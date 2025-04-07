The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter.

Why am I not fit for this generation’s dating? That’s something I’ve found myself asking multiple times? It doesn’t really bother me—it just makes me curious. Have I missed something—some unspoken memo I never received? Where are those long waits for letters, or the midnight meetings under a quiet sky? Where are the people who patiently waited for their other half? Where are those souls who believed distance meant nothing, even across countries?

Dating apps never really appealed to me—not the concept itself. I’m genuinely happy for those who find their partners there. But for me, it feels more like a forced meetup.To pour your heart out to half the world, without knowing if the other side is even genuine. Is writing a few interests and a short bio really enough to find someone worth spending your time with?

Maybe I’m too romantic. Maybe I crave something slower, something deeper. Something that takes its time to arrive, but stays when it does. In a world of swipes and instant replies, I find myself longing for the forgotten art of yearning. The kind of love that grows in the waiting, in the wondering, and in the quiet spaces between hearts.

Lost Love

In today’s dating world, we’ve mistaken the concept of availability for connection, and instant gratification for intimacy. We text all day, swipe all night but rarely sit with the ache of missing someone.

We have forgotten the magic of anticipation–the slow build up, the butterflies, the space between the moments that makes the heart grow fonder. Now, if someone doesn’t reply within ten minutes, they think the other has lost interest. If love love doesn’t come to them in an instant spark, they move on to the next profile.

Yearning has been replaced with convenience. The chase has turned into a checklist. And instead of diving deep into one person, we dip our toes into many–never really feeling the warmth of true connection.

Yearning has been replaced with convenience. The chase has turned into a checklist. And instead of diving deep into one person, we dip our toes into many–never really feeling the warmth of true connection.

But yearning isn’t a weakness. It’s proof of care. Proof that you’ve allowed someone to touch your soul, not just the screen.

Maybe we need to learn a few things. In this fast paced world, slow down a bit. Sit with longing. Allow silence. And remember that the best kind of love doesn’t come quick or easy–it’s patient, rich, and worth the wait.

This lost love is forgotten in this modern world hook–up. When will people understand it’s worth the wait of all heartbreaks to finally be with someone. There’s a kind of beauty in slowness.In getting to know someone one conversation at a time. In missing someone. In wondering. In waiting.

But in this era of ultra-accessibility, slowness can feel like an inconvenience. If love doesn’t come wrapped in fireworks within the first few texts, it’s often discarded for the next shiny possibility. And while the world may move faster, I’m not convinced our hearts are meant to keep up.

Out Of Place

Thinking back to an older era, when love was unexpected—and sometimes struck at first sight. Nowadays, that “first sight” often happens through a screen—alongside curated traits and social media highlights. The true intimacy lies in gradually getting to know someone, being vulnerable, showing your flaws—and still being loved through it all. That’s what makes love feel whole. The stolen glances, the gentleness of a slight hand touch, the unspoken screams from your heart after being around them—that’s what makes every meeting unforgettable. In today’s world, if your interests don’t align with theirs, people move on to the next profile without a second thought. But opposites do attract. Conversations become richer when they come from different perspectives—when you listen, understand, and engage in your partner’s interests, even if they aren’t your own.

Every laugh, every cry, every fight, and every shared dream—those are the bricks that build a real relationship. Emotions are the foundation of any relationship. No emoji, no matter how heartfelt, can ever replace the depth of real emotion—no matter how much we want it to. Love wasn’t meant to be scrolled through. It was meant to be felt in presence, in time spent, in effort made. Nobody longs for a perfect match. They long for genuine connection. For the kind of love that doesn’t ask for filters, bios, or ideal compatibility—but asks for patience, honesty, and showing up even when it’s hard. It’s growing with someone even when it’s not easy. It’s the mundane moments—doing laundry together, cooking dinner, or just sitting in silence on a bad day—that mean the most.

Because today, we celebrate “the chase” but forget “the keep.”

We ghost instead of communicate. We breadcrumb instead of commit. We’ve become so afraid of being too invested that we barely invest at all. Everything is about options. But no one tells you that too many options can make you forget what you’re really looking for.

We’re always looking ahead, just in case something better comes along. But love doesn’t grow when we’re always halfway in.

Until Then…

Maybe. Or maybe I just believe in a different kind of love. One that still values presence over performance. One that doesn’t need constant updates, but stays strong in quiet understanding. One that takes its time.

I’m not fit for this generation’s dating—not because I’m outdated, but because I haven’t given up on the idea that love can still be slow, soulful, and real.

And maybe, just maybe, there’s someone out there who feels the same.