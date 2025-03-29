The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On a lazy weekend, I was half-dozing off on the couch with my headphones around my head while “And I Love Her” by The Beatles played in my ears. My parents, big fans of the band, introduced me to their music but in that moment, I realized I knew nothing about their journey. Curiosity crept in and I wondered : if I were born in the 70s, would I have grasped how deeply the music and culture of that era intertwined? Would I have been a part of the liberating movement that was transforming the world?

The ’70s were more than just a decade of funky fashion and timeless tunes. They were a time when society was filled to the brim with a deep desire for liberation and the pursuit of self-expression—an era shaped by bold expression, challenging norms and embracing the “live and let live” mentality.

THE BEATLES’ TRIP TO INDIA

If had been born in the ’70s, I would have been living in the aftermath of a moment that forever changed the cultural landscape—the Beatles’ trip to India in 1968. Sure, this iconic event took place a little earlier in the decade but its impact was still echoing through the ‘70s like the sound of George Harrison’s guitar mingling with the haze of incense. The Beatles, already icons of music and cultural change, decided after a few years of frenzied world tours that they had to find something bigger, something meaningful. Now, what would be more enlightening than spirituality? So off they went to Rishikesh, India, to meditate under the guidance of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

When John, Paul, Ringo and George arrived in India, they weren’t just looking for inner peace but rather a path of enlightenment that was about not about dogma but rather personal freedom and seeking a greater universal truth. If I were born in this period, there’s a solid chance I would’ve jumped on the meditation bandwagon. I cannot sit still for the life of me but if I was a teenager during the Beatles mania, I’d be that friend who’d call the entire group over for a group meditation session while “Here Comes the Sun” played gently in the background.

But here’s the thing, the ’70s were not just about disco and polyester, they were about freedom—the freedom to think, act, love, and live however you wanted. People weren’t just having fun, they were reinventing everything. The legacy of The Beatles’ time in India would have indubitably shaped my every move—especially if that move was to the nearest coffee shop to talk about “conscious living”.

THE HIPPIE MOVEMENT

Born out of the ’60s, the hippie movement hit its stride in the early ’70s and was a full-blown cultural phenomenon that was as much about political activism as it was about creating a space where people could just be. The core philosophy? “Live and let live”.

The 60s anti war protests were still fresh in the air and the ’70s continued to see a growing disillusionment with the Vietnam War and government corruption. The hippies were among the most vocal critics of the establishment taking to the streets in bell-bottoms and tie-n-dye t-shirts. But while the protests were intense, the hippies sure knew how to throw a party. These events, often spontaneous and sometimes more bohemian than anything I could possibly imagine, were like the cousins of the music festivals we see today. There would be music, incense, drum circles, and, of course, plenty of free love.

In a turmoil filled world, the hippie movement offered a very simple answer: love is the revolution. If I were living in the ’70s, I think I would’ve been swept up in that energy. I would have thrown myself into the music and the protests surrounded by people who believed, with every fibre of their being, that they could make the world better just by being themselves.

ABBA AND FLEETWOOD MAC

ABBA, the Swedish quartet, made their debut with Waterloo in 1974, taking the Eurovision crown and kickstarting a global phenomenon. Disco nights were incomplete without their songs such as Dancing Queen and Mamma Mia. Known for their catchy melodies and harmonies, abba weren’t just making music, they were defining ’70s fashion and glam with their sequinned outfits and platform boots.

Fleetwood mac (my beloved), on the other hand, brought a completely different vibe, fusing rock with emotional depth. It was the release of their album Rumours that truly cemented their status as rock royalty. The magic lay not in just the music but in the backstage soap opera—breakups, heartache, betrayal making it feel like a soundtrack to a rock-n-roll reality show.

If I were fortunate enough to be a teenager during the era when ABBA and Fleetwood Mac reigned the musical scene, you would find me at every concert, screaming the lyrics to Voulez Vous and The Chain. I’d be adorned in sequinned jumpsuits or chiffon dresses channelling my inner Agnetha Fältskog and Stevie Nicks.

’70s FASHION: SEQUINS AMD PLATFORM SHOES

The fashion choices in the 70s were, well, unapologetically wild and sometimes even questionable—say hello to paisley prints and enough polyester to wrap the earth around thrice. Bell-bottoms were as wide as parachutes and tie-dye shirts made you look like a walking kaleidoscope. The iconic platform shoes gave added a few inches to your height, if you could walk in them without spraining your ankle. The fashion in the 70s was all about more glitter, more colour and more height.

If I were born in the 70s, I’d be living in a whirlwind of bold, unapologetic fashion. Paisley prints and polyester would dominate my wardrobe and bell-bottoms would be my go-to for comfort and style, paired with a groovy, patterned top. Platform shoes would add a few extra inches to my height (if I could walk without tripping over them). Glitter and metallics would shine brightly in my outfits—sequins, sparkles, and the boldest colours everywhere.

