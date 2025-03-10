The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

the Dual nature

Whenever you scroll through any social media feed, memes are present almost everywhere, be it funny, relatable or sometimes even political. Most people see memes as harmless fun. But the truth is, a lot of meme humor is built on cultural stereotypes. And when these stereotypes include racism, memes end up reinforcing harmful biases— whether people realize it or not.

For instance, “I’m not racist; I have black friends” meme satirizes the common defense against accusations of racism highlighting the superficiality of such claims. Racial stereotypes like about Black people being aggressive, Asians being socially awkward or Latinos being lazy have all been recycled into meme formats. While some of them aim to satirize and expose these harmful stereotypes, others deliberately use this to mask racism. The phrase “It’s just a joke” is often used to dismiss valid concerns about racism, ignoring the real-world impact of such content.

Racist memes in action

To see how this plays out in real life, let’s look at a few recent examples of racist memes going viral:-

In early 2025, a controversial trend emerged on social media platforms where influencers engaged in mock FaceTimes prank calls using footage of indigenous Australian man Eric Yunkaporta. These videos were widely condemned as racist and disrespectful, perpetuating harmful stereotypes about Indigenous communities. The backlash led to public apologies from several influencers involved, highlighting the need for greater cultural sensitivity in content creation.

A classic example is the evolution of the “Pepe the Frog” meme. Originally an innocent cartoon character, Pepe was later co-opted by white supremacist groups, who began using modified versions of the meme to spread hate speech and racist ideologies. However, the original creator, Matt Furie has since tried to reclaim the character and disassociate it from hate groups. While many internet users still use Pepe as a harmless meme, the symbol’s darker associations reveal how easily humor can be weaponized.

Social media: The Amplifier

Social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, and Instagram play a crucial role in the virality of memes. Algorithms prioritize content that generates engagement which often means that most controversial memes spread fastest. Certain online communities, particularly on 4chan and Telegram, actively use memes to push racist ideologies under the guise of “dark humor”. These groups create and distribute memes that subtly or overtly promote racist narratives, knowing that humor can make these ideas seem less extreme. Moreover, many of these racist memes also use coded language and symbols to bypass content moderation systems. For example, the term “13/52” (a reference to crime statistics used to racially profile Black people) is often embedded within memes as a dog whistle to white supremacist audiences. This allows racist ideas to circulate undetected while maintaining plausible deniability.

Even with crackdowns by various platforms, users often adapt by creating new variations, making it difficult to fully eliminate such content.

The hidden dangers

One of the greatest dangers of racist memes is their ability to normalize discrimination. When racist humor becomes widely accepted, it shifts societal perceptions, making offensive stereotypes seem less problematic. Over time, this desensitization can lead to real-world consequences, including discriminatory policies, hate crimes, and increased tolerance for racism in everyday interactions.

Psychological studies show that exposure to racist jokes can influence implicit biases, reinforcing prejudiced attitudes even among people who do not consider themselves racist. Additionally, because memes are designed to be easily shareable, they often reach audiences who may not critically analyze their content, further embedding harmful ideas into mainstream culture.

Taking action

Racist memes don’t just stay online— they shape real-world attitudes as well, reinforcing stereotypes and desensitizing people to discrimination. Let’s talk about some ways we all can take action against these:-

Platforms should improve content moderation while ensuring that their policies do not disproportionately silence marginalized voices.

Instead of brushing off problematic memes as ‘just jokes’, we should have conversations about their real impact.

We must critically analyze memes, question their underlying messages, and recognize when humor is being used to mask harmful ideologies.

Conclusion

Memes are a powerful force in digital culture, shaping how we see the world and interact with one another. While they can entertain, they also have potential to spread racism in subtle yet damaging ways. It’s important to recognize the hidden messages in memes and call them out in order to fight against digital-age discrimination. The internet shapes how we think—and we all play a part in that. Calling out racist humor, sharing positive content, and thinking before we repost can help make digital spaces a lot more inclusive.

