Let The Record Show: The Women the Story Got Completely Wrong

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MUJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The casting was wrong from the start.

History and mythology had a protagonist problem.

Villain, monster, seductress, a cautionary tale. The roles rotated depending on the woman, but the logic remained the same. Take a woman who was too powerful, too right, too inconvenient to fit into the society’s mold and narrative, and reframe her as the problem.

It worked every single time.

If history were a courtroom, the defense would have rested its case a long time ago, majorly because the defense wasn’t exactly allowed in the room. For too long, the legacies of history’s most iconic women have been subjected to a massive, multi-century smear campaign. From mythological figures rebranded as cautionary tales and ‘villains’ or ‘witches’ to leaders whose prize worthy work was tucked into a man’s desk drawer, the narrative has been less about facts and more about framing.

This is a correction. A recast. The kind when you suddenly notice that the monster was never the monster, the crazy one was the only person telling the truth, and the one with seductiveness as a defining trait was the smartest person ever. And men were somehow always at the crime scene.

We’re going back in. The court is in session. Let the record show what the story got completely, creatively, consistently wrong.

Medusa: The Survivor They Called a Monster

Medusa is famously known as the woman with snakes for hair, who maliciously turned people to stone. Medusa was a priestess of Athena before she was a punchline, and a ‘monster’, which is to say she was exactly where she was supposed to be, doing exactly what she was supposed to do, when Poseidon assaulted her in Athena’s own temple. And then Athena, goddess of wisdom, punished Medusa for it. Turned her hair into snakes. Made her gaze lethal. Made her a gorgon. Sent her to the edge of the world where nobody could reach her.

Was that a curse? Yes.

But we’re gonna look at it from a differnet angle. She had weaponised boundaries, and honestly that’s kinda iconic.

Yes medusa was the victim here and framing her as a monster when she got a curse for something a man did was completely wrong.

But you know what? Medusa didn’t become a monster, she became untouchable. In a world, mythological but still-that treated women as touchable property of men, she was handed a literal Do Not Disturb sign and exiled somewhere men couldn’t follow. The snake hair wasn’t a punishment she wore in shame. It was the only protection she was ever given.

Those “innocent men” Perseus came to avenge? They traveled across the world, broke into HER home, and tried to take her head as a trophy. If a man turns to stone because he couldn’t stop staring at a woman who didn’t want him there, is she the monster, or is he just the first EVER recorded case of a man who couldn’t handle a no?

Verdict is that medusa was a sexual-assault victim and blamed as the monster for years and till yet her punchline is being a beast.

Pandora: The Scapegoat for a planned flaw

Pandora was the first woman in Greek mythology, which sounds like an honor until you read the fine print and actually see what happened to her.

She wasn’t born. She was manufactured. Hephaestus built her from clay, Athena dressed her, Aphrodite made her beautiful, and Hermes, the god of messengers- made her curious and deceitful by design. She was BUILT that way. Zeus commissioned the whole thing as revenge against Prometheus for giving humans fire. Pandora was not a person. She was a weapon with good bone structure, sent to earth gifted with a jar she was specifically told not to open.

But curiosity killed the cat right?

Pandora was warned not to open the jar, but curiosity eventually got the best of her and she opened the jar, releasing a plethora of evils into the world, the likes of which no one had seen before.

And for approximately three thousand years, she has been the reason everything is awful.

For the rest of time, Pandora has been ridiculed as the woman who disobeyed her orders, resulting in a world full of violence, hatred, disease, madness and death. The real villain of this story is Zeus, who weaponized an entire woman as an act of petty revenge and then made sure she’d be blamed for it forever.

The verdict? Pandora didn’t unleash evil on the world. She did exactly what she was made to do by the people who made her, in exactly the situation they designed, and got blamed for their engineering.

Cassandra: The Only One Who Actually Read the Room

Cassandra was a Trojan princess who was gifted the power of prophecy by the god Apollo. But when she rejected his advances, he did something worse than taking the gift back, he cursed her so that she would always tell the truth, but no one would ever believe her. She spent her life screaming warnings about the Trojan Horse and the fall of her city while everyone around her rolled their eyes and called her “crazy”.

So she spent her entire life being correct about everything and completely ignored.

History likes to paint Cassandra as “hysterical” which, interestingly is a word derived from the Greek word for uterus, because apparently, having one makes you hallucinate burning cities. It historically referred to a mental condition believed to be caused by a “wandering uterus” or dysfunction in women. The term reflects ancient to 19th-century medical sexism, which often dismissed female emotional or physical distress as “hysteria”.

But Cassandra wasn’t having a mental breakdown; she was the only person in the room who had actually read the room.

She predicted Troy would fall if Paris brought Helen home. Nobody listened.

She warned them the wooden horse was a trap. Nobody listened.

She predicted her own capture and death. Nobody listened.

And for her efforts? She was ignored until the city was literally on fire, and then she was blamed for being “gloom and doom.”

The Verdict? Cassandra is like every woman who has ever explained a concept in a seminar, only to have a man repeat it like five minutes later and get the credit. She’s the girl in the group chat who saw the red flags six months early while everyone else was busy calling her “too much.”

She didn’t have a “delusion” problem. She had a “men-not-listening” problem.

Cleopatra: Nine Languages and They Remembered the Eyeliner

The Strategist They Rewrote as a Seductress

Cleopatra spoke nine languages. Nine. She was the first ruler of her dynasty to actually bother learning Egyptian- the language of the people she governed, in addition to Greek, Latin, Hebrew, Aramaic, and four others. She was a mathematician, a naval commander, a scholar who corresponded with the greatest minds of her era, and a political strategist who held together an empire under Roman pressure for two decades largely through sheer diplomatic mind.

Interestingly, Here’s what she’s known for: Being a “femme fatale” who used her looks to manipulate two of Rome’s most powerful men (Caesar and Antony) into giving her what she wanted. History books love to paint her as a “temptress” who simply traded seduction for power.

When she partnered with Caesar and Antony, she wasn’t “seducing” them, she was influencing. She was doing exactly what every male king in history has done. Using strategic alliances to protect her borders and keep her people fed.

Admitting she was a geopolitical genius would hurt their egos, so they rebranded her diplomacy as “seduction.”

Because here’s what the seductress narrative conveniently erases: Cleopatra didn’t need Caesar. Caesar needed Egypt. Egypt had grain, had wealth, had strategic positioning that Rome desperately required. Cleopatra walked into that alliance as the more stable party and Rome has been rewriting that power dynamic ever since.

Mark Antony wasn’t seduced into poor decisions by a dangerous woman. He made a calculated political alliance with the most undoubtable ruler of his era and Rome, which eventually won, wrote the history. And Rome had every reason to make sure that history remembered Cleopatra as a temptress rather than a threat. A seductress is scandalous. A strategist who nearly outsmarted Rome is terrifying. One of those stories is much easier to put in a textbook.

She died on her own terms, by the way. Chose her own exit rather than being paraded through Rome as a trophy. That detail also tends to get left out.

The Verdict? Cleopatra didn’t use her looks to get power; she used her brain to keep it. The “seductress” label is just a historical hit-piece designed to hide the fact that she was the most competent player at the table. She wasn’t an accessory to Roman history, she was the reason it was interesting.

Rome just needed a simpler explanation for how a woman got there, and “she was very pretty and men are weak” was apparently easier than “she was the smartest person in the room and the room happened to contain Julius Caesar.”

Nine languages and they remembered the eyeliner.

The Record, Finally Corrected.

If there’s one thing these stories prove, it’s that history has always had a problem with women who don’t follow the script. Whether it was calling a survivor & victim a ‘monster,’ blaming a girl for a trap she didn’t set, calling a genius ‘crazy,’ or ignoring a ruler’s brain because her eyeliner was amazing, the goal was always the same.

If a woman was too smart, too strong, or just too much for the men in charge to handle, they simply changed the story until she looked like the problem. Until her brilliance was overlooked by something else.

But here’s the thing: we’re done believing the ‘villain edit.’

The next time someone calls you ‘difficult’ for standing your ground, ‘dramatic’ for seeing the red flags, or ‘intimidating’ for being the smartest person in the room, just remember you’re in iconic company. History tried to make these women into cautionary tales, and shut them up as ‘villains’ in the story, but we know better.

We’re looking at the facts now, and let the record show- the ‘monsters’ were usually just the ones telling the truth.