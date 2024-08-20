The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Karl Marx’s theory of historical materialism proposes that the material conditions of a society, such as technology, labor, and capital goods, fundamentally shape its structure and development. According to Marx, the evolution of society is driven by the forces of production, and the relationships these forces create within the economy are paramount in shaping social dynamics. He argued that the contradictions within capitalism, particularly between the collective effort of workers and the private ownership of production, would eventually lead to a push for collective ownership and a more cooperative society.

In a purely socialist economy, the collective ownership and control of production means the state is responsible for administering essential services like healthcare, education, and public transportation. This system is designed to provide robust welfare and social safety nets, ensuring that all individuals have access to basic needs, from food to healthcare, thereby reducing economic disparities and fostering social equity. But how do these material conditions directly impact crime rates and the moral fabric of society?

Stable housing is fundamental to mental well-being. A secure and stable home environment alleviates stress and anxiety, providing individuals with the peace of mind necessary to focus on personal growth and positive social interactions. Housing stability also fosters community building, where neighbors can build trust and support each other. This sense of community is essential for nurturing shared moral values and creating a strong social fabric. When people feel secure in their homes and connected to their communities, they are less likely to engage in criminal activities, as their environment promotes stability and lawfulness.

Access to affordable healthcare plays a critical role in reducing crime by addressing the root causes of economic disparity and ensuring long-term health. When healthcare is accessible and affordable, individuals can seek preventative care, reducing the burden of chronic illnesses and improving their overall quality of life. This not only benefits individuals but also society as a whole, as healthy individuals are more likely to contribute positively to their communities. Moreover, affordable healthcare reduces financial strain on families, allowing them to invest in other areas such as education and housing. This creates a more equitable society, where people are not forced into desperation due to medical bills, which has often lead to criminal behavior as a means of survival.

Public transportation is another key factor in creating a society that is both equitable and less prone to crime. Cheap and efficient public transportation ensures that all individuals, regardless of income, have access to job opportunities, education, and social services. This enhances economic mobility and social cohesion, reducing the likelihood of individuals resorting to crime out of necessity. Furthermore, public transportation contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing the reliance on private vehicles. This not only lowers carbon emissions and creates a healthier living environment but also promotes a sense of collective responsibility, where individuals are more likely to consider the well-being of the community as a whole.

Education is perhaps the most powerful tool for crime reduction. Accessible and quality education fosters critical thinking and empathy, key components of moral behavior. When individuals are educated, they are better equipped to succeed in life, reducing the likelihood of turning to crime. Education also promotes social responsibility and shared prosperity, as it helps individuals understand the importance of fairness, responsibility, and respect for others.

The link between poor material conditions and crime is well-documented. Poverty often leads to desperation, which can increase the likelihood of criminal behavior. By improving material conditions—such as ensuring stable housing, affordable healthcare, efficient public transportation, and quality education—we can address the root causes of crime and create a more stable and law-abiding society.

Countries that provide their citizens with these amenities tend to have lower crime rates and stronger, more empathetic communities. These societies are less likely to suffer from the toxic individualism that can arise under capitalism, where the pursuit of personal gain often comes at the expense of others.

In modern society, crime is often attributed to certain groups or seen as a moral failing. However, this perspective overlooks the significant impact that material conditions have on crime. Improving social welfare and security systems, as Marx suggested, may be a more effective solution than simply punishing criminal behavior. When people’s basic needs are met, they are more likely to develop strong moral values and contribute positively to society. Upper-class citizens in capitalist countries, who often have better mental health, overall happiness, and a stronger sense of community, also tend to commit fewer crimes. This suggests that improving the material conditions of all citizens, not just the privileged few, could be key to reducing crime and fostering a more just and equitable society.

This article argues that perhaps we need to shift our perspective on rising lawlessness. Instead of blaming certain groups or individuals, we should consider how living conditions, often exacerbated by exclusion and economic inequality, drive higher rates of crime. By addressing these material conditions, we can work towards creating a safer, more harmonious society for all.