Remember your first day of school when you looked around and children were either crying or wandering around curiously? Probably not. But one random day, we woke up, and our parents decided to put us in the education system while some of us would’ve chosen to rather be at home doing whatever toddlers do. We’ve all been pushed into schooling for a ‘better life’ but didn’t Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates drop out of Harvard University? Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Madonna, Mukesh Ambani, R. Buckminster Fuller, alright alright, the list goes on and on and on. One might argue that they at least had education from the elementary level all through high school. While there are also high school dropout success stories, why really is any education, especially the primary level really important? During the development stages, the importance of education is crucial. It’s a time for children to learn social and mental skills that will definitely be important for their growth and success in the future. Education during childhood also offers a chance for self-discovery and to learn about their unique interests. Well, let’s take a minute to zap our imagination into an alternate universe where education doesn’t mean anything and it is always the time to disco.

In today’s society on Earth in our universe, being educated is considered a vital part of being accepted by those around you. Through education, it is believed that you can become a useful part of society and feel like a contributing member. An educated society is important for economic growth. To stay innovative, we need people who continue to learn and study. Countries with high literacy rates also tend to be in better economic conditions. A well-educated population opens up more employment opportunities. Having deceitful people in this world is a pain, but being educated can help you escape situations like signing bogus documents. Education enhances quick thinking skills which sometimes saves lives.

With education, people can become better citizens, knowing right from wrong, allowing for a better society where laws are followed. An educated nation knows about the importance of voting, doing so with the knowledge not blindly, but also having an understanding of what their party truly stands for. Education can also help people get jobs, which is what a nation thrives on. How many people without education in this alternate universe know that problems like pollution and global warming are increasing and how would they know what to do or stop doing to stop this? While world peace may unfortunately seem like a far-fetched concept, with education we can get closer to this goal than we know. Education can teach us about our place in this world, and about our responsibility to humanity. First-aid ain’t all logic, buddy. What if with proper education you could help aid in saving a life? What if there was a gas leak at your place, would you know to immediately call a helpline and switch off any electrical appliances? Knowingly or unknowingly, people in our universe are constantly using how educated they are to make our lives and other’s lives easier.

Okay now, enough of the societal reasons and people-pleasing. On an individual level itself, education does wonders. Education provides stability in life, and it’s something that no one can ever take away from you. By being well-educated, you open up new doors for yourself. The importance of education is evident when it comes to being self-dependent. If you can dream it, you can achieve it. An education is the most powerful weapon you can possibly have, and with it, you can make all of your dreams come true. You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink. Education will take you as far as you’re willing to go.

Not only can we know how to best take care of ourselves, but we can also feel self-confidence and comfort, which can have a positive impact on our physical health. In fact, education has proven to extend our lives for years. For every year of education, at the age of 35, our lives have been extended by up to 1.7 years. The importance of education extends to our personal growth. By constantly learning, asking questions, and wanting to know more, we can move forward and achieve things we have never imagined.

Education tells you and the world around you about what is happening and what kind of people are around you. Education helps us to be more aware of our strengths and weaknesses and shows that we should shift our focus. If you are not well educated in a discussion and your facts are incorrect, you are unlikely to win. If you get angry with something, training can also help you handle the situation logically and understand all aspects of it.

Education can help you focus and stay on the right path by knowing what is the right path for you. When it comes to being creative in any way, the mind can reach its full potential only when given the knowledge it needs to think outside the box. Education is the foundation of basic life skills and street smarts. Education may sound like flashy jargon, but it’s really all we learn in life about how to do the best thing in our daily lives. Living to the fullest in life means being well-educated and having a tremendous amount of knowledge about the world around us. It also means that we continue to learn every possible form from the people around us, from newspapers, experiences, studies, or traditional lessons. Education makes you the best and most complete version of yourself, allowing you to learn what you are interested in, and what you are good at, to be aware of yourself, and to be aware of the world around you. It can help you establish your place in this world and feel perfect. In conclusion, our universe wins.