and then she faced the biggest question, is this what she wants, because it surely was something which she really needed, but is it truly always necessary that what you want is the same as what you might need. She started living a happy life again, but then again was in the constant battle of whether this is what she wants. People have said that Dimple is a red flag for leaving Rishi, but is she really a red flag? I know that she did leave the perfect man, for her own dilemma, and to be fair things could have been sorted in a better way, but then after all its “Dimple No Damsel” and she does not care or maybe she does but she just put her own needs first and did not let even having the perfect guy with her, stop her from wanting what she thought was right for her during that time. Just imagine being engaged at 21 or 22 and having things almost sorted and still feeling that something is missing, well maybe even I would be deluded. Is she truly right or wrong, we don’t know because even if we put ourselves in the other person’s shoes, we can truly never be in the mindset they are in or what they are thinking or going through. A huge appreciation goes to Rishi for being the best guy out there, everyone needs a person like him in their life.The question though, still remains and this is what mismatched is all about the battle of what we need v/s what we need.

Another love story which caught my eye was of the lovely Zeenat and her Sid sir. Now finding your “true love” at 40 after your husband’s death could be tough. But she did find her love in a man who loved his adventurous life on one side and being a professor on the other. This was one couple I’ve rooted for since the first season.However in this season their story has grown so much and I loved it for them. Zeenat wanting to adopt a kid and Siddharth just being the most supportive of it, has truly been one of the most endearing scenes i have watched. And surprise surprise!! They get married, now am I allowed to say that I manifested it for them since season one, cause yes I surely did! The best couple for me this season went through times when Siddharth realized that having a child might just take himself away from his true self. He did try his best at all times to be the man which Zeenat wanted and trust me he was one. But he faced the question of is this what he wants even though it may be what he needs.

Zeenat is one loving woman, she is someone who has had such immense growth through all the seasons and is truly someone I look up to. When she realized what her husband is going through she decided that it might be better to part ways instead of staying together. While it broke my heart, I believe that it was the right decision for the both of them. Instead of sacrificing their individualities and authentic selves, they owned up and chose what was better for them.

Both the stories showcase the need of choosing what you want over , what you need and while I want another season and for it all to work out in the best way possible, we are at a cliffhanger. But the beauty sometimes lies in being mismatched and then out of everything choosing what you think is the correct thing for you to do. And while loving someone else with all your heart is the most beautiful emotion, you need to be there for yourself. There were other beautiful stories like the one of Aalif, Anmol and Vinny, and Krish and Celina to be considered until next time!