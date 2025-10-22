Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Good Men Are Supposed To Be Feminists

Avni Singh
In today’s world, the word “feminist” still somehow invites unnecessary backlash from people who haven’t evolved enough to understand what it truly means. Many men fear that supporting feminism will make them seem weak or less masculine. But the truth is, it’s just the opposite. Standing up for equality, treating women with respect, and people with kindness makes a man strong.

Feminism isn’t about despising men or putting women above them.It’s about balance, equal opportunity and respect for everyone, no matter what gender. So, when a man realises that he doesn’t feel threatened by a woman’s independence or confidence, he automatically stands out.

Even in small, everyday moments, it’s visible. When a man calls out a friend for making a sexist joke, or steps in when someone’s trying to put a woman down — that’s a green flag. It makes him aware, evolved, and capable of thinking beyond the narrow lens society forces men to wear.

The concept of red and green flags might have started in relationships, but they apply everywhere now. A green-flag man is not necessarily the guy who’s nice to you or goes the extra mile in the relationship, he’s one that speaks up against what’s wrong, even if it’s awkward. I mean, I don’t want my man to remain silent when someone’s disrespecting women, acting like it’s not “his place”. Being silent in front of wrong is a form of participation in it.

A good man is someone kind. Someone who helps others because it’s natural to him. He’s calm, not aggressive unless it’s truly necessary. He knows when to speak and when to listen. He doesn’t see sensitivity as weakness. He’s not ashamed or afraid of being gentle, or nurturing, or emotionally intelligent.

Good men are not the loudest ones in the room; they’re the ones who bring peace to it. They appreciate women without flirting. They’re goal-oriented, ambitious, and yet humble enough to understand that success is nothing if it’s founded on ego or arrogance.

What people often forget is that feminism is not a women’s movement; it’s a human movement. It’s not only about giving women their power back, it’s also about releasing men from harmful expectations as well, such as from the notion that they have to be emotionless, dominant, or always “in control.” The strongest men are the ones who’ve evolved past having to prove that they’re strong.

And that’s why good men are scarce, not because they are vanishing, but because the world still rewards the wrong kind of masculinity. The kind that mocks softness and deems empathy as “too much”. But the true strength is when a man can be both — firm and kind, protective and tranquil, ambitious and humble.

So yes, good men are feminists. They don’t need to declare it or hashtag it, they just demonstrate it in their behaviour, in what they say, how they respond, and how they make people feel safe. That’s the kind of man who are worth respecting, not because he’s doing something remarkable, but because he’s doing the bare minimum — being decent.

