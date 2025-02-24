Laughing at or Laughing With? When Humor Crosses the Line

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The role of Humor in Social Bonding

Humor is sometimes regarded as a great way to connect with others. A shared and well-timed joke may establish an instant connection, break the ice in awkward situations, and even help individuals coping with stress and strengthen friendships. However, not all humor is cheerful or inclusive. What one person considers a joke may be perceived as a personal attack by another. This is especially true in social environments such as college, when young adults are still developing their identities and frequently seek reinforcement from their peers and the pressure to fit in can sometimes push humor into uncomfortable territory. The difference between laughing with someone and laughing at them isn’t always clear, BUT it matters

Everyone has insecurities, whether about their way of looking, academic excellence , family background, or abilities. Unfortunately, some people use humor as a tool to highlight and exploit these insecurities rather than uplifting others and making them feel valued . Comments about someone’s skin color, teeth, weight, hair,posture, disability or even the way they laugh are often framed as “just jokes,” but they can cut deep.

Imagine a student who has struggled with their weight or skin colour for years, only to be the constant target of jokes about their eating habits. Or a classmate with acne who, instead of receiving support, is given hurtful nicknames. These experiences may seem not worth bothering about to the person making the joke, but to the person on the receiving end, they can reinforce self-doubt and lead to serious mental consequences like anxiety, depression, or social withdrawal. Many people laugh along just to avoid looking weak, but internally, they may feel humiliated and unseen.

The College Social Dynamic: Insulting to Fit In

College is often a space where students feel immense pressure to belong. In an attempt to be accepted by a particular group, some individuals resort to making fun of others. It’s not uncommon to see one person in a friend group who becomes the “designated target,” with everyone else piling on, laughing at their expense. This dynamic can be incredibly damaging.

Think of a student who just joined a new friend group. At first, they notice playful teasing, but soon they realize that one person is always being picked on. Maybe it’s their fashion sense, the way they talk, or something personal. The group laughs, and the person being targeted forces a smile, pretending it’s all in good fun. But inside, they’re wondering: Why is it always me? Over time, this kind of humor doesn’t just hurt feelings—it shapes how people see themselves. The person being laughed at might start withdrawing, feeling like they don’t truly belong anywhere.

Harmless Fun vs. Hurtful Humor

So how do we know when a joke has gone too far? The answer lies in both intent and impact. A joke that makes everyone—including the person it’s about—laugh is fine. But if the person feels embarrassed, excluded, or like they’re being put down, then it’s not just a joke anymore—it’s hurtful.

Repetition also plays a role. One joke might not seem like a big deal, but if the same person is constantly being mocked, it stops being funny and starts feeling personal. The key question to ask is: Would this still be funny if it was directed at me?If the answer is no, it’s worth reconsidering whether it needs to be said at all.

Being Mindful About Humor

Being funny doesn’t require you to put someone else down. There are plethora of ways to use humor without making others unpleasant or insecure about themselves. Self-deprecating & down to earth humor, when is used in a healthy way can be a great way to relate to others, as can observational humor, which focuses on shared experiences rather than personal attacks.

Before cracking a joke, it helps to take a moment and think: Would I still find this funny if I were the one being laughed at? Paying attention to how others react is just as important. If someone seems uneasy, gives a forced laugh, or avoids eye contact, they might not actually be enjoying the joke. Instead of assuming they’re okay with it, being a little more aware of their feelings can make all the difference in keeping humor lighthearted and inclusive.

Speaking Up Against Harmful Humor

When you witness someone being mocked, you have the power to change the tone. This doesn’t mean you have to confront the person making the joke viciously, instead you can cunningly shift the conversation into another direction . Saying something like, “That wasn’t really funny,” or simply steering the conversation in another direction can make a difference. People often follow the social lead, and if they see that the joke isn’t landing well, they may think twice before making similar remarks in the future.

If you realize that something you said hurt someone, don’t be afraid to apologize. A simple, “I didn’t mean to make you feel bad,” or “I see now how wrong that came across, I’m really sorry,” can go a long way in repairing and upholding relationships. Admitting a mistake doesn’t make you weak; it makes you mature and empathetic towards others.

Humor should be free of toxicity, something that brings people closer, not something that isolates or humiliates. The best and healthy jokes are the ones that make everyone laugh—not just at someone, but with them. In college and beyond, fostering a culture of kindness in humor can make social interactions more enjoyable and meaningful. Everyone deserves to feel respected and valued, and that includes the way we use humor in our daily pursuit of life.

